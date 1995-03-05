Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
Chicken

Philander's Grill & Bar

196 Reviews

$

1000 US Hwy 10

Prescott, WI 54021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings
Cheese Curds
Kids Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$10.50

served with creamy horseradish & ranch

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.50

fresh Ellsworth cheese curds dipped in our house batter and served with ranch

Cajun Cheese Curds

Cajun Cheese Curds

$10.50

fresh Ellsworth cheese curds dipped in our house batter and served with ranch. topped with our cajun seasoning

Ranch Cheese Curds

Ranch Cheese Curds

$10.50

fresh Ellsworth cheese curds dipped in our house batter and served with ranch. topped with our ranch seasoning

Corona Shrimp

Corona Shrimp

$11.50

corona beer battered shrimp served with cocktail or tartar sauce & a lemon wedge

Loaded Creole Tater Tots

$11.00

crispy totss topped with chipotle mayo, queso cheese, bacon bits & chives

Giant Pretzel

$10.50
Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.00
Jumbo Wings

Jumbo Wings

$12.00

6 of our award winning jumbo wings, tossed in the sauce of your choice and served with ranch or bleu cheese upon request

Honey Smoked Salmon

$12.00Out of stock

smoked salmon served with crackers and horseradish

Salads

Ultimate Club Salad

Ultimate Club Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

grilled chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumbers & cheddar-jack cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

crispy chicken, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumbers & cheddar-jack cheese

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.00

shredded chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, black olives & onions

Beef Taco Salad

Beef Taco Salad

$10.00

seasoned beef, cheddar-jack cheese, tomato, black olives & onions

Caesar Salad

$8.00

chopped baby romaine, parmesan cheese, hard boiled egg, tomato, croutons and tossed with caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$13.00

Crispy Shrimp Salad

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Salad

$10.00

grilled chicken, sauteed green peppers and onions topped with crispy tortilla strips

Berry Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Honey Garlic Chicken Salad

$12.00

Sandwich

Reuben

Reuben

$11.50

corned beef, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing on marble rye

Rachel

$11.50

turkey, sauerkraut, 1000 island on marble rye

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$11.00

crispy chicken tossed in buffalo, pepper-jack cheese on sourdough

French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

shaved roast beef, swiss cheese on a hoagie with a side of au jus

Classic BLT

$11.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough

Grilled Ham and Swiss

Grilled Ham and Swiss

$10.00

hickory ham & swiss cheese on marble rye

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.50

hickory ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayo on sourdough

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

grilled chicken seasoned with cajun topped with pepper-jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion & side chipotle mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Burgers

All Burgers are served with pickles and your choice of potato chips or fries. Upgrades available

Hamburger

$10.00

classic burger served with pickle chips

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.50

choice of cheese and served with pickles and choice of side

Philanders Frisco Melt

$11.50

bacon, swiss, tomato & mayo on sourdough

Patty Melt

$11.00

sauteed onions, swiss cheese on marble rye

Blazing Burger

Blazing Burger

$11.00

cajun seasoned patty, jalapenos, pepper-jack cheese & a side of chipotle mayo

Sconny Burger

Sconny Burger

$11.50

cheddar cheese, pepper-jack cheese, swiss cheese, onion straws & a side of cranberry horseradish

Western Burger

$11.50

bacon, onion straws, pepper-jack cheese & side BBQ

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.00

sauteed mushrooms & swiss cheese

Portobello Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Surf N' Turf Burger

$14.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Breakfast

Egg Bake

$10.00Out of stock

Eggs Benedict

$13.00Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00Out of stock

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 US Hwy 10, Prescott, WI 54021

Directions

Gallery
Philander's Grill & Bar image
Philander's Grill & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Park Place Sports Bar
orange starNo Reviews
200 Broadway Ave Saint Paul Park, MN 55071
View restaurantnext
Hilltop International Cuisine - 417 Marie Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
417 Marie Avenue South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View restaurantnext
Smilin' Moose Lodge Bar And Grill - 601 2nd St
orange star4.3 • 1,610
601 2nd St Hudson, WI 54016
View restaurantnext
D-Spot
orange star4.1 • 448
7129 10th St N Oakdale, MN 55128
View restaurantnext
Union 32 Craft House
orange star3.5 • 95
2864 Hwy 55 Eagan, MN 55121
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Apple Valley
orange star3.0 • 929
15020 Glazier Ave Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Prescott

The Kitchen Table - 211 Broad St N
orange star4.6 • 716
211 Broad St N Prescott, WI 54021
View restaurantnext
Two Rivers Lodge Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 235
117 Broad St. Prescott, MN 54021
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prescott
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston