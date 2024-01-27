Phillips Drive-In 330 S. Magnolia St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
330 S. Magnolia St., Laurel, MS 39440
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sully's Petal - 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30
4.6 • 572
1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30 Petal, MS 39465
View restaurant