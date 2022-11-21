Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Phillips Ranch Health Bar

405 Reviews

$

3042 W Temple Ave

Pomona, CA 91766

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

AVOCADO TOAST SLICE
ORIGINAL ACAI BOWL
JALAPENO RANCH

JUICES & HEALTHY SHOTS

APPLE FRESH

$5.25+

Fresh apples, pears, and lemon juiced to perfection.

DEEP GREEN HEART

$5.25+

Get your veggies here - kale, apples, carrots, lime juice pressed to perfection

GREEN MACHINE

$5.25+

Drink your greens - kale, broccoli, celery, apples, lemon juice

GREENIE

$5.25+

The one and only with kale, cucumber, celery, apples, and pineapple

HEART BEAT

$5.25+

Keep that heart going - beets, kale, broccoli, celery, and apples

HOT SPICE CARROTS

$5.25+

Wow - carrots, apples, spinach, ginger, cardamom seeds, and cinnamon spice

LIVE YOUNG

$5.25+

Starts with Kale and adds broccoli, carrots, and apples!

ORANGE POMEGRANATE

$5.25+

Oranges, carrots, apples and Pom juice make this purply orange goodness

ORANGE ZINGER

$5.25+

A little kick in this one with orange, carrots, apples and ginger

RED DETOX

$5.25+

Beets, carrots, apples and ginger for kicks

SUBLIME

$5.25+

Unreal! Orange, kale, spinach, apples, and limes

GINGER SHOT

$2.95

Fresh press ginger juice

MACA SHOT

$2.95

Raw organic maca and almond milk

MATCHA

$2.95

Matcha and almond milk

SMOOTHIES

AVOCADO BANANA

$7.50+

Banana, avocado, spinach and honey blended in Soy milk

BANANA FOSTER

$6.00+

Bananas, toffee, bananas, blended with non fat yogurt and soy milk with Caramel drizzle

CARAMEL APPLE

$6.00+

Apples blended in non fat yogurt and soy milk with a caramel drizzle

COCONOG

$6.00+

Coconut milk, bananas, cinnamon, and nutmeg blended in non fat yogurt and soy milk

COOKIES & CREAM

$6.00+

Simply Oreo cookies blended with non fat yogurt and soy milk with a chocolate drizzle

FRUIT EXPLOSION

$6.00+

Pineapple, apples, cranberries, strawberries blended in non fat yogurt

GREEN POWER

$6.00+

Fresh kale, bananas, spinach, oranges, and apples blended in soy milk

PB&J

$6.00+

Peanut butter, strawberries, cranberries and a banana blended with non fat yogurt and soy milk

PUMPKIN PIE

$6.00+

Thanksgiving is year round - pumpkin purée, banana, cinnamon, nutmeg, honey blended in non fat yogurt and soy milk

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$6.00+

Simple strawberries and bananas blended with non fat yogurt and soy milk

STRAWBERRY COOKIES

$6.00+

Crushed Oreo cookies and strawberries blended in non fat yogurt and soy milk with a strawberry sauce drizzle

TROPICAL SUN

$6.00+

Oranges, mango and banana blended in non fat yogurt and soy milk

VERY BERRY PINEAPPLE

$6.00+

Pineapple, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, blueberry - all the berries - blended in non fat yogurt

AVOCADO TOAST & BAGELS

AVOCADO TOAST SLICE

$4.95

Base ingredients in this amazing avocado toast include: sourdough bread, avocado spread, tomato, red onion and feta cheese

CLASSIC BAGEL - CREAM CHEESE

$3.45

Nothing is better than a grilled bagel spread with cream cheese

PEANUT BUTTER BAGEL

$3.45

Grilled bagel with creamy peanut butter

GARDEN BAGEL

$4.95

Delightfully grilled bagel with cream cheese, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, & cream avocado

PROTEIN BAGEL

$3.95

Yummy Bagel sandwich with egg and cheese. Just select (1) from turkey sausage, turkey bacon, ham, or even chicken.

EGG & CHEDDAR PANINI

$4.45

Grilled Sourdough Sandwich with Egg, Cheddar Cheese. Add Turkey Sausage, Turkey Bacon, or Ham for $1.50

BOWLS

GRANOLA BOWL

$4.95

Granola added into your choice of soy milk or almond milk and select up to (3) toppings

OATMEAL BOWL

$4.95

Oatmeal bowl with your choice of (3) toppings

SNOW BOWL - SHAVE ICE/YOGURT

$5.95

Shave Ice with a frozen Yogurt Center and dressed with fruit on top. Choose from Tigers Blood (watermelon, strawberry, hint of coconut), grape, or sugar-free mango

DRAGON BOWL

$7.95

Pitaya, banana, mixed berries blended with non fat yogurt and topped with granola, sliced banana, coconut flakes and honey drizzle

HULK BOWL

$8.95

Açaí, pineapple, kale, spinach, almond milk, hemp protein, banana and topped with granola, strawberries, sliced banana, blueberries, hemp seeds and agave nectar drizzle

ORIGINAL ACAI BOWL

$7.95

The favorite açaí bowl, apples, bananas, mixed berries, non fat yogurt, and topped with granola, strawberries, sliced banana, blueberries, chia seeds, and honey drizzle

POWER BOWL

$8.95

Pure power açaí, bananas, mixed berries, hemp protein, non fat yogurt, and topped with granola, strawberries, sliced banana, blueberries, hemp seeds, and honey drizzle

SUNSHINE BOWL

$7.95

Pineapple, mango, orange, non fat yogurt bowl topped with granola, sliced banana, coconut flakes, and honey drizzle

SALADS

FALL MIX

$6.95

Spinach, apples, pears, walnuts and feta with your choice of dressing on the side

KALE SALAD

$6.95

Kale, red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, dried cranberries and feta cheese served with your choice of dressing on the side

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$6.95

Spinach, olives, artichokes, cucumbers, croutons and feta cheese served with your choice of dressing on the side

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$7.95

Spring mix, with grilled chicken, tomatoes, crispy onions, cheddar, sweet baby rays bbq (on the side) and ranch dressing (on the side). A definite favorite!

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

Spring mix, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing (on the side)

SESAME CHICKEN SALAD

$7.95

Spring mix, grilled chicken, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, crispy noodles, and sesame dressing on the side

CUSTOM SALAD

$6.95

You’re the chef on this one - just add the ingredients. Served with your choice of dressing on the side

PANINIS

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.95

4 cheese favorite - mozzarella, cheddar, Parmesan and feta cheese on grilled sourdough

BBQ CHICKEN PANINI

$6.95

Grilled chicken, tomato, crispy onion, cheddar cheese, and baby rays bbq sauce grilled on sourdough

CAPRESE

$6.95

Mozzarella with pesto and tomatoes grilled on sourdough

HAM & CHEDDAR

$6.95

Ham and cheddar with tomatoes, and spinach on grilled sourdough

JALAPENO RANCH

$6.95

Not for the faint of heart - grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh cut jalapeños, red onions, sriracha, and cooled with ranch on grilled sourdough

MEDITERRANEAN PANINI

$6.95

No meat here - hummus, spinach, black olives, artichoke and feta cheese with a balsamic drizzle on grilled sourdough

TURKEY PESTO

$6.95

Turkey, pesto, tomato, red onion, and spinach on grilled sourdough

CUSTOM PANINI

$6.95

You’re the chef here - go for it. Select your ingredients to grill on thick sourdough

KETTLE CHIPS

$1.50

Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, BBQ, Sour Cream - let us know your flavor below -

WRAPS

BBQ CHICKEN WRAP

$6.95

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, crispy onions, baby rays bbq sauce, and ranch drizzle folded into a spinach wrap

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$6.95

Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and spring mix folded into a spinach wrap

MEDITERRANEAN WRAP

$6.95

Hummus, artichokes, black olives, red onion, feta cheese, and balsamic drizzle folded into a spinach wrap

SESAME CHICKEN WRAP

$6.95

Grilled chicken, red cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, crispy noodles and sesame dressing drizzled and folded into a spinach wrap

TURKEY & AVOCADO

$6.95

Turkey, avocado, celery, tomatoes, red onion, spring mix, and balsamic drizzle folded into a spinach wrap

VEGGIE

$6.95

A bed of kale, hummus, carrots, cucumbers, dried cranberries, feta cheese and red wine vinaigrette folded into a spinach wrap

CUSTOM WRAP

$6.95

You’re the chef here - you pick the ingredients and we will fold them into your spinach wrap!

KETTLE CHIPS

$1.50

Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, BBQ, Sour Cream - Let us know your flavor below -

GRAB & GO

BOTTLED WATER 16OZ

$1.00

LaCROIX 120Z

$1.25

BOXED WATER IS BETTER 16.9OZ

$1.75

PERRIER 250ML

$1.50

HINT DRINK

$1.60

TEJAVA ICE TEA 16.9OZ BOTTLE

$2.00

GENEROSITY ALKALINE WATER 500mL

$2.00Out of stock

GENEROSITY ALKALINE WATER 1 L

$3.00Out of stock

COLD BREW COFFEE 12OZ BOTTLE

$4.25

SYNERGY KOMBUCHA

$5.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$1.50

VEGAN BROWNIES OR COOKIES

$2.60

CLIFF BARS

$2.15

FIG BARS

$1.00

BANANA BITES 1.4OZ

$1.75

RX BARS

$2.00

POWER BARS

$2.00

PURE PROTEIN BAR

$2.00

TOSI

$4.00

BOBO BARS

$3.95

LENNY & LARRY'S PROTEIN COOKIES

$3.95

CHEF'S LINE SALTED DOUBLE CHUNK COOKIE

$2.60

CHEF'S LINE CHOCOLATE ALMOND COFFEE CAKE

$2.60

CHEF'S LINE LOAF BANANA CHOCOLATE SWIRL

$2.60

CHEF'S LINE LOAF PUMPKIN VANILLA SWIRL

$2.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:10 pm
Monday6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
Friday6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 5:10 pm
Restaurant info

A fresh, healthy twist on a traditional soda fountain pharmacy.

Website

Location

3042 W Temple Ave, Pomona, CA 91766

Directions

Gallery
Phillips Ranch Healthbar image
Phillips Ranch Healthbar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Butter Cafe and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
671 East Bonita Ave #F San Dimas, CA 91773
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender’s - 075 - West Covina
orange starNo Reviews
3117 E. Garvey Ave., N. West Covina, CA 91791
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Chino
orange star4.5 • 286
3902 Grand Ave A Chino, CA 91710
View restaurantnext
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height - Noodology-18406 Colima Rd Ste D, Rowland Height, CA
orange starNo Reviews
18406 Colima Rd Ste D Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Rowland Heights
orange starNo Reviews
18205 Gale Ave B City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
3CATEA
orange starNo Reviews
18215 Gale Ave City of Industry, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pomona

WaBa Grill - WG0210 - Pomona (Rancho Valley)
orange star4.4 • 1,265
2063 Rancho Valley Dr. Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurantnext
Mariscos 701 - Pomona
orange star4.2 • 1,086
1648 Indian Hill Blvd Pomona, CA 91767
View restaurantnext
O'Donovan's Pub - Pomona
orange star4.3 • 933
101 E 3rd st Pomona, CA 91766
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pomona
San Dimas
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Covina
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Glendora
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
West Covina
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Claremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston