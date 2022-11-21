Juice & Smoothies
Phillips Ranch Health Bar
405 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:10 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:10 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 5:10 pm
A fresh, healthy twist on a traditional soda fountain pharmacy.
3042 W Temple Ave, Pomona, CA 91766
