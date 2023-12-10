Philly Bagels (Passayunk) 1742 East Passyunk Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1742 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gabriella's Viet-Thai Grillhouse
No Reviews
1837 E Passyunk Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
No Reviews
1651 East Passyunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant