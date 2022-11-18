North Row Philly North Row Philly
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
22 n park row, erie, PA 16501
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in erie
The Brewerie at Union Station - Do Not Use - Toast Online Ordering - Do Not Use
4.4 • 2,350
123 W 14th St Erie, PA 16501
View restaurant