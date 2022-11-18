Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings Collegeville

review star

No reviews yet

3815 Ridge Pike

Collegeville, PA 19426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheesesteak
Reg French Fries
Wings (10pcs)

Salads.

Fresh Medley of Lettuce topped with Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Cucumber & Croutons

Garden Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Kalamata Olives & Feta Cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$12.99

Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & Grilled Chicken

Chicken Cordon Bleu Salad

$12.99

Ham & Provolone Cheese

Two Scoop Salad

$11.99

a Scoop of Tuna & Chicken Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Ham, Turkey & Provolone

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Italian Salad

$12.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami & Provolone

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Crispy Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs & Grilled Chicken

Cindy Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese & Sweet Peppers

Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.99

Bacon Bits, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Jalapenos

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad.

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Spinach Salad.

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Cucumbers & Hard Boiled Eggs

Spinach Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Onions, Cucumber & Hard Boiled Eggs

Waldorf Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Feta, Green Apple Slices, Craisins, Pecans, Hard Boiled Eggs

Hummus Salad

$11.99

Mashed Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Pita Bread

Wings.

All Our Jumbo Wings are Fresh! Never frozen & never precooked

Wings (6pcs)

$8.99

Wings (10pcs)

$15.99

Wings (20pcs)

$29.99

Wings (30pcs)

$44.99

Wings (40pcs)

$55.99

Wings (50pcs)

$65.99

Boneless (6pcs)

$7.49

Boneless (10pcs)

$10.99

Boneless (20pcs)

$21.99

Boneless (30pcs)

$31.99

Boneless (40pcs)

$39.99

Boneless (50pcs)

$49.99

Appetizers.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$8.29

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Jalapeno Popper

$7.49

Broccoli Bites

$7.49

Zucchini Sticks

$7.49

Mini Tacos

$7.49

with Sour Cream

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

with Fries & Cocktail Sauce

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$6.49

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Pierogies

$6.49

Hummus

$8.49

with Pita Bread

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Topped with Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese & Bacon. Served with Sour Cream

Chicken Steaks.

Our Steaks are made Freshly Marinated Chopped Chicken Breast

LG Plain Chicken Steak

$10.49

LG Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

LG Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

LG BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

LG Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

LG Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.99

Lettuce & Tomatoes

LG Cordon Bleu Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.49

with Ham, Provolone Cheese

LG Garden Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.49

with Sauteed Spinach, Mushrooms & Peppers

LG Texan Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.49

with Jalapenos, Bacon, BBQ Sauce

SM Plain Chicken Steak

$8.49

SM Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.49

SM Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.49

SM BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

SM Pepperoni Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

SM Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.99

Lettuce & Tomatoes

SM Cordon Bleu Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

with Ham, Provolone Cheese

SM Garden Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

with Sauteed Spinach, Mushrooms & Peppers

SM Texan Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

with Jalapenos, Bacon, BBQ Sauce

Philly Steaks.

LG Cheesesteak

$11.49

LG Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.99

LG Pizza Steak

$11.99

LG Pepper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Hot, Sweet, Green Peppers

LG Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.99

Lettuce & Tomato

LG 76ers Cheesesteak

$13.49

Extra Meat & Gravy

LG Eagles Cheesesteak

$13.49

Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Green Peppers & Whiz

LG Meat Lovers Cheesesteak

$13.49

with Bacon & Pepperoni

LG 911 Cheesesteak

$13.49

Bacon, Jalapenos & Chipotle Sauce

LG The Hangover

$13.49

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese

SM Cheesesteak

$8.49

SM Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.49

SM Pizza Steak

$9.99

SM Pepper Cheesesteak

$10.99

Hot, Sweet, Green Peppers

SM Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.99

Lettuce & Tomato

SM 76ers Cheesesteak

$10.99

Extra Meat & Gravy

SM Eagles Cheesesteak

$11.49

Fried Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Green Peppers & Whiz

SM Meat Lovers Cheesesteak

$11.49

with Bacon & Pepperoni

SM 911 Cheesesteak

$11.49

Bacon, Jalapenos & Chipotle Sauce

SM The Hangover

$11.49

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese

Wraps.

All Wraps made with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Provolone Cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.49

Turkey Wrap

$9.49

Turkey BLT Wrap

$9.49

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.49

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.49

Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.49

with Sauteed Onions & Peppers

House Special Wrap

$9.49

with Turkey, Ham & Pepperoni

Greek Gyros.

Served on Pita Bread with Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce

Classic Gyro

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Souvlaki Gyro

$8.99

Burgers.

Served on a Round Roll with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$8.99

House Burger

$8.99

Mushrooms, Bacon & Provolone

Hickory Burger

$8.99

Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Provolone

Pizza Burger

$8.99

Mozzarella & Pizza Sauce

Texas Cheeseburger

$9.99

Bacon, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce, Topped with Melted Cheddar Cheese

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Crispy Bacon, Jalapenos & Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese

Baja Burger

$9.99

Crispy Bacon, Jalapenos, Onion Rings, Chipotle Sauce & Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese

1 AM Burger

$10.49

Topped w/ Fried Eggs, Crispy Bacon & American Cheese

Club Corner.

Served on Choice of Toasted Bread: White, Wheat or Rye. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayonnaise

Cheeseburger Club

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Club

$9.99

Chicken Salad Club

$9.99

Tuna Salad Club

$9.99

Turkey Club

$9.99

House Club

$9.99

with Turkey & Ham

BLT Club

$9.99

Egg Salad Club

$9.99

Quesadillas.

Served with Mexican Salsa & Sour Cream. All made with Cheddar & Tomaotes

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$10.49

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$10.49

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$10.49

Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Peppers

Ranchero Quesadilla

$11.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon & Ranch

Fries

Sm French Fries

$3.49

Reg French Fries

$4.49

Sm Cheese Whiz Fries

$4.49

Lg Cheese Whiz Fries

$5.49

Sm Gravy Fries

$4.49

Reg Gravy Fries

$5.49

Mozz. Cheese Fries

$5.49

Philly Steak Fries

$9.49

Topped with Cheese Whiz & Steak

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Eagles Fries

$8.99

Topped with Bacon, Mozzarella, Cheese Whiz, & Ranch Dressing on the side

Old Bay Fries

$5.99

Tossed in our Spicy Seasoning served with Cheese Whiz on side

Cajun Fries

$5.99

with Cheese Whiz on the Side

Garlic Parm. Fries

$5.99

with Ranch on the Side

Disco Fries

$5.99

Topped with Cheese Whiz & Brown Gravy

Hot Sandwiches.

Meatball Sandwich

$8.49

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.49

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$9.49

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$8.49

Tuna, Tomato & American Cheese on Grilled White Bread

Patty Melt Burger

$8.49

Topped with Grilled Onion, Mozzarella on Grilled Rye Bread

Crispy Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$8.99

with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Grilled Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$5.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches.

Our Famous Marinated Chicken Breast. Served on Round Roll with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Delight Sandwich

$9.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, Peppers & Provolone Cheese

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Chicken Italiano Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, Pepperoni & Provolone

Southwestern Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Provolone

Chicken Fiesta Sandwich

$9.99

Sauteed Mushrooms, Spinach & Provolone

Kids Menu.

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$7.99

Hoagies.

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Provolone, Salt, Pepper & Oregano (unless specified)

SM Italian Hoagie

$7.99

SM Turkey Breast Hoagie

$7.99

SM Ham Hoagie

$7.99

SM Tuna Salad Hoagie

$7.99

SM Chicken Salad Hoagie

$7.99

SM House Special Hoagie

$7.99

Turkey, Ham & Pepperoni

LG Italian Hoagie

$9.99

LG Turkey Breast Hoagie

$9.99

LG Ham Hoagie

$9.99

LG Tuna Salad Hoagie

$9.99

LG Chicken Salad Hoagie

$9.99

LG House Special Hoagie

$9.99

Turkey, Ham & Pepperoni

Party Platters.

Cheese Steaks Tray (8)

$49.99

Serves 8 people

Chicken Cheesesteak Tray (8)

$49.99

Chicken Fingers Tray (10)

$49.99

Serves 10 People

Appetizer Tray

$39.99

Mixed Hoagies Tray (8)

$49.99

Serves 8 People

Mixed Wrap Tray (8)

$49.99

Garden Salad Tray

$29.99

Chicken Garden Salad Tray

$29.99

Chicken Caesar Salad Tray

$29.99

MISC.

On Side

Drinks

Coke 20oz

$1.99

Diet Coke 20oz

$1.99

Cherry Coke 20oz

$1.99

Coke Zero 20oz

$1.99

Root Beer 20oz

$1.99

Sprite 20oz

$1.99

Dr Pepper 20oz

$1.99

Orange Fanta 20oz

$1.99

Water 24oz

$1.99

Coke 2L

$2.99

Diet Coke 2L

$2.99

Sprite 2L

$2.99

Root Beer 2L

$2.99

Desserts.

S'mores Pud

$6.00

Salt Of The Earth

$6.00

Praline Chocolate Pud

$6.00

Roasted Coconut Mess

$6.00

Mocha Mess

$6.00

Berry Mess

$6.00

Cookies & Cream Mess

$6.00

Dulce Lemon Cake

$8.00

Chocolatey Uno Mas Leche Cake

$8.00

Berry Vanilla Chiffon Cake

$8.00

Victoria's Birthday Cake

$8.00

Whoopie Pie

$8.00

Berry Cheesecake

$7.00

Black Forest Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Streusel Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unpretentious, pint-sized counter serve offering cheesesteak sandwiches, hot wings & other grub.

Location

3815 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, PA 19426

Directions

Gallery
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings image

Similar restaurants in your area

Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.7 • 1,213
3846 Ridge Pike Collegevile, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7725 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurantnext
Haasis Gluten Free Bakery - 316 W Walnut Street
orange star5.0 • 11
316 W Walnut Street Perkasie, PA 18944
View restaurantnext
High Point Cafe - ALLENS LANE TRAIN STATION
orange starNo Reviews
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd Philadelphia, PA 19119
View restaurantnext
Love Again Local
orange star4.5 • 73
18 South Church Street West Chester, PA 19382
View restaurantnext
Far Away Farm
orange starNo Reviews
690 Marshall Road Glenmoore, PA 19343
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Collegeville

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 2,076
350 Water Loop Dr Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.7 • 1,213
3846 Ridge Pike Collegevile, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Collegeville
orange star4.8 • 1,020
121 Market Street Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Marzella's Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 465
488 E Main St Collegeville, PA 19426
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Collegeville
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Phoenixville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston