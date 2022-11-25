Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

From Philly to Charlit The City Kitchen 2200 Thrift rd

212 Reviews

$$

2200 Thrift rd

Located inside the City Kitchen

Charlotte, NC 28208

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll
Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (9oz of meat on a Amoroso roll)
3 Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

Cheesesteak

Whiz whipped (9oz of Philly Cheesesteak meat on a Amoroso roll )with peppers and onions

$15.00
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (9oz of meat on a Amoroso roll

$14.50
Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese (9oz of meat on a Amoroso roll)

$14.50
Pepperoni Pizza Philly cheesesteak (9oz of meat on a Amoroso roll) of Philly cheesesteak meat with peppers onions pepperoni mozzarella and pizza sauce

$15.50
Buffalo Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers onions and buffalo sauce (9oz of meat on a Amoroso roll

$15.50
Mumbo Philly Cheesesteak with (9oz of meat on a Amoroso roll) peppers onions and a generous amount of Mumbo sauce

$15.50
(12oz) Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions (12oz of meat on a Amoroso roll)

$19.50
(12oz) Chicken Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions(12oz of meat on a Amoroso roll)

$19.50
(12oz) Philly cheesesteak with peppers onions mozzarella and marinara sauce (12oz of meat on a Amoroso roll)

$19.50

(12oz) Pepperoni pizza cheesesteak with peppers onions mozzarella pepperoni slices and marinara sauce (12oz of meat on a Amoroso roll )

$19.50
12 oz Buffalo Chicken Philly Cheesesteak with peppers onions and Buffalo sauce (12oz of meat on a Amoroso roll)

$19.75
(12oz) Mumbo Philly cheesesteak with peppers onions and a generous amount of Mumbo sauce (12oz of meat on a Amoroso roll )

$19.75
(12oz) Whiz Whipped Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions (12oz of meat on a Amoroso roll)

$20.00
Buffalo Philly cheesesteak with peppers onions and your choice of cheese (9oz of meat on a amoroso roll

$15.50

Buffalo Philly cheesesteak with peppers onions and your choice of cheese (12oz meat on an amoroso roll

$19.75

Waffles

Birthday Cake Waffles

$5.00

Comes with 2 sides of icing or syrup

Red Velvet Waffles

$5.00

Comes with 2 sides of icings or syrup

Cinnamon roll waffles

$6.00Out of stock

Comes with 2 sides icing or syrup

6pcChicken and 4(triangle)waffle wedges

$15.00
Original waffles

$5.00Out of stock

Buttermilk waffles and 2 sides of syrup

Egg Rolls

1 Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll

$5.50

Philly cheesesteak egg roll with mozzarella peppers and onions either steak chicken or Buffalo chicken

3 Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$16.00

Philly cheesesteak egg rolls with mozzarella peppers and onions either steak chicken or Buffalo chicken

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Crinkle cut fries

Cheese Fries

$6.00
Philly Cheesesteak fries (loaded fries)

$14.00
Chicken Philly Fries (loaded fries)

$14.00
Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$8.50
Cheese Pizza Fries

$7.50

Mumbo Fries

$4.00
Philly cheesesteak pizza fries ( loaded fries)

$15.00
Buffalo chicken Philly cheesesteak fries (loaded fries)

$15.00

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.00

Can pepsi

$2.00

Bottle Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle mountain Dew

$3.00Out of stock

Can wild cherry pepsi

$2.00

Bottle wild cherry pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

Can mountain dew

$2.00

Sierra mist

$2.00

Side Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.30

Ketchup

Asian sweet chili sauce (for egg rolls)

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.30

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Mumbo sauce

$1.50

Pizza sauce

$1.00

Cheese wiz

$1.50

(Spicy) Asian sweet chili wing sauce

$1.00

Wingettes

3pc wingettes

$5.00
6pc wingettes

$10.00
8pc wingettes

$15.00
10pc wingettes

$17.00

EGG ROLLS FOR FOOD TRUCKS ( approval by restaurant must schedule delivery at least 12 for fresh to frozen egg rolls or you can get them fresh)

100 minimum for all fresh or frozen egg rolls
Philly cheesesteak egg rolls (100)

$22,500.00

These are only for food trucks or small business for pickup or shipping delivery only… The meat is cooked with peppers and onions cooled then wrapped in an egg roll with mozzarella cheese…..all egg rolls are vacuum sealed put in freezer for 12 hours and packed with dry ice….orders shipped will be shipped priority mail customer is responsible for all shipping costs there will be a discount on Shipping depending on your order…….

Pizza Philly cheesesteak egg rolls (100

$250.00

These are only for food trucks or small business for pickup or shipping delivery only… The meat is cooked with peppers and onions cooled then wrapped in an egg roll with mozzarella cheese…..all egg rolls are vacuum sealed put in freezer for 12 hours and packed with dry ice….orders shipped will be shipped priority mail customer is responsible for all shipping costs there will be a discount on Shipping depending on your order…….

Chicken Philly cheesesteak egg rolls (100)

$225.00

These are only for food trucks or small business for pickup or shipping delivery only… The meat is cooked with peppers and onions cooled then wrapped in an egg roll with mozzarella cheese…..all egg rolls are vacuum sealed put in freezer for 12 hours and packed with dry ice….orders shipped will be shipped priority mail customer is responsible for all shipping costs there will be a discount on Shipping depending on your order…….

Buffalo chicken Philly cheesesteak egg rolls (100)

$250.00

These are only for food trucks or small business for pickup or shipping delivery only… The meat is cooked with peppers and onions cooled then wrapped in an egg roll with mozzarella cheese…..all egg rolls are vacuum sealed put in freezer for 12 hours and packed with dry ice….orders shipped will be shipped priority mail customer is responsible for all shipping costs there will be a discount on Shipping depending on your order…….

Chicken Pizza Philly chicken egg rolls

$250.00

These are only for food trucks or small business for pickup or shipping delivery only… The meat is cooked with peppers and onions cooled then wrapped in an egg roll with mozzarella cheese…..all egg rolls are vacuum sealed put in freezer for 12 hours and packed with dry ice….orders shipped will be shipped priority mail customer is responsible for all shipping costs there will be a discount on Shipping depending on your order…….

CHOWLY OPEN ITEM

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the authentic Philly cheesesteaks!!!! Disclaimer……No refunds on orders that are not picked up once you place your order it will be ready between 15-20 minutes…. LOCATED INSIDE THE CITY KITCHEN

Location

2200 Thrift rd, Located inside the City Kitchen , Charlotte, NC 28208

Directions

