A map showing the location of Philly G Steaks - Farris WheelView gallery

Philly G Steaks - Farris Wheel

review star

No reviews yet

168 Luckie St

Atlanta, GA 30303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Cheesesteaks

Steak #1

$15.00

Chicken # 2

$14.00

Vege

$13.00

Salmon

$16.00

Burger

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Hot Dogs

Beef

$5.00

Water Ice

Cotton Candy

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Blueberry

$5.00

Tropical Rainbow

$5.00

Orange Cream

$5.00

Orange Cream

$5.00

Island Brezze

$5.00

Drinks

fruitjuicetogo

$5.00

Little Fiji

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Can Mountain Dew

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Diet Coke

$2.00

Can Dr Pepper

$2.00

Large Fijir

$4.00

Water

$2.00

Fanta Orange

$2.00

Can Coke Zero

$1.84

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.00

Canada Dry

$1.84

Fanta Grape

$1.84

Majes Teaf

$4.00

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Oreos

$2.00

Keebler

$2.00

Grandma cookies

$2.00

Desert

Cupcakes

$1.00

Cake

$5.00

Sweet potato pie

$3.00

Sweet potato pie (Copy)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

168 Luckie St, Atlanta, GA 30303

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hudson Grille - Downtown - 120 Marietta Street
orange starNo Reviews
120 Marietta Street Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Sidebar - Atlanta - 79 POPLAR ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
79 POPLAR ST NW ATLANTA, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
JW3 KITCHEN - CATERING CO.
orange starNo Reviews
57 Forsyth Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Flatiron
orange starNo Reviews
84 Peachtree Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Sensational Subs
orange starNo Reviews
33 Edgewood Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 Decatur Street Southeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston