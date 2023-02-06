Philly Joe's Cafeteria 501 Brooker Creek Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
501 Brooker Creek Blvd, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tampa Bay Brewing Company - Westchase
No Reviews
13937 Monroe's Business Park Tampa Bay, FL 33635
View restaurant
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar - 4022 Tampa Road
4.3 • 1,090
4022 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oldsmar
Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar - 4022 Tampa Road
4.3 • 1,090
4022 Tampa Rd Oldsmar, FL 34677
View restaurant