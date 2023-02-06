  • Home
  • Oldsmar
  • Philly Joe's Cafeteria - 501 Brooker Creek Blvd
A map showing the location of Philly Joe's Cafeteria 501 Brooker Creek BlvdView gallery

Philly Joe's Cafeteria 501 Brooker Creek Blvd

No reviews yet

501 Brooker Creek Blvd

Oldsmar, FL 34677

Sandwiches/Hoagies/Wraps

Philly Cheesesteak (Hot)

$8.99Out of stock

Pressed Cuban (Hot)

$8.99

Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Ham, Salami & Pork

French Dip (Hot)

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caprese (Hot)

$8.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella,Tomatoes,& Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ham & Cheese (Cold)

$7.99

Turkey & Cheese (Cold)

$7.99

Italian (Cold)

$7.99

Chicken Ceasar (Cold)

$7.99Out of stock

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Avacado Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Meatball sub

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$8.99Out of stock

Avacado BLT

$8.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, Bacon

SIDES

Macaroni Salad

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Fresh Fruit

$1.49Out of stock

Chips

$1.75

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$2.99+

Split Pea W/Ham

$2.99+

Clam Chowder

$2.99+

Salad

Salad Bar

$8.99

Breakfast

Cereal

$1.99

Muffin

$1.79

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$1.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Yogurt

$1.79

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Special Of The Day

5 Wings

$6.50Out of stock

10 Wings

$11.50Out of stock

Fries

$2.99

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Indian Food Bar

$8.99+Out of stock

BBQ Sandwich Combo (includes 2 Sides)

$9.99Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99Out of stock

Green Beans

$2.99Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.99Out of stock

DRINKS

Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Arizona

$0.99

Starbucks Mocha

$2.99

Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.49

Gatorade

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.99

Red Bull Zero Sugar

$2.99

Water bottle

$1.29
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

501 Brooker Creek Blvd, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Directions

