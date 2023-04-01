Restaurant header imageView gallery

Philly Originals

review star

No reviews yet

400 3rd street

Beaver, PA 15009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Sandwich

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

$11.30

Grilled sirlion steak, provolone cheese

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Jr.

Philadelphia Cheesesteak Jr.

$10.00

Grilled sirlion steak, provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.30

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Jr.

Chicken Cheesesteak Jr.

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese

Philly Club Hoagie

$12.00

Smoked turkey, virginia baked ham, bacon, american cheese

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$11.30

Hard salami, capicola, cotta, mortadella, provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and house dressing

Ham Hoagie

Ham Hoagie

$11.30

Virginia baked ham, swiss cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house dressing

Ham Hoagie Jr.

Ham Hoagie Jr.

$10.00

Virginia baked ham, swiss cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and house dressing

Pizza Steak Hoagie

Pizza Steak Hoagie

$11.30

A philadeplhia cheesesteak with pizza sauce & your choice of onions, mushrooms, & green peppers

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$11.30

Grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese & parmesan cheese topped with our savory marinara

Chicken Cordon Bleu Hoagie

Chicken Cordon Bleu Hoagie

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, virginia baked ham & swiss cheese

Peppers & Egg Hoagie

$11.00

Farm fresh eggs, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sweet peppers & american cheese

Ham & Egg Hoagie

$11.30

Virginia baked ham, farm fresh eggs, grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sweet peppers & american cheese

Steak & Egg Hoagie

Steak & Egg Hoagie

$12.00

Grilled sirlion steak, farm fresh eggs, provolone cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms & green peppers

Grilled Vegetarian Hoagie

Grilled Vegetarian Hoagie

$10.00

Grilled onions, mushrooms, green peppers, sweet peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$10.00

Meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, with provolone & parmesan cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Provolone, american, & swiss cheese on texas toast

Turkey Hoagie

$11.30

Smoked turkey breast, oven roasted turkey breast, american cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & house dressing

Tuna Hoagie

Tuna Hoagie

$12.00

Albacore tuna, american cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & house dressing

Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

Provolone, swiss, american cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & house dressing

Vegetarian Hoagie

Vegetarian Hoagie

$11.00

Cream cheese, sunflower seeds, guacamole, raisins, swiss cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & house dressing

Salads

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$12.00

Grilled sirloin steak, red skin potatoes, lettuce, tomato, onions, carrots, shredded cabbage, mozzarella cheese & garlic toast

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken, red skin potatoes, lettuce, tomato, carrots, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella cheese, & garlic toast

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$12.00

Hard Salami, capicola, cotta, mortadella, provolone cheese, red skin potatoes, lettuce, tomato, carrots, shredded cabbage & garlic toast

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Sides & Extras

French Fries

French Fries

$4.50
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.95
Cheese Fries & Bacon

Cheese Fries & Bacon

$7.00
Cheese Fries & Steak

Cheese Fries & Steak

$11.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.50
Onions Rings

Onions Rings

$4.95
Potato or Macaroni Salad

Potato or Macaroni Salad

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50
Assorted Chips

Assorted Chips

$2.50
Assorted Chocolates Rosalands

Assorted Chocolates Rosalands

$2.50

Red Skin Potatoes

$3.00
Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$4.50

Stuffed with cream cheese

Cookies

Cookies

$2.00
Dressing

Dressing

$0.50

Beverages

Beverages (Online Orders)

Assorted Bottle Drinks (Choose Drink in store)

$2.50

Fountain Drink (Choose Drink in store)

$2.50

Bottled Water (Choose Drink in store)

$2.00

Catering

Party Rings

Party Rings

$53.95

Order 24 hours in advance

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Philadelphia steak and chicken cheesesteaks. Hot sandwhiches, deli sandwhiches, cold cuts and much more. Salads and a variety of appetizers. Catering available. Established in 1993. Voted best of the Valley consecutive years. Best location, indoor and out door seating. Under new management. Friendly service. Kid friendly. BYOB.

Location

400 3rd street, Beaver, PA 15009

Directions

