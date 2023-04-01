Philly Originals
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Philadelphia steak and chicken cheesesteaks. Hot sandwhiches, deli sandwhiches, cold cuts and much more. Salads and a variety of appetizers. Catering available. Established in 1993. Voted best of the Valley consecutive years. Best location, indoor and out door seating. Under new management. Friendly service. Kid friendly. BYOB.
400 3rd street, Beaver, PA 15009
