Bakeries
Philly Philly Steaks
74 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1611 Route 37 East, Toms River, NJ 08753
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co. - Asbury Park
No Reviews
1321A Memorial Drive Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View restaurant