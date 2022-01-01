Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Philly Philly Steaks

74 Reviews

$$

1611 Route 37 East

Toms River, NJ 08753

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Philly Cheesesteak
French Fries
Onion Rings

Sandwiches

steak with house made marinara & provolone cheese

Regular Steak

$11.99

Steak with onions - no cheese

Philly Philly Cheesesteak

$12.49

Steak with your choice of cheese - with onions

California Cheesesteak

$12.99

Steak with lettuce, tomato, mayo, & choice of cheese

Pizza Steak

$12.99

Steak with house made marinara & mozzarella cheese

Mushroom Steak

$12.99

Steak with mushrooms & choice of cheese

Peppers & Onions Sandwich

$12.49

Steak with choice of cheese, fried green peppers & onions

Onions, Peppers & Mushroom Sandwich

$12.99

Steak with choice of cheese, fried green peppers, onions, & mushrooms

Spicy Philly Sandwich

$12.99

Steak with your choice of cheese, sriracha aioli, jalapenos, hot banana peppers & house spice blend

Half & Half Sandwich

$12.49

Steak & chicken steak mixed together with your choice of cheese & onions

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Chicken steak with choice of cheese - with onions

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99

Chicken steak with choice of cheese - w/ buffalo sauce & bleu cheese

Roast Pork Sandwich

$12.49

Roast pork & provolone cheese

Roast Pork Italiano Sandwich

$12.99

Roast pork & provolone w/ roasted red peppers

Roast Pork & Broccoli Rabe Sandwich

$12.99

Roast pork & provolone w/ broccoli rabe

Crispy Chicken Sub

$11.49

Crispy chicken w/ lettuce, tomato & mayo

The Ringer

$12.99

Steak with choice of cheese with our crispy onion rings and our signature sriracha aioli

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Chicken Cheesesteak with choice of cheese sprinkled with pieces of bacon, and topped with ranch dressing.

The Broad Street Heat

$12.99Out of stock

Steak with provolone cheese, fresh sliced long hot peppers, and our in-house sriracha aioli & house spice blend

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$13.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.49

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.49

Crabby Fries

$5.49

French Fries tossed in Old Bay Seasoning and Served with White Wiz dipping sauce

Loaded Fries

$6.49

French Fries topped with Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Chives

Fire Fries

$6.49

Cheese Fries, Tossed in our house spice Blend with Jalapeno and Hot Cherry Peppers, and topped with our Boom Boom Sauce

Snacks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

Philly Pretzels

$5.99

Herr’s Chips

$2.19

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.49

Philly Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels

$5.99

Peanut Chews

$1.88

Boom Boom Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in our Boom Boom Sauce

BBQ Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.99

Chicken Tenders tossed in Buffalo Wing Sauce

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.25

Half Cheesesteak & Fries

$9.25

CONDIMENTS

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Horseradish Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

Marinara

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

SAUCE ON SIDE

Spicy Mustard

Sriracha

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Boom Boom

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Philly Whiz

$1.00

White American Whiz

$1.00

Oil

Vinegar

Utensils

2 Liter

2 Ltr Coke

2 Ltr Coke

$3.99
2 Ltr Diet Coke

2 Ltr Diet Coke

$3.99

20oz Bottle

20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.75
20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.75
20oz Ginger Ale

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.75

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Fountain

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Peace Tea

Razzleberry

Razzleberry

$2.81

Peach

$2.81

Tea + Lemonade

$2.81

Mango Green Tea

$2.81

Hank's Gourmet Soda

Hank's Root Beer

Hank's Root Beer

$2.75
Hank's Vanilla Cream

Hank's Vanilla Cream

$2.75
Hank's Birch Beer

Hank's Birch Beer

$2.75
Hank's Black Cherry

Hank's Black Cherry

$2.75
Hank's Pumpkin Spice

Hank's Pumpkin Spice

$2.75

Nerd Focus

Nerd Orignal

$2.99

Nerd Sugar Free

$2.99

Water Ice

Strawberry Lemonade Water Ice

$3.49

Tropcal Rainbow Water Ice

$3.49

Sugar Free Cherry Water Ice

$3.49

Cotton Candy Water Ice

$3.49
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

1611 Route 37 East, Toms River, NJ 08753

Directions

Philly Philly Steaks image
Philly Philly Steaks image

