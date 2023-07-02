  • Home
  • Blackwood
  • Philly Pretzel Factory - 0160 (Turnersville Walmart)
Philly Pretzel Factory 0160 (Turnersville Walmart)

No reviews yet

3501 New Jersey 42

Turnersville, NJ 08012

Pretzels & Specialties

Pretzel Twist

$1.75

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

3 Pretzel Twists

$4.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

6 Pretzel Twists

$7.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

Bakers Dozen

$13.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

Pretzel Dog

$3.28

A Philly Pretzel, wrapped around an all-beef hot dog that is covered in American cheese? Dreams do come true!

Spicy Pretzel Sausage

$3.52

Spice things up! A spicy sausage, wrapped in American cheese, surrounded by a classic Philly Pretzel. You’ll want to savor this one.

Pepperoni Melt

$4.69

Spices, cheese, and pepperoni, oh my! All on top of a soft, fresh-baked pretzel, paired with our homemade marinara sauce.

Cheese Melt

$4.46

Experience our Italian spices and melted cheese blend nestled on top of a fresh baked soft pretzel rod.

Mini Dog Cup

$3.52

Rivet Bucket

$15.00
Rivet Shaker**

Rivet Shaker**

$3.50

Our fresh-baked, bite-size pretzel nuggets served in a shaker cup. Grab and go!

Party Trays

Small Rivet Tray

Small Rivet Tray

$30.00

Pair your Small Size Rivets Party Tray with any 2 of our wide assortment of Pretzel Dips. Prepared with approximately 128 salted rivets. Serves approximately 10-15 guests.

Large Rivet Tray

Large Rivet Tray

$35.00

Pair your Large Size Rivets Party Tray with any 3 of our wide assortment of Pretzel Dips. This tray is prepared with approximately 192 salted rivets. Serves approximately 20-25 guests.

Mini Dogs & Rivets

Mini Dogs & Rivets

$45.00

A winning pair: 36 all beef mini pretzel dogs with american cheese and 64 bite-sized rivets, plus any 2 of our dips. Serves approximately 20-25 guests.

All Mini Dogs

All Mini Dogs

$65.00

An all-American classic done Philly Pretzel style!

Drinks

Soda

$1.88

Frozen Lemonade

$2.81

Dips

Sm - Yellow Mustard

$0.25

Sm - Spicy Mustard

$0.25

Sm - Super Hot Mustard

$0.25

Sm - Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sm - Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Sm - Butter Cream

$0.75

Sm - Cinnamon Dip

$0.75

Sm - Brownie Batter

$0.75

Bottle - Yellow Mustard

$3.00

Bottle - Spicy Mustard

$3.00

Bottle - Super Hot Mustard

$3.00

Bottle - Honey Mustard

$3.00

Lg - Yellow Mustard

$3.00

Lg - Spicy Mustard

$3.00

Lg - Super Hot Mustard

$3.00

Lg - Honey Mustard

$3.00

Lg - Cheddar Cheese

$3.00

Lg - Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Lg - Cream Cheese

$3.00

Lg - Butter Cream

$3.00

Lg - Cinnamon

$3.00

Lg - Brownie Batter

$3.00

Lg - Strawberries & Cream

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Philly Pretzel Factory - Lab location

Location

3501 New Jersey 42, Turnersville, NJ 08012

Directions

