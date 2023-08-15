Pretzels

1 Pretzel

1 Pretzel

$1.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

3 Pretzels

3 Pretzels

$2.50

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

5 Pretzels

5 Pretzels

$4.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

10 Pretzels

10 Pretzels

$7.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

20 Pretzels

20 Pretzels

$12.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

25 Crowd Pleaser

25 Crowd Pleaser

$16.00

The answer to any gathering. 25 soft pretzels and a bottle of mustard.

50 Pretzels

50 Pretzels

$25.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

100 Pretzels

100 Pretzels

$45.00

Hand-twisted. Fresh-baked. Always delicious.

Pretzel Twist

$2.00

Pretzel Bagel

$2.50

Specialties

Mini Pretzels - 1 Row

$3.00

A throwback to the days of Penny Pretzels. A tiny take on a hand-twisted, fresh-baked classic.

Rivet Shaker

$3.00

Rivet Box

$5.00

Our fresh-baked, bite-size pretzel nuggets served in a box. Grab and go!

Rivet Bucket

$14.00

Pretzel Dog

$2.50

A Philly Pretzel, wrapped around an all-beef hot dog that is covered in American cheese? Dreams do come true!

Spicy Pretzel Sausage

$3.25

Spice things up! A spicy sausage, wrapped in American cheese, surrounded by a classic Philly Pretzel. You’ll want to savor this one.

Pepperoni Melt

$4.50

Spices, cheese, and pepperoni, oh my! All on top of a soft, fresh-baked pretzel, paired with our homemade marinara sauce.

Mini Dog Cup

$3.99

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Cheese Melt

$3.00

Experience our Italian spices and melted cheese blend nestled on top of a fresh baked soft pretzel rod.

Party Trays

Small Rivet Tray

Small Rivet Tray

$35.00

Pair your Small Size Rivets Party Tray with any 2 of our wide assortment of Pretzel Dips. Prepared with approximately 128 salted rivets. Serves approximately 10-15 guests.

Large Rivet Tray

Large Rivet Tray

$40.00

Pair your Large Size Rivets Party Tray with any 3 of our wide assortment of Pretzel Dips. This tray is prepared with approximately 192 salted rivets. Serves approximately 20-25 guests.

Mini Pretzel Tray

$40.00

Pair your Mini Pretzel Party Tray with any 3 of our wide assortment of Pretzel Dips. This tray is prepared with 40 Mini Pretzels and serves approximately 20-25 guests.

Mini Dogs & Rivets

Mini Dogs & Rivets

$55.00

A winning pair: 36 all beef mini pretzel dogs with american cheese and 64 bite-sized rivets, plus any 2 of our dips. Serves approximately 20-25 guests.

All Mini Dogs

All Mini Dogs

$75.00

An all-American classic done Philly Pretzel style!

Mini Cheesesteaks & Rivets

Mini Cheesesteaks & Rivets

$55.00

Mini Chz Steak & Rivets Party Tray

Mini Cheesesteaks & Mini Dog

Mini Cheesesteaks & Mini Dog

$80.00

Mini Chz Steak & Mini Dog Party Tray

All Mini Cheesesteaks

All Mini Cheesesteaks

$80.00

All Mini Chz Steaks Party Tray

Dips

Lg - Yellow Mustard

$3.25

Lg - Spicy Mustard

$3.25

Lg - Super Hot Mustard

$3.25

Lg - Honey Mustard

$3.50

Lg - Cheddar Cheese

$3.50

Lg - Nacho Cheese

$3.50

Lg - Butter Cream

$3.50

Lg - Cinnamon

$3.50

Lg - Salted Caramel

$3.00

Lg - Pumpkin

$3.00

Sm - Yellow Mustard

$0.35

Sm - Spicy Mustard

$0.35

Sm - Super Hot Mustard

$0.35

Sm - Honey Mustard

$0.75

Sm - Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

Sm - Nacho Cheese

$0.75

Sm - Butter Cream

$0.75

Sm - Brownie Batter

$0.75

Sm - Cinnamon Dip

$0.75

Sm - Salted Caramel

$0.75

Sm - Pumpkin

$0.75

Bottle - Yellow Mustard

$3.25

Bottle - Spicy Mustard

$3.25

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Brisk

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Juice

$2.50

Frozen Lemonade

$3.25

Frozen Lemonade Mango

$3.25

Frozen Lemonade Cherry

$3.25

Frozen Lemonade Blue Raspberry

$3.25