Philly Shop & Co / YardBurger Gillette, WY

review star

No reviews yet

200 Richards Avenue

Gillette, WY 82716

Food Menu

Sandwiches

#1 Original Philly

$9.95

Thinly sliced ribeye seasoned and topped with your choice of cheese on an Amoroso Hoagie straight from Philly

#2 Loaded Philly

$10.95

Thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms with your choice of cheese on an Amoroso Hoagie

#3 French Dip

$8.95

Thinly sliced ribeye seasoned and topped with swims cheese on an Amoroso Hoagie with Au Jus

#4 Chicken Bacon Ranch Philly

$9.95

Thinly sliced chicken, smoked bacon, sauteed onions and bell peppers with your choice of cheese drizzled with ranch dressing on an Amoroso Hoagie

#5 Buffalo Chicken Philly

$8.95

Thinly sliced chicken, sauteed onions and bell peppers all tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with your choice of cheese on an Amoroso Hoagie

#6 Bacon Cheeseburger Philly

$8.95

Third pound hamburger chopped up and tossed with onions, fry sauce, and pickles with your choice of cheese on an Amoroso Hoagie

#7 Sloppy Joe Philly

$7.95

Third pound burger chopped and cooked to order then tossed in our Sloppy Joe sauce and served on an Amoroso Hoagie

$10.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and mustard on a hoagie!

$8.95

Andouille Sausage, onions, and bell peppers with your choice of cheese topped with mustard on an Amoroso Hoagie

$8.95

Sliced ribeye, sautéed onions and bell peppers and cheese rolled into a crispy wonton wrapper!

#11 Philly Fries

$8.95

Our beer battered waffle fries topped with thinly sliced ribeye, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and banana peppers with your choice of cheese sauce drizzled over the top

#12 Yardburger

$5.95

Third pound burger with lettuce, pickles, and onions on a brioche bun

$6.45
$6.95
$7.45

#16 PB&J Yardburger

$7.45
$7.45
$7.45
$7.45
$11.45

Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast topped with jalapeno, pepperjack cheese, bacon, Chipotle Cream Sauce, and Avocado

$11.45

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Nashville Hot Sauce with pickles and Cole slaw

#22 New York Dog

$6.95
$6.95
$6.95

Quarter pound all beef hot dog topped with grilled peppers and onions with provolone cheese

$6.95

#26 Memphis Dog

$6.95

#27 Hot Dog

$6.00

#28 Bone In

$11.95

#28 Boneless

$11.95

Desserts

FUNNEL CAKE FRIES

$5.00

BROWNIE

$4.00

MMC COOKIE

$3.00

Kids Meals

CORN DOG

$5.99

MAC N CHEESE

$5.99

CHICKEN BITES

$5.99

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Tots

$2.95

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Mac n Chz

$2.95

Side Cheese Curds

$2.95

Side Onion Rings

$2.95

Drink Menu

Milk Shakes

Cookies n Cream

$4.19+

Chocolate

$4.19+

Strawberry

$4.19+

Fountain Drinks

24oz Pepsi

$2.19

24oz Diet Pepsi

$2.19

24oz Dr Pepper

$2.19

24oz Mountain Dew

$2.19

24oz 7Up

$2.19

24oz Root Beer

$2.19

24oz Strawberry Lemonade

$2.19

24oz Brisk Tea

$2.19

32oz Pepsi

$3.19

32oz Diet Pepsi

$3.19

32oz Dr Pepper

$3.19

32oz Mountain Dew

$3.19

32oz 7Up

$3.19

32oz Root Beer

$3.19

32oz Strawberry Lemonade

$3.19

32oz Brisk Tea

$3.19
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving up great Philly Cheesesteaks, Burger, Hot Dogs, and Wings along with the best Milkshakes in town!

Website

Location

200 Richards Avenue, Gillette, WY 82716

Directions

Main pic

