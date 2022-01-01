Philly Style Bagels imageView gallery
Bagels

Philly Style Bagels Fishtown

review star

No reviews yet

1451 East Columbia Avenue

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel w/ Spread
SANDWICH Egg and Cheese
Hot Coffee

Bulk Bagels / Spreads / Fish

DRY BAGEL

DRY BAGEL

$2.50

One dry bagel of your choice in bag

HALF DOZEN

$12.00

DOZEN

$22.00

13 Bagels of your choice!

8 oz. Spreads

8 oz. Spreads

$5.50

8 oz. is enough for about 6 bagels!

Acme Lox

Acme Lox

$15.00

8 oz. Acme Lox

Bagels with Spread

Choice of bagel, spread, and/or veggies

Bagel w/ Spread

$2.50

Choose your bagel and spread, add veggies and/or some proteins; make your own sandwich!

Sandwiches

SANDWICH Classic Lox

SANDWICH Classic Lox

$11.75

Classic Lox comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.

SANDWICH Lox #2

SANDWICH Lox #2

$11.75

Lox #2 comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Radish, Capers, and Dill.

SANDWICH Whitefish Sandwich

SANDWICH Whitefish Sandwich

$9.00

The Whitefish Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel, with Whitefish Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich

SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich

$7.85

The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.

SANDWICH Egg and Cheese

SANDWICH Egg and Cheese

$8.95+

Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)

SANDWICH BLT

SANDWICH BLT

$7.95

The BLT comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo.

SANDWICH BOA

SANDWICH BOA

$8.50

The BOA comes on your choice of Bagel, with Bacon, Onion, Arugula, Spicy Sauce

Pizza Bagel

$7.50

A childhood staple in every house, the pizza bagel. First Field tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella on your choice of bagel. What more could you ask for?

SANDWICH VEGAN Classic Lox

$9.50

Bagel, Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber

SANDWICH VEGAN Lox #2

$9.50

Bagel, Lox, Dill, Capers, Radish

Baba Ganoush Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Bagel with Baba Ganoush, Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions

The Classic Turkey Sandwich - Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey made in house! Our classic sandwich has turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo. It's customizable so think about adding some red onion, bacon and/or avocado to make it that much yummier!

SANDWICH Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

The Tuna Salad Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel, with Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$2.00

Sides

Side of vegetables or proteins for one bagel.
Side of Spread

Side of Spread

Small side of spread for one bagel

Side Veggies/Proteins

Side of vegetables or protein for one bagel

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Small, 12 oz. Large, 16 oz.

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50Out of stock

DECAF Iced Coffee

$3.65
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Fresh squeezed grapefruit juice

Half OJ + Half Grapefruit Juice

$3.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Fresh squeeze lemonade!

Iced Tea

$3.75

Unsweetened black tea, by Everyspacething Tea Company

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Nantucket Nectars, 16 oz

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Soda

Soda

$2.25
La Croix

La Croix

$2.25
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Serving Every SPACE Thing Tea.

96 oz. Hot Coffee Box

96 oz. Hot Coffee Box

$20.00

Serves 8 - 10 people. ** Please note that boxes of coffee take 10 minutes to brew **

12 oz. bag

12 oz. bag

$16.00

12 oz. Bag of Elixr Coffee

5 Pound Bag of Coffee

5 Pound Bag of Coffee

$82.00

5 lb. bag of whole bean Elixr Weekender Coffee.

Limeade

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh squeezed Limeade!

Merch

*NEW* PSB Long Sleeve T-Shirt

*NEW* PSB Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$32.00

Our newest shirt is designed by one of our own, Sam Higgins! We are so proud to have it on our shelves and we hope you love it as much as we do!

3 oz. Everything Spice

3 oz. Everything Spice

$4.50Out of stock
PSB Beanie

PSB Beanie

$20.00
PSB x Joe Beddia T-Shirt

PSB x Joe Beddia T-Shirt

$30.00Out of stock

Our newest t-shirt was designed by Joe Beddia and we are donating $5 from every sale to Heart of Dinner - an organization committed to providing meals and groceries to Asian elders throughout New York.

PSB x Joe Beddia Tote Bag

PSB x Joe Beddia Tote Bag

$15.00
TK Memis T-Shirt

TK Memis T-Shirt

$25.00

PSB x TK Memis T-Shirt

Snapback Hat

Snapback Hat

$25.00
PSB Tote Bag

PSB Tote Bag

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:15 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
Philly Style Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Anejo-Northern Liberties - Anejo Philadelphia
orange starNo Reviews
1001 N 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Franny Lou's Porch
orange star4.6 • 238
2400 Coral St Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street
orange starNo Reviews
218 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Rey Bagel Bistro
orange star4.8 • 694
101 NJ-73 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
The Bean Street Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
117 Merchants Way Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Village Bagel Company
orange star4.5 • 323
1438 Easton Road Warrington, PA 18976
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PHILADELPHIA

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Cheu Fishtown
orange star4.8 • 2,559
1416 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop - Fishtown
orange star4.8 • 1,258
1 W Girard Ave Philadelphia, PA 19123
View restaurantnext
Loco Pez - Fishtown
orange star4.3 • 1,144
2401 E. Norris St Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Beddia
orange star4.2 • 709
1313 N Lee Street Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Sarvida
orange star4.5 • 192
300 E. Girard Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PHILADELPHIA
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bella Vista
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston