Philly Style Bagels Old City - 218 Arch Street

review star

No reviews yet

218 Arch Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

SANDWICH Egg and Cheese
Bagel w/ Spread
Hot Coffee

Bulk Bagels / Spreads / Fish

DRY BAGEL

DRY BAGEL

$2.50

Single bagel of your choosing in a bag!

HALF DOZEN

$12.00

DOZEN

$22.00

Bakers dozen (13) of your choice!

8 oz. Spreads

8 oz. Spreads

$5.50

8 oz. spread - enough for about six bagels

Acme Lox

Acme Lox

$15.00

8 oz. of lox by Acme

Bagels with Spread

Bagel of your choice with the spread and veggies of your choice

Bagel w/ Spread

$2.50

Choose your Bagel and Spread, add veggies, or some proteins; make your own sandwich!

Sandwiches

SANDWICH Classic Lox

SANDWICH Classic Lox

$11.75

The Classic Lox Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.

SANDWICH Lox #2

SANDWICH Lox #2

$11.75

The Lox #2 comes on your choice of Bagel with Lox, Dill, Capers, Radish.

SANDWICH Egg and Cheese

SANDWICH Egg and Cheese

$8.95+

Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Spicy Sauce, Bacon (optional)

SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich

SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich

$7.85

The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.

SANDWICH BLT

SANDWICH BLT

$7.95

The BLT Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.

SANDWICH BOA

SANDWICH BOA

$8.50

The BOA Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Bacon, Onion, Arugula, Spicy Sauce.

SANDWICH Whitefish Sandwich

SANDWICH Whitefish Sandwich

$9.00

The Whitefish Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Whitefish Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

Pizza Bagel

$7.50

A childhood staple in every house, the pizza bagel! First Field tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, on your choice of bagel.

SANDWICH VEGAN Classic Lox

$9.50

Bagel, Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber

SANDWICH VEGAN Lox #2

$9.50

Bagel, Lox, Dill, Capers, Radish

The Classic Turkey Sandwich - Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

$10.00Out of stock

Turkey made in house! Our special sandwich has turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo. It's customizable so think about adding some red onion, bacon and/or avocado to make it that much yummier!

Tomato Sandwich

Tomato Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Prime time summer tomatoes, salt, pepper, and mayo! A summertime classic! Bagel-ify it by subbing out the mayo for cream cheese!

SANDWICH Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95Out of stock

The Tuna Salad Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato.

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$2.00

Sides

Side of Spread

Side of Spread

Side portion of cream cheese, enough for one bagel.

Side Veggies/Proteins

Yalla Oatmeal

Potato Chips

$1.50Out of stock

Cran Almond Oatmeal

$3.75Out of stock

Choco Peanut Banana Oatmeal

$3.75Out of stock

Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Small, 12 oz. Large, 16 oz.

Iced Coffee

$3.50

DECAF Iced Coffee

$3.65

Elixr *decaf* cold brewed iced coffee

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh squeeze grapefruit juice

Half OJ + Half Grapefruit Juice

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh squeeze orange and grapefruit juice - best of both worlds!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.75

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Iced Black Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$3.75Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
La Croix

La Croix

$2.25
Soda

Soda

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

Serving Every SPACE Thing tea.

96 oz. Box Hot Coffee (serves 8-10)

96 oz. Box Hot Coffee (serves 8-10)

$20.00

Serves 8 - 10 people. ** Please note boxes of coffee can add an extra 5 - 7 minutes to your wait time so we can freshly brew your coffee **

12 oz. Bag o' Coffee

12 oz. Bag o' Coffee

$16.00
5 lb. Bag o' Coffee

5 lb. Bag o' Coffee

$82.00

5 lb. Bag of Weekender Blend by Elixr

Limeade

Limeade

$3.75Out of stock

Fresh squeezed lemonade

Apple Juice

$3.25Out of stock

Nantucket Nectars, 16oz

All hours
Sunday 7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday Closed
Thursday 7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Saturday 7:00 am - 1:15 pm
Location

218 Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

