Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street

review star

No reviews yet

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w

1601 Race Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Classic Angus Beef
Grilled Chicken

Big Burgers

Classic Angus Beef

Classic Angus Beef

$10.97

Angus Beef Patty (1/3 lb) + House sauce + American Cheese + Pickles + Onions + Leafy Lettuce + Roma Tomato + 4.5" Brioche bun

Cowboy Beef

Cowboy Beef

$10.97

Angus Beef patty (1/3 lb.)+ Barbecue sauce + Cheddar cheese melt + Onion Rings fried + Bacon + 4.5" Brioche bun

Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$10.97

Angus Beef patty (1/3 lb) + Spicy Aioli sauce + Pepper Jack cheese melt + Bell Pepper grilled+ Jalapeno grilled + Leafy Lettuce + 4.5" Brioche bun

Double Beef CheeseBurger

Double Beef CheeseBurger

$12.96

Double Angus Beef Patty (1/3 lb) + House sauce + American Cheese + Pickles + Onions + Leafy Lettuce + Roma Tomato + 4.5" Brioche bun

Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$10.97

Pink Salmon patty + Barbecue sauce + Pineapple grilled + Baby spinach + 4.5" Brioche bun

Impossible Burger (Plant-based)

Impossible Burger (Plant-based)

$12.96

Impossible Patty (plant-based) + House sauce + Pepper Jack cheese + Baby Spinach + Red Onions grilled + Roma Tomato + 4.5" Brioche bun

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$9.98

Chicken patty + Buffalo sauce + American Cheese + Pickles + Caramelized Onions + Baby Spinach + 4.5" Brioche bun

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.98

Grilled Chicken patty + Spicy Aioli sauce + Swiss cheese + Roma Tomato + Baby Spinach + 4.5" Brioche bun

MidWest Turkey

MidWest Turkey

$9.98

Turkey Patty (1/3 lb) + House sauce + American Cheese + Pickles + Onions + Leafy Lettuce + Roma Tomato + 4.5" Brioche bun

Mediterranean Falafel Burger (Vegetarian)

Mediterranean Falafel Burger (Vegetarian)

$9.98

Falafel custom patty + Tahini sauce + House sauce + Pepper Jack cheese + Leafy Lettuce + Pickles + Onions grilled + 4.5" Brioche bun

Alaskan White Cod Burger

Alaskan White Cod Burger

$9.98

Alaskan White Cod patty + Tzatziki sauce + Onion + Leafy Lettuce + Roma Tomato + 4.5" Brioche bun

Pita Wraps

Falafel pita wrap (vegetarian)

Falafel pita wrap (vegetarian)

$7.40

Falafel balls served with melted pepper jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce topped with Tzatziki sauce in a Greek pita wrap.

Turkey pita wrap

Turkey pita wrap

$8.33

Grilled Turkey tender pieces served with melted pepper jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce topped with Tzatziki sauce in a Greek pita wrap.

Crispy Cod pita wrap

Crispy Cod pita wrap

$8.33

Fried Alaskan Cod fish served with melted pepper jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce topped with Tzatziki sauce in a Greek pita wrap.

Grilled Chicken pita wrap

Grilled Chicken pita wrap

$8.33

Grilled Chicken soft pieces served with melted pepper jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce topped with Tzatziki sauce in a Greek pita wrap.

Angus Beef pita wrap

Angus Beef pita wrap

$9.25

Pieces of tender Angus-Beef grilled on an open fire, served with melted pepper jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce topped with Tzatziki sauce in a Greek pita wrap.

The CBR pita wrap (Chicken + Bacon + Ranch)

The CBR pita wrap (Chicken + Bacon + Ranch)

$9.25

Chicken Bacon Ranch pita wrap served with melted pepper jack cheese, red onions, tomatoes and lettuce.

Sides

Gourmet Onion Rings

Gourmet Onion Rings

$3.99

Onion Rings - available in one large size

French Fries

French Fries

$4.63

French Potato Fries - one size only

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.63

Sweet Potata fries - available in one large size only

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.63
Garlic Aioli Fries

Garlic Aioli Fries

$5.56Out of stock

Chicken

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.97
10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.96
15 Wings

15 Wings

$17.99
3 pieces Tenders

3 pieces Tenders

$4.96
4 pieces Tenders

4 pieces Tenders

$5.97
5 pieces Tenders

5 pieces Tenders

$6.98
6 pieces Tenders

6 pieces Tenders

$7.99

Drinks

Freestyle soda

Freestyle soda

$2.78
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.85

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$5.29
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.29
Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.65
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Premium Gourmet Burgers located at 1601 Race Street Philadelphia

Location

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, 1601 Race Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Directions

Gallery
PhillyBurgerIM image
PhillyBurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fuel - Center City- 1225 Walnut St
orange starNo Reviews
1225 Walnut street philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Lamberti Pizza & Market
orange star4.5 • 187
707 Chestnut St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Cafe Square One - 50 S 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
50 S 3rd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Good Dog Bar
orange star4.2 • 2,274
224 S 15th St Philadelphia, PA 19102
View restaurantnext
Veganish - Spring Garden
orange starNo Reviews
1519 Spring Garden st Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Brandywine Pizza
orange star3.7 • 1,412
532 N 15th St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston