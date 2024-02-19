PHILLYFRIED, LLC 235 N. Fairview Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
235 North Fairview Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27801
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gardner's Barbecue Fairview Rd - Gardner's Barbecue Fairview Rd
3.8 • 401
835 N Fairview Rd Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurant
Main Street Gastropub LLC - 139 SE Main St
No Reviews
139 SE Main St Rocky Mount, NC 27801
View restaurant
GUAVA ISLAND RESTAURANT AND CATERING - 1948 Stone Rose Drive
No Reviews
1948 Stone Rose Drive ROCKY MOUNT, NC 27804
View restaurant
San Jose's Tacos & Tequila
No Reviews
1130 North Wesleyan Boulevard Rocky Mount, NC 27804
View restaurant
More near Rocky Mount