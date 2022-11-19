  • Home
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks Chino

No reviews yet

4047 Grand Ave

Chino, CA 91710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cheesesteaks

Classic Cheesesteak

Classic Cheesesteak

$11.49

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Philly's Best Cheesesteak

Philly's Best Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sweet peppers

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$12.49

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with pepperoni

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with lettuce and tomato

BBQ Cheesesteak

BBQ Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with BBQ sauce

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$11.49

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Philly's Best Chicken

Philly's Best Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Mushroom Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with sweet peppers

Pizza Chicken

$12.49

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Pepperoni Chicken

Pepperoni Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with pepperoni

Chicken Hoagie

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with lettuce and tomatoes

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Bacon Ranch Chicken

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with crisp bacon and creamy ranch dressing

Hoagies

Italian

Italian

$11.49

Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Philly Club

Philly Club

$11.49

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham and turkey breast with crisp bacon served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Turkey

Turkey

$11.49

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$11.49

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Tuna

Tuna

$11.49

Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Cheese Combo

$11.49

White American and provolone cheeses served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Specialty Sandwiches

Vegetarian

$11.49

Sweet peppers, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Taylor Pork Roll

$11.49

AKA Taylor Ham - an East Coast favorite! Sliced, grilled and served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with a sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce

Meatball

Meatball

$11.49

Meatballs with pizza sauce and melted provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso roll

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$12.49

Crispy chicken tenders with pizza sauce and melted provolone on a genuine Amoroso roll

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.49

Our Chicken & Cheese with fresh shaved Boar's Head ham on a genuine Amoroso roll

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef burger patty with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$7.99

Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Cheeseburger

$7.99

Our Cheeseburger with sweet peppers

Pizza Burger

$7.99

Beef burger patty with melted provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Philly's Best Burger

$7.99

Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Philly Neighborhood Salads

South Philly

South Philly

$10.99

Thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onion straws

Nashville Hot South Philly

$10.99

Our South Philly Salad with a kick - sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce

Mayfair

Mayfair

$10.99

Buffalo chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Nashville Hot Mayfair

$10.99

Nashville Hot chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Italian Market

Italian Market

$10.99

Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onions

Fishtown

Fishtown

$10.99

Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

French fries with a side of Wiz

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$5.49

French fries with a side of Wiz and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Cheesesteak Fries

Cheesesteak Fries

$11.49

French fries topped with thinly sliced steak and Wiz

Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$11.49

French fries topped with thinly sliced chicken and our Nashville Hot sauce, then drizzled with Wiz

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Thick cut, beer battered

Wise Chips - Original

$1.89

Wise Chips - Honey BBQ

$1.89

Wise Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.89

Wise Chips - Onion & Garlic

$1.89

Wise Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

$1.89

Wise Chips - Cheese Puffs

$1.89

Kids

Turkey on a Kaiser Roll

$7.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries

Ham & Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

$7.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Crispy, golden chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries

Burg-a-Bites

$7.99

2 burger sliders served with a small order of fries (no substitutions).

Drinks

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - Bottle

$3.25

Gourmet soda

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - 4-Pack

$13.00

Gourmet soda

Hank's Soda - Vanilla Cream

$3.25

A Philly favorite

Hank's Soda - Orange Cream

$3.25

Hank's Soda - Black Cherry

$3.25

Hank's Soda - Root Beer

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

20oz. Coke

$3.25

20oz. Diet Coke

$3.25

20oz. Sprite

$3.25

20oz. Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Tastykakes

Butterscotch Krimpet

$1.99

Peanut Butter Kandy Kake

$1.99

Chocolate Junior

$1.99

Koffee Kake Junior

$1.99

Extras

Side of Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.99

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side of Wiz

$1.49

Side of Mushrooms

$0.99

Side of Sweet Peppers

$0.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop

Location

4047 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Directions

