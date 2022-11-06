Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop
Location
18691 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
FIRST CLASS PIZZA - Fountain Valley
4.7 • 473
18671 Brookhurst Street Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fountain Valley
The Vox Kitchen - Fountain Valley
4.6 • 8,426
16161 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
Istanbul Grill California - 18010 Newhope St Unit D
4.8 • 3,796
18010 Newhope St Unit D Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
Marie Callender's Fountain Valley
4.4 • 2,049
18889 Brookhurst St Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0254 - Fountain Valley
4.5 • 910
11045 Warner Ave. Fountain Valley, CA 92708
View restaurant
More near Fountain Valley