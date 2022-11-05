Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop
Location
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, CA 92604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kyodong Noodle - Irvine - 4250 Barranca Parkway
No Reviews
4250 Barranca Parkway Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurant
Layer Cake Bakery - 4250 Barranca Pkwy suite I
No Reviews
4250 Barranca Pkwy suite I Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irvine
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurant