Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

1998 Ximeno Ave

Long Beach, CA 90815

Popular Items

Classic Cheesesteak
French Fries
Mushroom Cheesesteak

Cheesesteaks

Classic Cheesesteak

Classic Cheesesteak

$10.99

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Philly's Best Cheesesteak

Philly's Best Cheesesteak

$11.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$11.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Cheesesteak

$11.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sweet peppers

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$11.49

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$11.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with pepperoni

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with lettuce and tomato

BBQ Cheesesteak

BBQ Cheesesteak

$11.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with BBQ sauce

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$11.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$10.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Philly's Best Chicken

Philly's Best Chicken

$11.99

Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Mushroom Chicken

$11.49

Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Chicken

$11.49

Our Classic Chicken with sweet peppers

Pizza Chicken

$11.49

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Pepperoni Chicken

Pepperoni Chicken

$11.99

Our Classic Chicken with pepperoni

Chicken Hoagie

$11.99

Our Classic Chicken with lettuce and tomatoes

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$11.49

Our Classic Chicken with BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Our Classic Chicken with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Bacon Ranch Chicken

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$11.99

Our Classic Chicken with crisp bacon and creamy ranch dressing

Hoagies

Italian

Italian

$10.99

Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Philly Club

Philly Club

$10.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham and turkey breast with crisp bacon served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Turkey

Turkey

$10.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Tuna

Tuna

$10.99

Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Cheese Combo

$10.99

White American and provolone cheeses served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Specialty Sandwiches

Vegetarian

$9.99

Sweet peppers, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Taylor Pork Roll

$10.49

AKA Taylor Ham - an East Coast favorite! Sliced, grilled and served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$11.49

Our Classic Chicken with a sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef burger patty with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$7.49

Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Cheeseburger

$7.49

Our Cheeseburger with sweet peppers

Pizza Burger

$7.49

Beef burger patty with melted provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Philly's Best Burger

$7.99

Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Philly Neighborhood Salads

South Philly

South Philly

$9.99

Thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onion straws

Nashville Hot South Philly

$9.99

Our South Philly Salad with a kick - sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce

Mayfair

Mayfair

$9.99

Buffalo chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Nashville Hot Mayfair

$9.99

Nashville Hot chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Italian Market

Italian Market

$9.99

Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onions

Fishtown

Fishtown

$9.99

Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

French fries with a side of Wiz

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$5.49

French fries with a side of Wiz and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Cheesesteak Fries

Cheesesteak Fries

$9.99

French fries topped with thinly sliced steak and Wiz

Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$10.49

French fries topped with thinly sliced chicken and our Nashville Hot sauce, then drizzled with Wiz

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Thick cut, beer battered

Wise Chips - Original

$1.89Out of stock

Wise Chips - Honey BBQ

$1.89Out of stock

Wise Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.89Out of stock

Wise Chips - Onion & Garlic

$1.89

Wise Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

$1.89

Wise Chips - Cheese Puffs

$1.89

Kids

Turkey on a Kaiser Roll

$7.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries

Ham & Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

$7.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Crispy, golden chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries

Burg-a-Bites

$7.99Out of stock

2 burger sliders served with a small order of fries (no substitutions).

Drinks

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - Bottle

$2.99Out of stock

Gourmet soda

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - 4-Pack

$9.50Out of stock

Gourmet soda

Hank's Soda - Vanilla Cream

$2.99

A Philly favorite

Hank's Soda - Orange Cream

$2.99

Hank's Soda - Black Cherry

$2.99

Hank's Soda - Root Beer

$2.99

Hank's Soda - Diet Root Beer

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.29

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tastykakes

Butterscotch Krimpet

$2.49Out of stock

Peanut Butter Kandy Kake

$2.49Out of stock

Chocolate Junior

$2.49Out of stock

Koffee Kake Junior

$2.49Out of stock

Extras

Side of Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.99

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side of Wiz

$1.49

Side of Mushrooms

$0.99

Side of Sweet Peppers

$0.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop

Location

1998 Ximeno Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815

Directions

