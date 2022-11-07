Restaurant header imageView gallery

Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

8460 Edgewater Dr

Ste D

Oakland, CA 94621

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Cheesesteak

Cheesesteaks

Classic Cheesesteak

Classic Cheesesteak

$9.99

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Philly's Best Cheesesteak

Philly's Best Cheesesteak

$10.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$10.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Cheesesteak

$10.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sweet peppers

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$10.49

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$10.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with pepperoni

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with lettuce and tomato

BBQ Cheesesteak

BBQ Cheesesteak

$10.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with BBQ sauce

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$10.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$9.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Philly's Best Chicken

Philly's Best Chicken

$10.99

Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Mushroom Chicken

$10.49

Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Chicken

$10.49

Our Classic Chicken with sweet peppers

Pizza Chicken

$10.49

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Pepperoni Chicken

Pepperoni Chicken

$10.99

Our Classic Chicken with pepperoni

Chicken Hoagie

$10.99

Our Classic Chicken with lettuce and tomatoes

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$10.49

Our Classic Chicken with BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

Our Classic Chicken with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Bacon Ranch Chicken

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$10.99

Our Classic Chicken with crisp bacon and creamy ranch dressing

Hoagies

Italian

Italian

$9.99

Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Philly Club

Philly Club

$9.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham and turkey breast with crisp bacon served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Turkey

Turkey

$9.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Tuna

Tuna

$9.99

Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Cheese Combo

$9.99

White American and provolone cheeses served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Specialty Sandwiches

Vegetarian

$8.99

Sweet peppers, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Taylor Pork Roll

$9.49

AKA Taylor Ham - an East Coast favorite! Sliced, grilled and served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$11.49

Our Classic Chicken with a sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce

Philly Neighborhood Salads

South Philly

South Philly

$8.99

Thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onion straws

Nashville Hot South Philly

$9.99

Our South Philly Salad with a kick - sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce

Mayfair

Mayfair

$8.99

Buffalo chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Nashville Hot Mayfair

$9.99

Nashville Hot chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Italian Market

Italian Market

$8.99

Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onions

Fishtown

Fishtown

$8.99

Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$3.99

French fries with a side of Wiz

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$4.49

French fries with a side of Wiz and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Cheesesteak Fries

Cheesesteak Fries

$8.99

French fries topped with thinly sliced steak and Wiz

Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$10.49

French fries topped with thinly sliced chicken and our Nashville Hot sauce, then drizzled with Wiz

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99

Thick cut, beer battered

Wise Chips - Original

$1.99

Wise Chips - Honey BBQ

$1.99

Wise Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.99

Wise Chips - Onion & Garlic

$1.99

Wise Chips - Sour Cream & Onion

$1.99

Wise Chips - Cheese Puffs

$1.99

Kids

Turkey on a Kaiser Roll

$6.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries

Ham & Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

$6.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Crispy, golden chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries

Drinks

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - Bottle

$2.99

Gourmet soda

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - 4-Pack

$11.99

Gourmet soda

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hank's Soda - Vanilla Cream

$2.99

A Philly favorite

Hank's Soda - Orange Cream

$2.99

Hank's Soda - Black Cherry

$2.99

Hank's Soda - Grape

$2.99

20oz. Sprite

$2.99

2-liter Coke

$3.99

20oz. Coke

$2.99

20oz. Diet Coke

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

20oz. Coke Zero

$2.99Out of stock

2-liter Sprite

$3.99

Tastykakes

Butterscotch Krimpet

$2.89

Peanut Butter Kandy Kake

$2.89

Chocolate Junior

$2.89

Koffee Kake Junior

$2.89

Extras

Side of Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.99

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.99

Side of Wiz

$1.49

Side of Mushrooms

$0.99

Side of Sweet Peppers

$0.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop

8460 Edgewater Dr, Ste D, Oakland, CA 94621

