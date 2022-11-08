Restaurant header imageView gallery

Philly's Best Cheesesteaks

No reviews yet

30461 Avenida De Las Flores

Suite D

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92782

Popular Items

Classic Cheesesteak
French Fries
Philly's Best Cheesesteak

Cheesesteaks

Classic Cheesesteak

Classic Cheesesteak

$11.99

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Philly's Best Cheesesteak

Philly's Best Cheesesteak

$12.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with sweet peppers

Pizza Steak

Pizza Steak

$12.49

Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

Pepperoni Cheesesteak

$12.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with pepperoni

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.99

Our Classic Cheesesteak with lettuce and tomato

BBQ Cheesesteak

BBQ Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with BBQ sauce

Buffalo Cheesesteak

$12.49

Our Classic Cheesesteak with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Classic Chicken

Classic Chicken

$11.99

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Philly's Best Chicken

Philly's Best Chicken

$12.99

Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Mushroom Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with sweet peppers

Pizza Chicken

$12.49

Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Pepperoni Chicken

Pepperoni Chicken

$12.99

Our Classic Chicken with pepperoni

Chicken Hoagie

$12.99

Our Classic Chicken with lettuce and tomatoes

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with BBQ sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing

Bacon Ranch Chicken

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$12.99

Our Classic Chicken with crisp bacon and creamy ranch dressing

Hoagies

Italian

Italian

$11.99

Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Philly Club

Philly Club

$11.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham and turkey breast with crisp bacon served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Turkey

Turkey

$11.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$11.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Tuna

Tuna

$11.99

Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Cheese Combo

$11.99

White American and provolone cheeses served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano

Specialty Sandwiches

Vegetarian

$10.99

Sweet peppers, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll

Taylor Pork Roll

$11.49

AKA Taylor Ham - an East Coast favorite! Sliced, grilled and served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$12.49

Our Classic Chicken with a sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce

Meatball

Meatball

$12.49

Meatballs with pizza sauce and melted provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso roll

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$12.49

Crispy chicken tenders with pizza sauce and melted provolone on a genuine Amoroso roll

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.49

Our Chicken & Cheese with fresh shaved Boar's Head ham on a genuine Amoroso roll

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Beef burger patty with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$7.49

Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms

Pepper Cheeseburger

$7.49

Our Cheeseburger with sweet peppers

Pizza Burger

$7.49

Beef burger patty with melted provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll

Philly's Best Burger

$7.99

Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers

Philly Neighborhood Salads

South Philly

South Philly

$9.99

Thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onion straws

Nashville Hot South Philly

$9.99

Our South Philly Salad with a kick - sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce

Mayfair

Mayfair

$9.99

Buffalo chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Nashville Hot Mayfair

$9.99

Nashville Hot chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Italian Market

Italian Market

$9.99

Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onions

Fishtown

Fishtown

$9.99

Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Sides

French Fries

French Fries
$3.99

$3.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99

French fries with a side of Wiz

Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$5.49

French fries with a side of Wiz and Philly's Best pizza sauce

Cheesesteak Fries

Cheesesteak Fries

$10.99

French fries topped with thinly sliced steak and Wiz

Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak Fries

$10.49

French fries topped with thinly sliced chicken and our Nashville Hot sauce, then drizzled with Wiz

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Thick cut, beer battered

Wise Chips - Original
$2.39

$2.39

Wise Chips - Honey BBQ
$2.39

$2.39

Wise Chips - Salt & Vinegar
$2.39

$2.39

Wise Chips - Onion & Garlic
$2.39

$2.39

Wise Chips - Sour Cream & Onion
$2.39

$2.39

Wise Chips - Cheese Puffs
$2.39

$2.39

Wise Chips - Large Bag

$5.99

Natural flavor only

Kids

Turkey on a Kaiser Roll

$7.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries

Ham & Cheese on a Kaiser Roll

$7.99

Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Crispy, golden chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries

Burg-a-Bites

$7.99

2 burger sliders served with a small order of fries (no substitutions).

Drinks

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - Bottle
$3.49
Gourmet soda

$3.49

Gourmet soda

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - 4-Pack

$13.99

Gourmet soda

Hank's Soda - Vanilla Cream

$3.49

A Philly favorite

Hank's Soda - Orange Cream
$3.49

$3.49

Hank's Soda - Black Cherry
$3.49

$3.49

Mexican Coke
$3.99

$3.99

Fanta Orange
$3.99

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.49

Monster Energy
$3.49

$3.49

Bottled Water
$1.99

$1.99

2-liter Coke
$5.49

$5.49

2-liter Diet Coke
$5.49

$5.49

2-liter Sprite
$5.49

$5.49

Tastykakes

Butterscotch Krimpet
$3.49

$3.49

Peanut Butter Kandy Kake
$3.49

$3.49Out of stock

Chocolate Junior
$3.49

$3.49Out of stock

Koffee Kake Junior
$3.49

$3.49

Extras

Side of Nashville Hot Sauce
$0.99

$0.99

Side of Pizza Sauce
$0.99

$0.99

Side BBQ Sauce
$0.99

$0.99

Side of Buffalo Sauce
$0.99

$0.99

Side of Ranch
$0.99

$0.99

Side of Blue Cheese
$0.99

$0.99

Side of Wiz

$1.49

Side of Mushrooms
$0.99

$0.99

Side of Sweet Peppers
$0.99

$0.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop

Location

30461 Avenida De Las Flores, Suite D, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92782

Directions

