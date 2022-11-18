Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
806 C W Arrow Hwy
San Dimas, CA 91773
Cheesesteaks (7on7)
Classic Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll
Philly's Best Cheesesteak
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
Mushroom Cheesesteak
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms
Pepper Cheesesteak
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sweet peppers
Pizza Steak
Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce
Pepperoni Cheesesteak
Our Classic Cheesesteak with pepperoni
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Our Classic Cheesesteak with lettuce and tomato
BBQ Cheesesteak
Our Classic Cheesesteak with BBQ sauce
Buffalo Cheesesteak
Our Classic Cheesesteak with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chicken Cheesesteaks (7on7)
Classic Chicken
Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll
Philly's Best Chicken
Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
Mushroom Chicken
Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms
Pepper Chicken
Our Classic Chicken with sweet peppers
Pizza Chicken
Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce
Pepperoni Chicken
Our Classic Chicken with pepperoni
Chicken Hoagie
Our Classic Chicken with lettuce and tomatoes
BBQ Chicken
Our Classic Chicken with BBQ sauce
Buffalo Chicken
Our Classic Chicken with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Bacon Ranch Chicken
Our Classic Chicken with crisp bacon and creamy ranch dressing
Hoagies (7on7)
Italian
Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
Philly Club
Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham and turkey breast with crisp bacon served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
Turkey
Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
Ham & Cheese
Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
Tuna
Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
Cheese Combo
White American and provolone cheeses served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
Specialty Sandwiches (7on7)
Vegetarian
Sweet peppers, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll
Taylor Pork Roll
AKA Taylor Ham - an East Coast favorite! Sliced, grilled and served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll
Nashville Hot Chicken
Our Classic Chicken with a sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce
Meatball
Meatballs with pizza sauce and melted provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso roll
Chicken Parm
Crispy chicken tenders with pizza sauce and melted provolone on a genuine Amoroso roll
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Our Chicken & Cheese with fresh shaved Boar's Head ham on a genuine Amoroso roll
Pastrami
Thinly sliced pastrami grilled and served on a genuine Amoroso roll.
Philly Neighborhood Salads (7on7)
South Philly
Thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onion straws
Nashville Hot South Philly
Our South Philly Salad with a kick - sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce
Mayfair
Buffalo chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes
Nashville Hot Mayfair
Nashville Hot chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes
Italian Market
Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onions
Fishtown
Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes
Burgers (7on7)
Cheeseburger
Beef burger patty with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms
Pepper Cheeseburger
Our Cheeseburger with sweet peppers
Pizza Burger
Beef burger patty with melted provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll
Philly's Best Burger
Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
Sides (7on7)
French Fries
Cheese Fries
French fries with a side of Wiz
Pizza Fries
French fries with a side of Wiz and Philly's Best pizza sauce
Cheesesteak Fries
French fries topped with thinly sliced steak and Wiz
Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak Fries
French fries topped with thinly sliced chicken and our Nashville Hot sauce, then drizzled with Wiz
Onion Rings
Thick cut, beer battered
Wise Chips - Original
Wise Chips - Honey BBQ
Wise Chips - Salt & Vinegar
Wise Chips - Onion & Garlic
Wise Chips - Sour Cream & Onion
Wise Chips - Cheese Puffs
Kids (7on7)
Turkey on a Kaiser Roll
Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries
Ham & Cheese on a Kaiser Roll
Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries
Chicken Fingers
Crispy, golden chicken fingers served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries
Burg-a-Bites
2 burger sliders served with a small order of fries (no substitutions).
Drinks (7on7)
Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - Bottle
Gourmet soda
Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - 4-Pack
Gourmet soda
Hank's Soda - Vanilla Cream
A Philly favorite
Hank's Soda - Orange Cream
Hank's Soda - Black Cherry
Hank's Soda - Root Beer
Bottled Water
Mexican Coke
20oz. Coke
20oz. Diet Coke
20oz. Sprite
20oz. Dr. Pepper
Tastykakes (7on7)
Extras (7on7)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop
806 C W Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, CA 91773