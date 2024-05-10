Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
No reviews yet
2801 W MacArthur Blvd.
Ste. A-2
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day
Cheesesteaks
- Classic Cheesesteak$11.99
Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll
- Philly's Best Cheesesteak$12.99
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
- Mushroom Cheesesteak$12.49
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms
- Pepper Cheesesteak$12.49
Our Classic Cheesesteak with sweet peppers
- Pizza Steak$12.99
Thinly sliced steak cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce
- Pepperoni Cheesesteak$12.99
Our Classic Cheesesteak with pepperoni
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$12.99
Our Classic Cheesesteak with lettuce and tomato
- BBQ Cheesesteak$12.49
Our Classic Cheesesteak with BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Cheesesteak$12.99
Our Classic Cheesesteak with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Classic Chicken$11.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll
- Philly's Best Chicken$12.99
Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
- Mushroom Chicken$12.49
Our Classic Chicken with sauteed mushrooms
- Pepper Chicken$12.49
Our Classic Chicken with sweet peppers
- Pizza Chicken$12.99
Thinly sliced chicken breast cooked to order with melted Provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce
- Pepperoni Chicken$12.99
Our Classic Chicken with pepperoni
- Chicken Hoagie$12.99
Our Classic Chicken with lettuce and tomatoes
- BBQ Chicken$12.49
Our Classic Chicken with BBQ sauce
- Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Our Classic Chicken with Buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Bacon Ranch Chicken$12.99
Our Classic Chicken with crisp bacon and creamy ranch dressing
Hoagies
- Italian$11.99
Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
- Philly Club$11.99
Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham and turkey breast with crisp bacon served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
- Turkey$11.99
Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
- Ham & Cheese$11.99
Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
- Tuna$11.99
Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
- Cheese Combo$11.99
White American and provolone cheeses served on a genuine Amoroso roll with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano
Specialty Sandwiches
- Vegetarian$10.99
Sweet peppers, sauteed mushrooms and grilled onions with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso roll
- Taylor Pork Roll$10.49
AKA Taylor Ham - an East Coast favorite! Sliced, grilled and served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll (shown with cheese)
- Nashville Hot Chicken$12.49
Our Classic Chicken with a sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce
- Meatball$12.49
Meatballs with pizza sauce and melted provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso roll
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$6.99
Beef burger patty with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll
- Mushroom Cheeseburger$7.49
Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms
- Pepper Cheeseburger$7.49
Our Cheeseburger with sweet peppers
- Pizza Burger$7.49
Beef burger patty with melted provolone cheese and Philly's Best pizza sauce served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll
- Philly's Best Burger$7.99
Our Cheeseburger with sauteed mushrooms and sweet peppers
Philly Neighborhood Salads
- South Philly$9.99
Thinly sliced steak or chicken cooked to order with melted white American cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onion straws
- Nashville Hot South Philly$9.99
Our South Philly Salad with a kick - sweet, smoky, fiery Nashville Hot sauce
- Mayfair$9.99
Buffalo chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes
- Nashville Hot Mayfair$9.99
Nashville Hot chicken tender bites served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes
- Italian Market$9.99
Fresh Boar's Head capicola, genoa salami, mortadella and provolone cheese served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and onions
- Fishtown$9.99
Chunk light tuna mixed with mayo served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes
Sides
- French Fries$3.99
- Cheese Fries$4.99
French fries with a side of Wiz
- Pizza Fries$5.49
French fries with a side of Wiz and Philly's Best pizza sauce
- Onion Rings$5.99
Thick cut, beer battered
- Cheesesteak Fries$10.99
French fries topped with thinly sliced steak and Wiz
- Nashville Hot Chicken Cheesesteak Fries$10.49
French fries topped with thinly sliced chicken and our Nashville Hot sauce, then drizzled with Wiz
- Herr's Chips$1.89
Kids
- Turkey on a Kaiser Roll$7.99
Fresh shaved Boar's Head turkey breast on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries
- Ham & Cheese on a Kaiser Roll$7.99
Fresh shaved Boar's Head ham with your choice of white American or provolone cheese on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll served with a small order of French fries
- Chicken Tenders$7.99
Crispy, golden chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and a small order of French fries
Drinks
- Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - Bottle$2.99
Gourmet soda
- Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer - 4-Pack$11.99
Gourmet soda
- Hank's Soda - Vanilla Cream$2.99
A Philly favorite
- Hank's Soda - Orange Cream$2.99
- Hank's Soda - Black Cherry$2.99
- Hank's Soda - Grape$2.99
- Bottled Water$1.49
- 20oz. Coke$2.99
- 20oz. Diet Coke$2.99
- Mexican Coke$2.99
- 20oz. Sprite$2.49
Extras
Catering Menu
Big Boxes of Philly
- Big Box of Cheesesteaks$139.95
Each box includes your choice of 10 of our favorite Cheesesteaks or Chicken Cheesesteaks with a side of grilled onions. Please specify the quantity of each cheesesteak you'd like included in your Big Box.
- Big Box of Hoagies$139.95
Each box includes your choice of 10 authentic Hoagies topped with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano. Please specify the quantity of each hoagie you'd like in your Big Box.
Cheesesteak Buffets
- Cheesesteak Buffet$184.95
Everything you need to build your own cheesesteak including thinly sliced steak, melted white American cheese, grilled onions and 15 Amoroso rolls cut in half. Includes chafing dishes, sterno and serving utensils.
- Chicken Cheesesteak Buffet$184.95
Everything you need to build your own chicken cheesesteak including thinly sliced chicken breast, melted white American cheese, grilled onions and 15 Amoroso rolls cut in half. Includes chafing dishes, sterno and serving utensils.
Hoagie Platters
- Hoagie Platter - Small (15 pcs)$69.95
Choose any of our authentic Hoagies featuring freshly sliced Boar's Head meats and cheeses with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano on Amoroso rolls, cut into perfectly sized pieces.
- Hoagie Platter - Large (30 pcs)$139.95
Choose any of our authentic Hoagies featuring freshly sliced Boar's Head meats and cheeses with lettuce, tomatoes and oregano on Amoroso rolls, cut into perfectly sized pieces.
Chicken Tender Party Platters
Sides & Snacks
- Big Box of Fries (15)$59.95
15 individual orders of golden, crispy fries
- Big Box of Onion Rings (15)$89.95
15 individual orders of golden, beer-battered onion rings
- Big Box of Fries & Rings (7 Fries/8 Rings)$74.95
7 individual orders of French Fries and 8 individual orders of Onion Rings
- Big Box of Herr's Chips (15)$28.95
15 individual bags of assorted Herr's Chips
- Hot Pepper & Pickle Tray (serves 15)$19.95
- 10-Pack of Assorted Tastykakes$28.95
- 15-Pack of Assorted Tastykakes$43.95
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Philadelphia Cheesesteak & Hoagie Shop
2801 W MacArthur Blvd., Ste. A-2, Santa Ana, CA 92704