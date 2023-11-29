Philly's on the Hill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4160 us hwy 17, Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
D'Corner Latin American Specialties - 3975 US-17
No Reviews
3975 US-17 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurant
Richmond Hill Nutrition - 3754 Us Highway 17
No Reviews
3754 Us Highway 17 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurant
Snazzy’s Hot Wings & Sassy Things
No Reviews
4300 Ocean Hwy, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurant
La Casita Peruvian - 104 Dogwood Avenue
No Reviews
104 Dogwood Avenue Richmond Hill, GA 31324
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richmond Hill
More near Richmond Hill