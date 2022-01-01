Philotimo Mid-Town

Restaurant info

Rooted in Greece’s storied foodways, Philotimo is an exploration of the country’s cherished traditions and culinary beauty through the lens of Michelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli. We invite guests along for a vibrant journey that pays homage to Chef Stefanelli’s Greek heritage and the rich history of the country. A tribute to the wide-ranging flavors of Greece and its regional delicacies; Spanning from the mountainsides of the Greek isles. Join us in the heart of Downtown D.C. at Midtown Center, where Philotimo welcomes guests with its serene design and convivial energy.