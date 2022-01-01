Philotimo Mid-Town
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Rooted in Greece’s storied foodways, Philotimo is an exploration of the country’s cherished traditions and culinary beauty through the lens of Michelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli. We invite guests along for a vibrant journey that pays homage to Chef Stefanelli’s Greek heritage and the rich history of the country. A tribute to the wide-ranging flavors of Greece and its regional delicacies; Spanning from the mountainsides of the Greek isles. Join us in the heart of Downtown D.C. at Midtown Center, where Philotimo welcomes guests with its serene design and convivial energy.
1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
