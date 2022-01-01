Restaurant header imageView gallery

Philotimo Mid-Town

review star

No reviews yet

1100 15th St NW

Washington, DC 20005

Order Again

Kaimaki Wine

BISOL, 'Jeio,' Prosecco MV

$14.00+

MARC PLOUZEAU, 'Perle Sauvage' Rose MV

$16.00+

DOM PERIGNON, Brut, 2012

$70.00

BILLECART-SALMON, Rose, Brut MV

$35.00

KARANIKA, Assyrtiko 2016

$18.00+

BOCCADIGABBIA, Ribona

$14.00+

VINKARA, Hasandede

$13.00+

ANTONOPOULOS, Chardonnay, 'Anax'

$20.00+

CAVES D'ESCLANS, 'Whispering Angel' Rose 2021

$20.00+

KAVAKLIDERE, Cal Karasi, 'Lal' Rose

$13.00+

LYRARAKIS, Liatiko

$13.00+

PALA, Monica di Sardegna

$15.00+

ALEXAKIS, Kotsifali/Syrah

$14.00+

ARTOZU, Garnacha, 'Pasos de San Martin'

$21.00+

BISOL, 'Jeio,' Prosecco MV

$56.00

MARC PLOUZEAU, 'Perle Sauvage' Rose MV

$70.00

DOM PERIGNON, Brut, 2012

$400.00

BOCCADIGABBIA, Ribona Colli Maceratesi

$62.00

KARANIKA, Assyrtiko, Florina 2016

$70.00

ANTONOPOULOS, Chardonnay, 'Anax'

$80.00

VINKARA, Hasandede

$60.00

CAVES D'ESCLANS, 'Whispering Angel' Rose 2021

$75.00

KAVAKLIDERE, Cal Karasi, 'Lal' Rose

$60.00

LYRARAKIS, Liatiko

$53.00

PALA, Monica di Sardegna

$55.00

ALEXAKIS, Kotsifali/Syrah

$65.00

ARTOZU, Garnacha, 'Pasos de San Martin'

$100.00

Kaimaki House Cocktails

Red Dragon

$18.00

Admiral Nelson

$18.00

Don Segundo Sombra

$18.00

Tattooed Lady

$18.00

The Sun Never Sets

$18.00

Bolivar-dier

$18.00

Verdant Maid

$18.00

Tyfonas

$18.00

Kaimaki Classic Cocktails

Black Manhattan

$16.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Fitzgerald

$16.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Better & Better

$16.00

Blood & Sand

$16.00

Daiquiri

$16.00

Ghost Captain

$16.00

Beer

Mythos

$10.00

Septem Friday Pale Ale

$12.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$12.00

Fix Hellas

$11.00

Kaimaki NA

NA Cocktail

$12.00

Acqua Panna 1 L

$6.00

San Pellegrino 1 L

$6.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fever Tree Club Soda

$5.00

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$3.50

Fever Tree Tonic

$3.50

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$16.00

1.5oz Amaretto. 0.75oz Bourbon. 1oz. Lemon. 1 Barspoon Simple. 0.5oz Egg White. Dry Shake. Shake. Rocks glass. Garnished with Lemon Peel and Luxardo Cherry.

Americano

$16.00

1oz Campari. 1oz Sweet Vermouth. Build in Collins glass. Top with Club Soda. Garnish with Orange slice.

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

2.25oz Prosecco, 1.5oz Aperol, .75oz Club Soda. Build in a wine class. Stir. Finish with Orange slice.

Aviation

$16.00

2oz Gin. 1oz Lime. 0.5oz Maraschino Liqueur. 0.25oz Crème de Violette. Shake and double strain. Coupe. Maraschino cherry.

Bee's Knees

$16.00

2oz Gin. 0.75oz Honey Syrup. 0.75oz Lemon. Shake and double strain. Rocks glass with a lemon peel garnish.

Boulevardier

$16.00

1.5oz Bourbon. 0.75oz Campari. 0.75oz Sweet Vermouth. Stir. Servce in a rocks glass with an orange peel.

Corpse Reviver No. 2

$16.00

0.75oz Gin. 0.75oz Cocchi Americano. 0.75oz Lemon. 0.75oz Cointreau. 2 dash of Absinther. Shake and strain. Coupe. Garnish with Lemon Peel.

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

1.5oz Vodka. 0.75oz Cranberry Juice. 0.75oz Cointreau. 0.5oz Lemon Juice. Shake. Strain. Coupe. Lime Peel.

Daiquiri

$16.00

2oz. Rum. 0.75oz Lime. 0.75oz Demerara. Shake and double strain. Couple. Lime peel.

Dark & Stormy

$16.00

3oz. Ginger Beer. 0.5oz Lime Juice. Build in a rocks glass. Stir. Top with 2oz. of Dk Rum. Garnish with lime peel.

Espresso Martini

$16.00

1.5oz Vodka. 0.5oz Lucano Caffe. 0.5oz Cascara Syrup. 1oz. Espresso. 1 Dash Lavender Bitters. Shake and Strain. Coupe. 3 Coffee Beans as Garnish.

French 75

$16.00

1.5oz Gin. 0.5oz Lemon. 0.25oz Simple. Shake and Strain into a Flute. Top with Champagne. Garnish with Lemon Peel.

Gimlet

$16.00

1.5oz Gin. 0.75oz Lime. 0.5oz Simple. Shake. Double Strain. Coupe. Lime Peel.

Gold Rush

$16.00

2oz. Bourbon. 1oz Lemon. 0.75oz Honey Syrup. Shake and Double Strain. Rocks. Lemon Peel.

Hot Toddy

$16.00

1.5oz Bourbon. 0.5oz Lemon. 1oz. Honey. 4oz. Hot Water. Build in Bodum. Garnish with Lemon Peel.

Jack Rose

$16.00

1.5oz Apple Brandy. 0.75oz Lemon Juice. 0.5oz Grenadine. Shake. Coupe. Lemon Peel.

Kir Royale

$16.00

0.25oz Crème de Cassis. 5oz. Prosecco. Build in Champagne Flute. Garnish with a Lemon Peel.

Last Word

$16.00

0.75oz. Gin, 0.75oz Maraschino Liqueur, 0.75oz Lime Juice, 0.75oz Green Chartreuse. Shake. Double Strain. Serve in Coupe. Lime Peel Garnish.

Lion's Tail

$16.00

1.5oz Sazerac Rye. 0.25oz St Elizabeth All Spice Dram. 0.75oz Lime. 0.5oz. Demerara. Shake. Coupe. Lime Peel and 2 Dash Angostura.

Manhattan

$16.00

2oz. Bourbon, 1oz. Sweet Vermouth, 2 dashes Angostura Bitters. Stir. Strain. Serve up in a cup. Luxardo cherry garnish.

Margarita

$16.00

2oz. Tequila. 1oz Lime. 0.75oz Agave. 0.25oz Cointreau. Shake Double Strain into a Rocks glass. Garnish Lime Peel. Ask about salt rim??

Martinez

$16.00

1.5oz Old Tom Gin. 1.5oz Sweet Vermouth. 1 spoon Maraschino Liqueur. 1 Dash Regans Orange Bitters. Stir. Strain. Nick and Nora. Lemon Peel.

Martini

$16.00

Dry- 2.25oz. Spirit, 0.25 Dry Vermouth. Extra Dry-No Vermouth. Dirty - 2.5oz. Spirit 1oz. Olive Juice. Gin (Stir). Vodka (Shake). Garnish with 3 Olives.

Mint Julep

$16.00

6 Mint Sprigs. 0.5oz Simple. 2oz Bourbon. Stir. Strain into Rocks glass. Garnish with Mint.

Mojito

$16.00

Smack 8 Mojito Leaves. 0.75oz Simple. 2oz Rum. 0.75oz. Lime. Shake. Strain. Pour into Collins and top with Club Soda. Garnish Mint Sprig.

Moscow Mule

$16.00

1.5oz Vodka. 0.5oz Lime. 0.25oz Simple. Build in Collins. Top with Ginger Beer. Garnish with Lime Wedge.

Naked & Famous

$16.00

0.75oz Mezcal. 0.75oz Lime Juice. 0.75oz Aperol. 0.75oz Yellow Chartreuse. Shake Double Strain. Coupe. Lime Peel

Negroni

$16.00

0.75oz. Gin. 0.75oz. Campari. 0.75oz. Sweet Vermouth. Stir. Strain. Rocks glass with ice. Garnish with Orange peel.

Old Fashioned

$16.00

2oz. Bourbon or Rye. 0.5 oz Simple Syrup. 0.25oz Soda. 2 dash Angostura. Stir. Rocks glass. Garnish with Orange Peel (Bourbon) Lemon Peel (Rye).

Old Pal

$16.00

0.75oz Rye. 0.75oz Dry Vermouth. 0.75oz Campari. Stir. Strain. Rocks. Orange Peel.

Paloma

$16.00

2oz Blanco Tequila. 1oz Lime. Build in Collins glass. Top with Grapefruit Soda. Garnish with Lime Peel.

Paper Plane

$16.00

0.75oz Bourbon. 0.75oz Aperol. 0.75oz Amaro Nonino. 0.75oz Lemon. Shake and double strain. Couple. Lime Peel.

Pisco Sour

$16.00

2oz. Pisco. 1oz. Lime. 1oz. Simple. 0.5oz Egg White. Dry Shake. Shake. Double Strain. Port Glass. Angostura Bitters On Top.

Rickey

$16.00

2oz Spirit. 0.75oz Lime. 0.5oz Simple. Built in Collins and topped with Club Soda. LimeWedge garnish.

Sazerac

$16.00

2oz. Rye or Cognac. 0.25oz Simple Syrup. 3 dash Peychaud. 3 dash Angostura. Stir. Wash a chilled rock glass with Absinthe. Strain mixing glass. Accent with lemon peel. Serve neat.

Sidecar

$16.00

2oz. Cognac. 0.5oz Cointreau. 0.5oz Lemon. Shake and Double Strain. Coupe. Orange Peel.

Southside

$16.00

1.5oz Dry Gin. 0.75oz Lemon. 0.5oz Simple. 7 Mint Sprigs. Shake and Double Strain. Rocks glass. Garnish Mint Sprig.

Vesper

$16.00

1.5oz Gin. 0.5oz. Vodka. 0.25oz. Cocchi Americano. Shake and Double Strain. Nick and Nora. Lemon Peel.

Vieux Carre

$16.00

0.75oz Cognac. 0.75oz Rye. 0.75oz Sweet Vermouth. 1 Spoon Benedictine. 5 Peychaud. 3 Angostura.

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

2oz Whiskey. 1oz. Lemon Juice. 1oz. Simple. 0.5oz Egg White. Dry Shake. Shake. Double Strain. Rocks Glass. Garnish Orange Peel and Luxardo Cherry.

White Lady

$16.00

2oz Dry Gin. 0.75oz Cointreau. 0.75oz Lemon. 0.5oz Egg White. Dry Shake. Shake. Strain. Coupe. Lemon Peel.

White Russian

$16.00

1.5oz Vodka. 0.75oz Kahlua. Build in rocks glass and top with heavy cream.

Siesta

$16.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rooted in Greece’s storied foodways, Philotimo is an exploration of the country’s cherished traditions and culinary beauty through the lens of Michelin-starred chef Nicholas Stefanelli. We invite guests along for a vibrant journey that pays homage to Chef Stefanelli’s Greek heritage and the rich history of the country. A tribute to the wide-ranging flavors of Greece and its regional delicacies; Spanning from the mountainsides of the Greek isles. Join us in the heart of Downtown D.C. at Midtown Center, where Philotimo welcomes guests with its serene design and convivial energy.

Location

1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Directions

