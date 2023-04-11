American
Breakfast & Brunch
Phil's Grill
247 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
280 Andrews Avenue, Center City, MN 55012
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
No Reviews
843 W Broadway Ave Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurant
Muddy Cow North Branch - 5896 Old Main St N
No Reviews
5896 Old Main St N North Branch, MN 55056
View restaurant
Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown
No Reviews
4746 Washington Square White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View restaurant
Norman Quack's Chophouse - Stillwater
No Reviews
1400 W Frontage Rd Stillwater, MN 55082
View restaurant
More near Center City