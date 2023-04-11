A map showing the location of Phil's GrillView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Phil's Grill

247 Reviews

$

280 Andrews Avenue

Center City, MN 55012

BREAKFAST

Eggs

#1 Two Eggs w/ Toast

$5.00

Two eggs your way with choice of toast

#2 Two Eggs w/ Meat, Potatoes, and Toast

$11.50

Two eggs your way with choice of meat, potatoes & toast

#2B Two Eggs w/ 2 Pancakes and Meat

$11.50

Two eggs your way with 2 pancakes and choice of meat

#3 1 Egg, 1 Hash Brown, 1 Toast, 1 Sausage Patty

$8.00

1 egg, 1 hash brown, 1 toast & 1 sausage patty

#2C Two Eggs w/ 2 French Toast and Meat

$11.50

Omelettes

#4 Meat and Cheese

$12.00

Bacon, sausage, ham & cheese

#5 The Denver

$12.00

Ham, cheese, fried green pepper & onion

#6 Veggie Omelette

$11.00

Tomato, onion, green pepper, mushroom & cheese

#6A Everything Omelette

$14.00

Bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, mushroom, onion, gr pepper, tomato

The Sweet Stuff

#7 Pancakes

$4.50+

Pancakes – (1)- 3.50 (2) – 5.50 (3) – 7.25

#7 French Toast

$4.50+

French Toast – (1)- 3.50 (2) – 5.50 (3) – 7.25

#8 2 Pancakes w/ Meat

$11.00

2 pancakes with a choice of meat

#9 2 French Toast w/ Meat

$10.00

2 french toast with choice of meat

Specialties

#10 Eggs Benedict

$13.00

2 eggs & Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce on an English muffin with choice of potato

#11 Biscuits and Gravy

$10.00

2 biscuits covered in home style sausage gravy

#11B Half Order Biscuits and Gravy

$7.00

Half Order Biscuits and gravy

#12 Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$14.00

Country fried steak covered in country sausage gravy with 2 eggs your way & choice of potato

#13 Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$11.50

Corned beef with 2 eggs your way and choice of toast

#19 Scrambler

$11.50

Eggs scrambled together with hash browns, sausage, onion & cheese with your choice of meat

#20 Breakfast Pizza

$12.00

Luscious cheese sauce with scrambled eggs, sausage, onions & tomato

#21 Steak and Eggs

$16.00

6 oz sirloin with your choice of eggs, potato & toast

Skillets

#14 Country Fried Steak Skillet

$14.00

Layered diced country-fried steak, choice of potato, eggs your way & country sausage gravy. Topped with cheddar

#15 Denver Skillet

$13.00

Ham, fried green peppers & onion choice of potato & eggs your way. Topped with cheddar

Breakfast Sandwiches

#17 Denver Sandwich

$8.00

English muffin with egg, bacon, cheese, fried green pepper & onion

#18 Croissant Sandwich

$8.00

Croissant with egg, cheese & your choice of meat

Sides

Hash Browns

$3.00

American Fries

$3.00

3x Bacon

$4.00

2x Sausage Patties

$3.50

4x Sausage Links

$3.50

Side Ham

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

1x Egg

$1.50

2x Eggs

$2.50

3x Eggs

$3.50

4x Eggs

$4.50

Hollandaise

$2.50

Gravy

$2.50

Cup of Fruit

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.00

Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Oatmeal

$8.00

4x Sausage Links

$3.50

Specials

11.95

$11.95

LUNCH

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak with onion and green pepper on a French roll topped with provolone cheese

French Dip

$13.00

Thin sliced ribeye steak with or without onion on a French roll topped with provolone cheese

BLT Sandwich

$10.00

Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo piled high double decker style on Texas toast

Clubhouse Sandwich

$13.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo piled high on Texas toast

Rueben Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Burgers

Burger

$11.00

½ lb ground beef patty on a homemade toasted bun

Cheeseburger

$12.00

½ lb ground beef patty with American cheese on a homemade toasted bun. 11.00 add bacon

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

6 oz marinated chicken breast served on a homemade toasted potato bun - 10.00 California Style add - 1.50 add bacon 2.00 add cheese 1.00

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Your choice of grilled chicken breast or ground beef, sauteed fresh mushrooms & Swiss cheese on a homemade toasted potato bun

California Burger

$12.50

½ lb ground beef patty on a homemade toasted potato bun served with lettuce tomato, onion & mayo on the side

Western Burger

$13.00

Your choice of 6oz marinated chicken breast or ground beef patty with thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce

Patty Melt

$13.00

½ lb ground beef patty with fried onion & Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread

Soup and Sandwich Combos

Half Soup and Sandwich of the Day

$8.00

Sandwich of the day comes with your choice of white, wheat, marble rye or Texas toast.

Whole Soup and Sandwich of the Day

$10.00

Sandwich of the day comes with your choice of white, wheat, marble rye or Texas toast.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Half Sandwich of the Day

$5.00

Sandwich of the day comes with your choice of white, wheat, marble rye or Texas toast.

Whole Sandiwch of the Day

$7.00

Sandwich of the day comes with your choice of white, wheat, marble rye or Texas toast.

Salad Bar Walkup

Soup & Salad

$11.00

All you can eat soup & salad bar

All you can eat salad bar

$10.95

Lunch Special & Salad Bar

$12.95

Lunch Special & Salad Bar

Sides

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

SPECIALS

$9.95

$9.95

$10.95

$10.95

Fish

$10.95

Ribs

$10.95

Swedish meatballs

$10.95

Meatloaf

$10.95

Roast

$10.95

Spaghetti

$10.95

Lasagna

$10.95

Chow mein

$10.95

Hula hula chops

$10.95

Chicken Dinner

$10.95

14.95

$14.95

SPECIALS

Buffets

Under 10

$9.95

Buffet - Weekend

$14.95

Kids - under 5

$5.00

14.95

$14.95

BEVERAGES

NA Bev (Copy)

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cappucino

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

280 Andrews Avenue, Center City, MN 55012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
