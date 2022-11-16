Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant
4335 PERKINS RD

49 Reviews

$$

4335 PERKINS RD

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Po-Boy
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Meatball Po-Boy

Starters

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$11.99

Housemade boudin balls served with a horseradish sauce

Eggplant Michelle

Eggplant Michelle

$11.99

Pan-fried eggplant, crawfish, mushrooms and green onions. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.

Crab Claws

Crab Claws

$19.99

Choose between: sautéed with New Orleans garlic butter sauce, fried with a side of a cocktail sauce, or marinated in a soy-ginger sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.99

Seared Gulf ahi tuna, soy-ginger sauce and mirliton slaw

Phil's Pickles

Phil's Pickles

$7.99

Lightly battered and fried house-pickled cucumbers and ranch dipping sauce

Meatball Quesadilla

Meatball Quesadilla

$12.99

Phil’s famous meatballs, red gravy, cheddar cheese and fontina in a crispy tortilla

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp App

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp App

$14.99

Large Gulf shrimp, pepper, Creole seasoning, garlic, lemon, Worcestershire, butter and beer. Served with French bread.

GP3 Fries

GP3 Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries with Alfredo, cheddar cheese and bacon

Crawfish Cheesecake

Crawfish Cheesecake

$13.99

Savory cheesecake, crawfish, fontina, smoked gouda, Parmesan, Romano, onions, green onions and garlic. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.

Shrimp Spinach Dip

Shrimp Spinach Dip

$13.99

Gulf shrimp, spinach, artichoke hearts, cream cheese and Parmesan. Served with house-fried tortilla chips.

Crabmeat Caroline

Crabmeat Caroline

$20.99

Phil’s signature crabmeat au gratin topped with cheese and broiled to golden brown

Stuffed Crab Balls

$19.99

Hushpuppies

$2.99

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Soups

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$7.99+
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$6.99+
Creole Tomato Soup

Creole Tomato Soup

$5.99+
Corn and Crab Bisque

Corn and Crab Bisque

$5.99+

Salads

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$7.99

Baby mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette, grape tomatoes, candied pecans, feta and dried cranberries.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine tossed with a classic dressing of egg yolks, Dijon, garlic, anchovy, vinegar and olive oil. Tossed with Parmesan and croutons.

The Antoinette Salad

The Antoinette Salad

$22.99

Our homemade crabmeat salad on fried green tomatoes.

Sensation Salad

Sensation Salad

$6.99

Romaine tossed with a tangy vinaigrette of Romano, gorgonzola, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic and olive oil. Topped with toasted almonds.

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

Shrimp Remoulade Salad

$15.99

Fresh boiled shrimp with remoulade sauce. Served atop fried green tomatoes and a bed of lettuce.

Gus Chef Salad

Gus Chef Salad

$13.99

Lettuce, ham, turkey, bacon, boiled eggs, tomatoes, olives and cheddar.

Sclafani Salad

Sclafani Salad

$18.99

Chef Sclafani’s grandfather’s famous salad: Romaine, tangy remoulade dressing, boiled shrimp, olives, boiled eggs, onions and Romano.

Sm Sensation Salad

$3.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.99

House Salad

$5.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Po-Boys

Meatball Po-Boy

Meatball Po-Boy

$13.99

Century-old Piazza family recipe made fresh in our kitchen, topped with provolone and red gravy on the side.

G-Man Special

G-Man Special

$14.99

Your choice of any two po’boy halves.

The Macie

The Macie

$14.99

A half po’boy with a cup of soup

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on a brichoe bun

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.99

A hand-crafted 8 oz. beef hamburger patty on brioche bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast on a brichoe bun with buffalo sauce

Soft Shell Crab BLT

Soft Shell Crab BLT

$21.99

Soft shell crab, heirloom tomato, spring mix, bacon jam and spicy Asian mayo on brioche bun.

Crab & Brie Grilled Cheese

Crab & Brie Grilled Cheese

$21.99

Crabmeat, Brie and fontina on sliced brioche bread. Served with Creole Tomato Soup.

Shrimp Po-Boy

Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.99

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles

Oyster Po-Boy

Oyster Po-Boy

$21.99

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles

Catfish Po-Boy

Catfish Po-Boy

$12.99

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles

Roast Beef Po-Boy

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$12.99

Dressed with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles

Platters

Louisiana Seafood Platter

Louisiana Seafood Platter

$36.99

Stuffed shrimp (2), fried oysters (3), fried shrimp (3), fried catfish strips (3) and stuffed crab balls (2). NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE

Ms. Pam's Combo

Ms. Pam's Combo

$24.99

Your choice of two of the following: fried shrimp (6), fried oysters (6) or fried catfish strips (5).

Small Shrimp

$10.99

6 Shrimp served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies

Large Shrimp

Large Shrimp

$21.99

12 Shrimp served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies

Small Catfish

$9.99

5 Pieces of Catfish served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies

Large Catfish

Large Catfish

$19.99

10 Pieces of Catfish served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies

Small Fried Oyster

$13.99

6 Fried Oysters served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies

Large Fried Oyster

Large Fried Oyster

$27.99

12 Fried Oysters served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies

Small Stuffed Shrimp

$17.99

3 Stuffed Shrimp served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies

Large Stuffed Shrimp

Large Stuffed Shrimp

$34.99

6 Stuffed Shrimp served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpupies

Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$26.99

Two Louisiana crab cakes served with asparagus and lemon butter sauce

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies

Grilled Tuna Steak

$23.99

Grilled Tuna Steak served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies

Lg Soft Shell Platter

$35.99

Two Fried Soft Shell Crabs served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushpuppies

Grilled Catfish Filet

$19.99

Grilled Catfish Filet served with French Fries, Coleslaw and Hushuppies

Sm Soft Shell Platter

$18.99

One Fried Softshell Crab served with French Fries, Coleslaw and a Hushpuppy

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Catfish

$8.99

Grilled or Fried. Served with French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Served with French Fries

Kids Shrimp

$8.99

Grilled or Fried. Served with French Fries

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.99

Century-old Piazza family meatball recipe made fresh in our kitchen. Served with spaghetti.

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$4.99

Specials

Trout Almandine

Trout Almandine

$23.99

Pan-sautéed speckled trout topped with roasted almonds, lemon butter and asparagus.

Trout Chalmette

Trout Chalmette

$29.99

Pan-sauteed speckled trout topped with a crawfish cream sauce, served over crawfish spoonbread and aspargus

Crawfish Etouffee

Crawfish Etouffee

$17.99

Louisiana crawfish tails, roux and the trinity. Served over rice.

Catfish Jeannine

Catfish Jeannine

$21.99

Grilled catfish fillet or fried catfish strips topped with crawfish étouffée. Served over rice

Shrimp Piazza

$26.99

Fried Shrimp topped with our Homemade crabmeat augratin

Tuna Terrebonne

Tuna Terrebonne

$34.99

Seared yellowfin tuna, topped with crabmeat and mushrooms. Served with Creole meuniere and hollandaise.

Trout Florence

$23.99Out of stock

Pasta

Seafood Lillian

Seafood Lillian

$22.99

Sautéed shrimp and crabmeat tossed in our alfredo sauce and spaghetti.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.99

Century-old Piazza family meatball recipe made fresh in our kitchen. Served with spaghetti.

Spaghetti and Shrimp

$19.99

Boiled Shrimp with our homemade red sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$19.99

Pan-sautéed Gulf shrimp, tossed with a spicy red gravy and spaghetti.

BBQ Shrimp Fettucine

BBQ Shrimp Fettucine

$19.99

Shrimp Scampi Fettuccini

$19.99

Shrimp Alfredo Fettuccini

$19.99

Chicken Piccata Fettuccini

$17.99Out of stock

New Orleans Fettuccini

$19.99Out of stock

Softshell Scampi Pasta

$24.99

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo Fettuccini

$19.99

Entree Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.00

Dessert

Homemade Bread Pudding

$7.99

Served with Whiskey Sauce

Cheesecake

$7.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$7.99Out of stock

Served with Amaretto Sauce

Brownie - White Choc

$7.99

Sevred with a Scoop of Ice Cream

Brownie - Fudge Almond

$7.99

Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Ice Cream

$7.99

Pumpkin Pie with Ice Cream

$7.99

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$4.99

Baked Potato

$3.99
French Fries

French Fries

$2.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.99
Red Beans

Red Beans

$3.99
Stuffed Potato

Stuffed Potato

$3.99
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.99
Crawfish Spoonbread

Crawfish Spoonbread

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Corn on the Cob

$3.00Out of stock

SD spicy asian mayo

$0.50

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Drinks

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull Can

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Website

Location

4335 PERKINS RD, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Directions

Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant image
Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood Restaurant image

