Restaurant header imageView gallery

Phin Coffee House

review star

No reviews yet

10 High St

Boston, MA 02110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CA PHE PHIN
SPRING ROLLS
PHO BURRITO

Sandwiches

BANH MI

BANH MI

$8.95Out of stock

Choice of pork sausage/ chicken/ tofu/grill ham, pate, and mayo, cilantro, cucumbers, pickled carrots, along with jalapeño on a baguette

BRISKET GRILL CHEESE

BRISKET GRILL CHEESE

$10.50

Braised beef comes with American cheese, Swiss cheese & red onion on multigrain bread.

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.50

Roasted chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onion, Swiss cheese, and pesto aioli on a baguette.

CHICKEN PARM

CHICKEN PARM

$10.50

Chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese on baguette.

PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH

PROSCIUTTO SANDWICH

$10.95Out of stock

Arugula, Pesto aioli, a sliced tomato, mozzarella, imported prosciutto on baguette

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$10.50

Smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, red onion, cucumber, dill, capers & lemon zest on an everything bagel.

TURKEY MULTIGRAIN

TURKEY MULTIGRAIN

$10.50

Turkey, lettuce, a sliced tomato, red onion, mayo, and Swiss cheese on multigrain bread.

VEGGIE SANDWICH

VEGGIE SANDWICH

$8.75

Tofu, lettuce, red onion, tomato, cucumber, avocado spread on multigrain.

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.95

Everything bagel is served with cream cheese/ creamy peanut butter/ butter.

GRILL CHEESE

$5.50

Multigrain sandwich with Swiss chees and American cheese.

Salads

TERIYAKI SALAD

TERIYAKI SALAD

$11.50

Choice of Teriyaki Chicken/ Tofu, mixed green, tomato, red onion, purple cabbage, sesame seeds, lime vinaigrette.

NOODLE SALAD

NOODLE SALAD

$11.50

Choice of roasted chicken/ tofu, vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots, served with peanut sauce.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$11.50

Choice of Avocado/ Tofu, Romain lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted squash, balsamic dressing with Feta cheese, and sesame seeds.

Plates

SPRING ROLLS

SPRING ROLLS

$5.75

Two rolls of shrimp/ chicken/ tofu, featuring vermicelli, cucumber, pickled carrots, basil leaves/ mint leaves served with peanut sauce.

BEEF BAO BUNS

BEEF BAO BUNS

$7.95

Two baos of shredded braised brisket, cucumber, cabbage slaw with carrots, green onions, sesame, and sweet soy

PHO BURRITO

PHO BURRITO

$10.50

Burrito roll is filled with braised beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil leaves, cilantro, hoisin, and sriracha sauce with PHO broth

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$10.50

Mashed avocado, soft boiled egg, spicy mayo, topped with sesame seeds on multigrain bread served with small house salad.

PROSCIUTTO & GREEN

$11.50

Prosciutto open sandwich with pesto aioli, tomato, mozzarella, basil leaves, red onion, balsamic, extra virgin olive oil on white bread served with small house salad

SMOKED SALMON TOAST

$12.95

Avocado, red grape tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella, basils. dills, smoked salmon with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil on thick-cut multigrain.

Pastries

Blueberry muffin

$3.95
Corn Muffin

Corn Muffin

$3.95
Chocolate chip Muffin

Chocolate chip Muffin

$3.95
Banana Muffin

Banana Muffin

$3.95
Pistachio Muffin

Pistachio Muffin

$3.95
Coffee cake

Coffee cake

$3.95

Brownies (Pecans/Double chocolate chips/Plain)

$2.75
Lemon Poppy

Lemon Poppy

$3.95
Cranberry Muffin

Cranberry Muffin

$3.95

Oatmeal cookies

$3.25

Unbleached unbromated enriched wheat flour (reduced iron, thiamine, mononitrate, riboflavin, niacin, folic acid), rolled oats, raisins, seedless, zero trans fat margarine, brown sugar, cane sugar, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, extractives of bourbon vanilla beans), baking powder, baking soda (sodium acid pyrophosphate, monocalcium phosphate), salt

Chocolate cookies

$3.25

On side

Pho broth cup

$3.00

Rice noodle

$1.00

Braised beef

$4.00

Coffee

CAFÉ AU LAIT

CAFÉ AU LAIT

$3.50+
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$3.75+

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00+
POUR OVER

POUR OVER

$4.75
AEROPRESS

AEROPRESS

$4.75

Espresso

AMERICANO

$3.50+

ICE AMERICANO

$3.50+

CAFÉ MOCHA

$5.25+

ICE MOCHA

$5.25+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

CORTADO

$4.00

ESPRESSO (Double shot)

$2.75

ESPRESSO CON PANNA

$4.00

ESPRESSO MACCHIATO

$3.50

LATTE

$4.50+

ICE LATTE

$4.50+

RED EYE

$4.50+

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

Barista Special

CA PHE PHIN

CA PHE PHIN

$4.75

Vietnamese Ice Coffee with condensed milk.

BOSTON CREAM LATTE

BOSTON CREAM LATTE

$5.25

Creamy Vietnamese espresso with (your choice of milk) over ice

COCONUT COFFEE

COCONUT COFFEE

$5.25

Espresso shot over blended condensed coconut milk with vanilla ice cream.

COCONUT WATER ESPRESSO

COCONUT WATER ESPRESSO

$6.00

Espresso shot over fresh coconut water with ice

CITRUS ESPRESSO

CITRUS ESPRESSO

$5.00

Espresso shot over fresh orange juice and limeade with ice

EIS KAFFEE

$6.00

MATCHA FLOAT

$6.00

CHOCOLATE FLOAT

$6.00
AFFOGATO

AFFOGATO

$4.75

MOCHA COLD BREW

$5.50

MATCHA LEMONADE

$5.75

Matcha mixed with fresh lemonade over ice

Tea

ASSORTED TEA

$3.00+
MASTER TEA

MASTER TEA

$3.50+

COLD BREW TEA

$3.25+
HIBISCUS FOG

HIBISCUS FOG

$4.75
MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$4.75+
ICE MATCHA LATTE

ICE MATCHA LATTE

$4.75+

CHAI LATTE

$3.75+

ICE CHAI LATTE

$3.75+

LONDON FOG

$3.75

More

SMOOTHIE

SMOOTHIE

$5.75
MATCHA SHAKE

MATCHA SHAKE

$6.50

BELGIUM CHOCOLATE

$4.50+

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$4.50+
MOJITO

MOJITO

$5.50Out of stock

SODA

$3.00

WATER

$1.75

CELSIUS

$2.50

S. PELLEGRINO

$2.00
YOGURT/ SNACKS

YOGURT/ SNACKS

$1.75

STEAM MILK

$2.00+

COCO WATER

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are an independent Vietnamese coffee-house will serve only freshly roasted and highest quality coffee. We want to deliver to customers a cup of quality and art. We also offer an equally diverse and enticing food menu.

Website

Location

10 High St, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

Gallery
Phin Coffee House image
Phin Coffee House image
Phin Coffee House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
581 Washington Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Crave Chinatown
orange star3.8 • 816
75 Kneeland St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Noon Mediterranean
orange star4.4 • 1,157
95 Summer St Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Waku Waku - CT
orange starNo Reviews
2 Tyler Street Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
The Q - 660 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
660 Washington St Boston, MA 02111
View restaurantnext
Shore Leave
orange starNo Reviews
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY Boston, MA 02118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

Crush Pizza - State Street
orange star4.3 • 1,707
107 STATE ST Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Max's Deli Café
orange star4.7 • 1,512
151 Milk St Boston, MA 02109
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Federal Street
orange star4.0 • 31
100 Federal Street Boston, MA 02110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
South Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston