Breakfast & Brunch
Vietnamese

Phinista Fenway

112 Reviews

$$

96 Peterborough St

Boston, MA 02215

Popular Items

Phin Sữa | Phin Latte
Grilled Barbecue Chicken Rice Bowl
The Classic Cold Cut Banh Mi

Breakfast Specialties

Saigon Breakfast Banh Mi

$10.00Out of stock

This banh mi is typical of breakfast in Saigon. While this banh mi is typically deconstructed as a plated version in Vietnam, we made it more convenient by putting all the ingredients in a crispy fresh Vietnamese baguette. Banh mi includes pate, pickle vegs, soy sauce, cucumber and two sunny side up eggs.

Phin Coffee

Phin Đen | Phin Black

$4.50

Robusta Drip, Iced or Steamed

Phin Sữa | Phin Latte

$5.00

Robusta Drip, Condensed Milk, Iced or Steamed

Phin Lavender

$5.50Out of stock

Robusta Drip, Condensed Milk(or Alt Milk), House Lavender, Iced or Steamed

Phin Mocha

$5.50

Robusta Drip, Condensed Milk(or Alt Milk), Dark Chocolate, Iced or Steamed

Phin 50/50

$5.50

Robusta Drip, Condensed Milk, Oolong Milk Tea

Phin Ube (ICED ONLY)

$5.50

Robusta Drip, Condensed Milk, Ube- Taro, House Syrup

Cafe Phin With Pumpkin Spice Foam

$5.50Out of stock

Robusta Drip, Pumpkin Spice cold foam and topped with Cinnamon

Saigon Buzz

$6.00

Traditional Phin with condensed milk, topped with our signature foam, iced

Refreshers

Lychee

$5.50

Jasmine- Peony, Lychee Extract

Grapefruit

$5.50

Jasmine- Peony, Golden Peach Extract

Pineapple

$5.50Out of stock

Grapefruit

$5.50

A little tangy, because you need than extra spring to get through the day.

Dragonfruit

$5.50

Tea Canvas

The Florist (Jasmine and Oolong)

$5.00

Oolong and Jasmine Milk Tea, House Syrup, Iced or Hot

Ube Milk Latte (ICED ONLY)

$5.50Out of stock

Jasmine and Oolong Milk Tea, Ube, House Syrup, Iced

Matcha Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Ceremonial Matcha, Milk, House Syrup, Iced or Hot

Thai Latte

$5.00

Black tea, Star Anise Cinnamon, Cloves, Milk, Iced or Hot

Vermont-y Vibes Chai

$5.50

House Marsala Chai, Milk, Iced or Hot

Pastries

Matcha Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Like a fusion between a Hawaiian roll and a French Choux au Craquelin. Think buttery, and fluffy with a sweet crunch of flavor atop.

Coffee Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Durian Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Pandan Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Ube Bun

$4.00Out of stock

Sweet Crepes

Is This Heaven?

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh strawberries with glorious butter sweet whipped cream, egg custard filling and caramelized walnuts to top with cocoa glaze.

Tri-berry Parfait

$12.00Out of stock

Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, greek yogurt, custard cream, granola, honey. No need to hit snooze three times, this is your sweet wake up crepe.

Mon Amour

$12.00Out of stock

A take on the classic strawberry split (but, like with strawberries). Hazelnut spread, house custard creme, strawberries, caramelized walnuts, and whipped cream.

Nutella Crepe

$10.00Out of stock

Nutella Crepe. Classic.

Banana Days

$13.00Out of stock

Minions await your order! Banana, nutella, sweet custard and candied walnuts - get our fan favorite while it's available

Banh Mi

The Classic Cold Cut Banh Mi

$10.00

So you like the good ole times. Some nice 60's and 70's groove. Well, this is the banh mi for you. Throw down this classic cold cut with pork bologna, ham, pate, and the house specialty butter aioli. Blast The Temptations and get this temptation in your belly.

Grilled Barbecue Pork Banh Mi

$11.00Out of stock

High heat, golden flames, and smoky tender pork shoulder to bless some bread. Mix this puppy up with some fresh pickled veggies and some Vietnamese influenced bbq sauce, you may have just found your new fav.

Grilled Barbecue Chicken Banh Mi

$11.00Out of stock

Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.

Lemongrass Steak Banh Mi

$12.00Out of stock

Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.

Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi

$12.00Out of stock

This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.

Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan Banh Mi

$12.00

Weird name, but Seitan is vegan and wheat gluten. Most places don't do it because it's hard to get right. Well, we got it right. Subtle lemongrass favors kicks this protein up quite a few notches.

Saigon Breakfast Banh Mi

$10.00Out of stock

This banh mi is typical of breakfast in Saigon. While this banh mi is typically deconstructed as a plated version in Vietnam, we made it more convenient by putting all the ingredients in a crispy fresh Vietnamese baguette. Banh mi includes pate, pickle vegs, soy sauce, cucumber and two sunny side up eggs.

Rice Bowl

Grilled Barbecue Pork Rice Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

High heat, golden flames, and smoky tender pork shoulder to bless some bread. Mix this puppy up with some fresh pickled veggies and some Vietnamese influenced bbq sauce, you may have just found your new fav.

Grilled Barbecue Chicken Rice Bowl

$13.00

Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.

Lemongrass Steak Rice Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.

Mom's Classic Tofu Rice Bowl

$14.00

This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.

Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan Rice Bowl

$14.00

Weird name, but Seitan is vegan and wheat gluten. Most places don't do it because it's hard to get right. Well, we got it right. Subtle lemongrass favors kicks this protein up quite a few notches.

Salad Bowl

Grilled Barbecue Pork Salad Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

High heat, golden flames, and smoky tender pork shoulder to bless some bread. Mix this puppy up with some fresh pickled veggies and some Vietnamese influenced bbq sauce, you may have just found your new fav.

Grilled Barbecue Chicken Salad Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Sweetened with a dash of honey, white pepper, herbs, and tons of love, no need for a S/O. This is the only chick you need in your life.

Lemongrass Steak Salad Bowl

$12.00Out of stock

Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.

Mom's Classic Tofu Salad Bowl

$12.00

This vegetarian salad hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.

Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan Salad Bowl

$12.00

Weird name, but Seitan is vegan and wheat gluten. Most places don't do it because it's hard to get right. Well, we got it right. Subtle lemongrass favors kicks this protein up quite a few notches.

Miscellaneous

Water Bottle

$0.75

Strawberries

$2.00

Blends

Jasmine v Peony

$4.00

The perfect mixture between floral and bright aromas help brighten your day but also grounds you on a stressful day.

Lavender v Chamomile

$4.00

Calming lavender flower and honey to pair with the slightly citrus tones of chamomile.

Blue Flower v Earl Grey

$4.00

Earthy tea with hints of honey, caramel, and citrus.

Cider Me Apple

$5.00Out of stock

Here at Phinista, we're not just basic, we make basic, basic. Pumpkin latte in our house? Nope. Apple cider, maple, cinnamon, with Earl Grey.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTrendy
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to spark a new fire and champion for sustainability and community involvement while maintaining authenticity as well as introducing fusions of diverse cultures.

Website

Location

96 Peterborough St, Boston, MA 02215

Directions

Phinista image

