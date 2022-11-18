Food Trucks
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Phlavz Express- 87th Phlavz Express- 87th
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Phlavz So Good Make You Wanna Smack Yo Mama
Location
2014 E 87th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tacos El Pastor 53 - 5319 S Hyde Park Blvd
No Reviews
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurant
Original Rainbow Cone - Western - 9233 Western Ave
4.7 • 509
9233 S Western Ave Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurant