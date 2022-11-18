Phlavz Express- 87th imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Phlavz Express- 87th Phlavz Express- 87th

review star

No reviews yet

2014 E 87th Street

Chicago, IL 60608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Rolls
Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez
Jerk Chicken Alfredo

Starter Kit

Fried Chicken Wings w/ Friez

Fried Chicken Wings w/ Friez

$15.00
Naked Jerk Wings w/ Friez

Naked Jerk Wings w/ Friez

$15.00
Jerk Chicken Nachoz

Jerk Chicken Nachoz

$12.50

(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce)

Fresh Cut Friez

$4.50
Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries

Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries

$12.50

(Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce

Lobster Friez

Lobster Friez

$25.00

Cheesy Sauce, Lobster Meat, Parmesaean Cheese

SYM Friez(Jerk Chicken Alfredo Friez)

SYM Friez(Jerk Chicken Alfredo Friez)

$17.00

Cheesy Sauce, Jerk Sauce, Parmesaean Cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Original Pizza Puff w/ Fries

$5.99

Spinach Pizza Puff w/Fries

$5.99

Lemon Pepper Salmon Bites

$16.00

Saladz

Lobster Cesar Salad

Lobster Cesar Salad

$23.50
Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad

Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00
Salmon Caesar Salad

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.50

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Sammiches

Jerk Chicken Sammich W Friez

Jerk Chicken Sammich W Friez

$14.50

(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)

Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez

Jerk Cheeseburger w/ Friez

$14.95

(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)

Jerk Salmon Burger W Friez

$16.00

(Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jerk Mayo)

Beyond Jerk Burger W Friez

$15.80

(Vegan Jerk Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions)

Jerk Chicken Philly

$16.50

Rollz

Salmon Rolls

Salmon Rolls

$15.00

(Contains Spinach and Dairy)

Jerk Chicken Rolls

Jerk Chicken Rolls

$14.00

(Contains Cheese, Onions, and Cilantro

Peach Cobbler Rolls

Peach Cobbler Rolls

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

$14.00

Phlavz Vibez

Jerk Chicken Tacoz

Jerk Chicken Tacoz

$12.50

(3 tacos served with Cilantro, Onion, Cheese, Sour Cream, and Jerk Sauce

Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez

Jerk Chicken Tips w Friez

$18.50

(Topped with Cilantro)

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$20.00
Salmon Alfredo

Salmon Alfredo

$22.50
Lobster Alfredo

Lobster Alfredo

$35.00
Lamb Chops w/ Friez

Lamb Chops w/ Friez

$40.00

Salmon Tips w Friez

$20.00

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Life Water

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Frozen Blue Lemonade

$5.15Out of stock

Calypso Blue

$3.25

Calypso Peach

$3.25

Calypso Lemonade

$3.25

Calypso Island Wave

$3.25

Calypso Triple Melon

$3.25Out of stock

Calypso Paradise Punch

$3.25

Calypso Strawberry

$3.25

Jamaican Kola

$3.50Out of stock

Jamaican Pinneapple Soda

$3.50

Jamaican Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Jamaican Grape Soda

$3.50

Jamaican Grapefruit Ting

$3.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$5.15Out of stock

Grape Lemonade

$5.15Out of stock

Figi Water

$3.50Out of stock

Frozen Watermelon Cherry Lemonade

$5.15Out of stock

Peach Crush

$2.50

Strawberry Crush

$2.50

Cheese Cake

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$12.00

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

$12.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$12.00

Oreo Dream Cheesecake

$12.00

Extra

Jerk Sauce Cup

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$12.00

Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Extra Chicken

$10.00

Extra Salmon

$12.00

Extra Lobster

$20.00Out of stock

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Jerk Mayo

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Mushrooms

$2.00

Pizza Cheese

$2.00

Onion

$2.00

Spinach

$2.00

Mild Giardiniera

$2.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00
Jerk Chicken Pizza

Jerk Chicken Pizza

$12.50
Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Jerk Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.00
Holly Berry Lobster Pizza

Holly Berry Lobster Pizza

$35.00
Lobster Alfredo Pizza

Lobster Alfredo Pizza

$35.00
Jerk Chicken Supreme Pizza

Jerk Chicken Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Slice of Pizza

$5.00

Pan of Rolls

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls

$137.50

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Salmon Egg Rolls

$150.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Pan of Tips

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Tips without sauce

$230.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Tips with sauce

$250.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Pan of Wings

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Naked Jerk Wings without sauce

$200.00

Naked Jerk Wings with sauce

$225.00

Breaded Wings without sauce

$200.00

Breaded Wings with sauce

$225.00

Pan of Alfredo

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$265.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Salmon Alfredo

$295.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Lobster Alfredo

$360.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Pan of Lamb Chops

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Lamb Chops

$350.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Sauce

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Phlavz So Good Make You Wanna Smack Yo Mama

Location

2014 E 87th Street, Chicago, IL 60608

Directions

Gallery
Phlavz Express- 87th image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos El Pastor 53 - 5319 S Hyde Park Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5319 S Hyde Park Blvd Chicago, IL 60615
View restaurantnext
Original Rainbow Cone - Western - 9233 Western Ave
orange star4.7 • 509
9233 S Western Ave Chicago, IL 60643
View restaurantnext
La Haciendita - 5924 S. Pulaski Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
5924 S. Pulaski Rd. Chicago, IL 60629
View restaurantnext
La Cantina Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1911 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60616
View restaurantnext
Whadda Jerk - Wicker Park
orange star4.0 • 38
2015 w Division Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Maxwell
orange star4.4 • 720
717 W Maxwell st Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

County BBQ
orange star4.0 • 923
1352 W Taylor St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Maxwell
orange star4.4 • 720
717 W Maxwell st Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Phlavz Food Truck
orange star4.4 • 720
717 W Maxwell St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston