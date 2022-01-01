A map showing the location of Phlavz Food TruckView gallery
Food Trucks
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Phlavz Food Truck

720 Reviews

$$

717 W Maxwell St

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

FOOD

JERK CHICKEN TACOZ

JERK CHICKEN TACOZ

$5.00+
JERK CHICKEN NACHOZ

JERK CHICKEN NACHOZ

$10.00

JERK CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

JERK CHICKEN TIPS

$14.00

WALKIN JERK

$3.00

PHLAMIN JERK

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

717 W Maxwell St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Phlavz - Maxwell
orange star4.4 • 720
717 W Maxwell st Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
La Luna
orange starNo Reviews
1726 south racine chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Taylor Street
orange starNo Reviews
1230 West Taylor Street Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Whadda Jerk - Wicker Park
orange star4.0 • 38
2015 w Division Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Poke Poke - West Loop
orange starNo Reviews
1100 W Madison St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Taco Burrito King - Greektown
orange star3.9 • 933
811 W. Jackson Blvd Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

County BBQ
orange star4.0 • 923
1352 W Taylor St Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Phlavz - Maxwell
orange star4.4 • 720
717 W Maxwell st Chicago, IL 60607
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston