Food Trucks
Salad
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Phlavz - Maxwell

720 Reviews

$$

717 W Maxwell st

Chicago, IL 60607

Jerk Cheeseburger Special

$10 Jerk Cheeseburger

$10.00

Jack Daniel Drink

$7.00

Makers Old Fashioned

$8.00

$6 Jameson

$6.00

$4 Green Tea Shot

$4.00

$8 Grey Goose Mixed Drinks

$8 Mixed Grey Goose Drink

$8.00

Pan of Rolls

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls

$137.50

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Salmon Egg Rolls

$150.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Pan of Tips

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Tips without sauce

$230.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Tips with sauce

$250.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Pan of Wings

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Naked Jerk Wings without sauce

$200.00

Naked Jerk Wings with sauce

$225.00

Breaded Wings without sauce

$200.00

Breaded Wings with sauce

$225.00

Pan of Alfredo

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Jerk Chicken Alfredo

$265.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Salmon Alfredo

$295.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Lobster Alfredo

$360.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Pan of Lamb Chops

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Lamb Chops

$350.00

CATERING REQUIRES 24 HOUR NOTICE, ORDERS PLACED HERE WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL WILL BE CANCELED. Please call the restaurant or text 773-606-7290 for catering orders.

Sauce

Jerk Sauce Bottle

$14.00

check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

717 W Maxwell st, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

