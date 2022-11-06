Restaurant header imageView gallery

pho bababa 1349 S Harbor Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

1349 S Harbor Blvd

Fullerton, CA 92832

Appetizer

COMBO APPETIZER : 4 EGGROLL- 2 SUMMER ROLL - 4 CHICKEN WINGS- FRENCH FRIES

$19.50

CRISPY TOFU ( 6 PIECES) - Đậu hũ chiên

$6.50

FRENCH FRIES ( Choice of garlic or salt)- KHOAI TAY CHIEN

$6.50

CHICKEN WINGS ( 6 pieces) -CANH GA CHIEN MAM

$11.50

EGG ROLLS (4 pieces) - CHA GIO

$9.50

EGG ROLLS (10 pieces) - CHA GIO

$17.50

SUMMER ROLL (2 pieces) ( choice of veggie/ pork and shrimp) - GOI CUON

$5.50

SUMMER ROLL (10 pieces)

$17.50

SALAD- green veggie - XA LACH TRON

$7.50

GREEN SHRIMP SALAD WITH SPECIAL SAUCE - Xà lách tôm xanh với nước sốt đặc biệt

$11.50

SHIRMP TEMPURA- TOM HOA TIEN

$8.50

CHICKEN SALAD - Salad gà

$11.50

Bagguet-Banh My

SUNNY EGGS AND BAGUET - Bánh Mỳ Trứng

$7.50

SUNNY EGGS – HAM OR CHINESE SAUSAGE– PATE AND BAGUET - Bánh Mỳ Trứng chả hoặc lạp xưởng

$9.90

VIETNAMESE STEAK - BÒ NÉ

$17.50

BEEF STEW

$10.90

Kids Combo

Kid Pho WELLDONE

$7.90

KID PHO RARE

$7.90

KID PHO CHICKEN

$7.90

KID BBQ CHICKEN RICE

$7.90

KID BBQ SHRIMP RICE

$7.90

PHO Regular Pho-Rice Noodle Soup

REG PHO with RARE STEAK , WELL DONE FLANK, TENDON AND TRIPE - Phở tái nạm gân sách

$13.50

REG PHO with RARE STEAK - Phở tái

$12.50

REG PHO with RARE STEAK FILLET - Phở Tái Fillet mignon

$13.50

REG PHO with RARE STEAK , Tendon - Phở tái gân

$12.50

REG PHO with RARE AND WELL-DONE FLANK - Phở tái nạm

$12.50

REG PHO with MEATBALL- Phở bò viên

$12.50

REG PHO with WELL DONE FLANK - Phở nạm

$12.50

REG PHO with WELL DONE - Phở Chín

$12.50

REG PHO 333 SPECIAL - BACK RIB PHO - Phở sườn bò

$12.50

REG PHO with CHICKEN BREAST - Phở gà

$12.50

REG PHO with VEGATABLE AND TOFU- Phở rau và đậu hũ

$12.50

REG PHO with SEAFOOD - Phở hải sản

$12.50

REG PHO with NO MEATS - Phở bánh nước

$7.50

REG SPECIAL RAMEN WITH PHO BASE - Mì ăn liền với nước phở và tái lăn or tái chín

$12.50

RARE MEAT BALL

$12.50

PHO WELLDONE- MEAT BALL

$12.50

PHO SHRIMP

$12.50

WONTON

$11.90

PHO FISH FILLET

$12.50

PHO Larger-Rice Noodle Soup - TÔ TO

P1. PHO RARE STEAK , WELL DONE FLANK, TENDON AND TRIPE - PHO TAI NAM GAU GAN SACH

$16.00

P2. PHO LARGE with RARE STEAK - PHO TAI

$15.00

P.3 RARE STEAK FILLET - PHO TAI FILLET MIGNON

$16.00

P.4 RARE STEAK , Tendon - PHO TAI GAN (TO)

$15.00

P.5 PHO LARGE with RARE AND WELL-DONE FLANK - PHO TAI NAM (TO)

$15.00

P.6 PHO LARGE with MEATBALL- PHO BO VIEN (TO)

$15.00

P.7. PHO LARGE with WELL DONE FLANK - PHO NAM (TO)

$15.00

P8. PHO LARGEwith WELL DONE - PHO CHIN (TO)

$15.00

P9. PHO 333 SPECIAL - BACK RIB PHO - PHO SUON BO (TO)

$16.00

P10. PHO LARGE with CHICKEN BREAST - PHO GA (TO)

$15.00

P11. PHO LARGE with VEGATABLE AND TOFU- PHO RAU VA DAU HU (TO)

$14.50

P12. PHO LARGE with SEAFOOD - PHO HAI SAN (TO)

$15.00

P13 PHO with NO MEATS - PHO BANH NUOC (TO)

$9.90

P.14 NOODLE WITH PHO BASE WITH RARE AND WELLDONE- MI BÒ TAI NAM

$16.00

P.15 PHO LARGE WITH RARE AND MEATBALL

$15.00

P.16 PHO LARGE MEATBALL AND WELLDONE

$15.00

P17. PHO LARGE SHRIMP

$15.00

THÊM - SIDE ORDER

EXTRA RICE

$2.00

EGG 2

$3.00

Side of Back Rib

$6.00

Add BBQ Rib-SUON BO NUONG

$9.00

Add: RARE STEAK

$4.00

Add: BRISKET- FLANK

$4.00

Add: TENDON

$4.00

Add: TRIPE

$4.00

Add: MEATBALL

$4.00

Add: SHRIMP

$4.00

Add: TOFU

$4.00

SIDE OF CHARBROILIED PORK

$5.00

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$5.00

SIDE OF BEEF

$5.00

EXTRA PHO

$2.00

ADD WELLDONE

$4.00

ADD BROTH ONLY

$4.00

ADD VEGIE

$4.00

VERMICELLI - BUN MIEN

HANOI BBQ RICE NOODLE – BUN CHA HANOI

$13.90

BBQ RICE NOODLE – BUN THIT NUONG

$13.90

BBQ PORK NOODLE WITH SHRIMP AND EGGROLL- BUN TOM THIT NUONG CHA GIO

$13.90

FRIED FILLET WITH RICE NOODLE - BUN BO XAO NAM BO ( roasted peanut incl)

$13.90

BBQ PORK AND EGG ROLL

$13.90

BBQ CHICKEN WITH VERMICELLI

$13.90

BBQ CHIC AND EGG ROLL

$13.90

STIR FRIED CLEAR VERMICELLI with vegetable & tofu -MIEN XAO RAU DAU HU

$11.90

STIR FRIED CLEAR VERMICELLI WITH CRAB or SHRIMP - MIEN XAO TOM

$14.90

STIR FRIED CLEAR VERMICELLI WITH CRAB and SHRIMP - MIEN XAO TOM VA CUA

$15.90

STIRFRIED NODDLE ( CHOOSE PROTEIN AND NOODLE STYLE) - BUN/MI/PHO/ MIEN XAO

SEAFOOD - HAI SAN

$15.90

MI XAO BO

$15.90

CHICKEN - GA

$14.90

SHRIMP -TOM

$15.90

TOFU & VEGETABLE - RAU VA DAU HU

$14.90

STIR FRIED UDON WITH BEEF FILET

$16.90

MACARONI WITH BEEF/CHICKEN OR SHRIMP - Nui xào với bò, gà hoặc tôm

$15.90

GARLIC NOODLE

$7.50

PHO XAO BO

$15.90

PHO XAO HAI SAN

$15.90

PHO XAO TOM

$15.90

PHO XAO GA

$15.90

RICE DISHES- COM

COMBINATION FRIED RICE – Cơm chiên dương châu

$14.50

SEAFOOD FRIED RICE- Cơm chiên hải sản

$15.90

SHAKEN BEEF WITH RICE – Cơm bò lúc lắc

$14.90

CHARBROILED PORK WITH RICE - Cơm Thịt nướng

$13.90

CHARBOILED BEEF WITH RICE - cơm bò nướng

$14.90

CHARBOILED SHRIMP WITH RICE - Cơm tôm nướng

$14.90

CHARBROILED CHICKEN WITH RICE

$13.90

KOREAN BBQ GALBI WITH RICE - Cơm sườn bò Đại Hàn

$15.90

SPECIAL CLAY POT - Cơm thố tay cầm đặc biệt

$15.90

SHAKEN BEEF CLAY POT

$17.90

SHRIMP FRICE RICE

$14.90

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.90

CHICKEN AND SALTY FISH FRICE RICE

$15.90

POTRIGE ( CHOOSE CHICKEN OR EGG)

$10.90

FISH FILLET WITH BLACK BEAN SAUCE

$14.90

FISH FILLET DEEP FRIED WITH SALT AND PEPPER

$14.90

EGG AND GARLIC FRIED RICE

$9.50

Dessert

(1) FLAN - Bánh flan

$2.75

(2) FLAN - Bánh flan

$4.00

(1) ICE CREAM

$2.50

(2) ICE CREAM

$4.00

VIETNAMESE YOUGURT - Sữa chua đánh đá

$5.00

BANANA WRAP

$9.50

Soft Drink

PEPSI

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

SUNKIST

$2.50

MINERAL WATER

$3.00

KAGEN WATER

$1.00

ZERO COCA

$2.50

Tea

Tea

$1.00

MILK TEA - Trà sữa

$6.00+

LYCHEE TEA - Tra vai

$5.50+

PEACH TEA - Trà đào

$5.50+

STRAWBERRY TEA- Trà dâu

$5.50+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

FREEEZE MATCHA

$5.00+

THAI TEA

$5.00+

Tea Pot

$5.00

Coffee

VIETNAMESE BLACK COFFEE- Cà phê đen ( đá hoặc nóng)

$4.00+

VIETNAMESE MILK COFFEE - Cà phê sữa đá

$5.00+

VIETNAMESE COFFEE LATTE - Bạc xỉu

$6.00+

EGGCOFFEE ( hot only)- Caphe trứng

$6.00

COCONUT FREZEEE COFFEE - caphe sữa dừa

$6.00

SEASALT COFFEE

$6.00

Juice

LIME AND SODA- Soda chanh dây

$5.00

PASSION FRUIT AND-Soda chanh dây

$5.00

STRABERRY LEMONADE - Chanh dâu

$5.00

FRESH LEMONADE

$5.00

SUMMER COLD DETOX DRINK

$5.00

SUGAR CANE

$5.00

COCONUT WATER

$5.00

Smoothies

AVOCADO SMOOTHY - Sinh tố bơ

$5.00+

MANGO SMOOTHY - Sinh tố xoài

$5.00+

SEASONING SMOOTHY - Sinh tố theo mùa

$5.00+

HOUSE SPECIAL: AVACADO AND DURIAN WITH CONDENSE MILK - Bơ sầu riêng dầm

$7.00

PINK DRINK - Dragonfruit, strawberry, and pine apple. Nước giải nhiệt

$7.00

ADD BOBA/MILK CHOICE

ADD BOBA

$0.50

COCONUT MILK

ALMOND MILK

SOY MILK

MILK

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come and enjoy Vietnamese cuisine!

1349 S Harbor Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92832

