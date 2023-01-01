Food Menu

Appetizers

[1A] Shrimp and Pork Spring Rolls

$7.50

[2A] Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls

$7.50

[3A] Grilled Beef Spring Rolls

$7.50

[4A] Grilled Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls

$7.99

[5A] Sugarcane Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.99

[6A] Pork Sausage Spring Rolls

$8.99

[7A] Grilled Pork Spring Rolls

$7.50

[8A] Chicken Spring Rolls

$7.50

[9A] Dumplings

$10.50

[10A] Chicken Saute

$11.99

[11A] Crab Cheese Wontons

$7.99

[12A] Traditional Vietnamese Egg Rolls

$11.99

Special Appetizers

[13A] Pho 92 Special for Two

$38.99

[14A] Pho 92 Special for Four

$48.99

[15A] Crepe Noodles w/ Pork Sausauge

$28.99

[16A] Crepe Noodles w/ Sugarcane Shrimp

$26.99

[17A] Soft Shelled Crab

$26.99

[18A] Tempura Shrimp

$26.99

Vietnamese Sandwiches/ Banh Mi

[1S] Vietnamese Pork Roll

$8.99

[2S] Grilled Beef

$8.99

[3S] Grilled Chicken

$8.99

[4S] Grilled Pork

$8.99

[5S] Tofu

$8.99

Pho Soups

[1] Combination

[2] Seafood

[3] Shrimp

[4] Chicken

[5] Veggie

[6] Meatball

[7] Rare Steak

[8] Steak & Flank

[9] Steak & Brisket

[10] Steak & Tendon

[11] Steak & Tripe

[12] Steak, Brisket & Tripe

[13] Steak, Brisket & Tendon

[14] Steak, Tendon & Tripe

[15] Brisket

[16] Noodle Only

[17] Kobe Beef

Vermicelli Noodle Bowls

[1B] Combination

$17.99

[2B] Grilled Beef

$14.99

[3B] Grilled Pork

$14.99

[4B] Grilled Chicken

$14.99

[5B] Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

[6B] Egg Roll Only

$14.99

[7B] Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls

$15.99

[8B] Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls

$15.99

[9B] Grilled Chicken & Egg Rolls

$15.99

[10B] Grilled Shrimp & Egg Rolls

$15.99

[11B] Grilled Pork & Sugarcane Shrimp

$15.99

[12B] Grilled Beef & Sugarcane Shrimp

$15.99

[13B} Grilled Chicken & Sugarcane Shrimp

$15.99

[14B] Grilled Chicken & Grilled Shrimp

$15.99

[15B] Bun Bo Hue

$16.99

Egg Noodle Soup

$16.99

White Rice Plates

[1C] Combo

$17.99

[2C] Pork Chop, Shrimp Cake, Shredded Pork, Egg

$17.99

[3C] Pork Chop w/ Rice

$14.99

[4C] Grilled Pork w/ Rice

$14.99

[5C] Grilled Beef w/ Rice

$14.99

[6C] Grilled Chicken w/ Rice

$14.99

[7C] Grilled Shrimp w/ Rice

$14.99

[8C] Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls w/ Rice

$14.99

[9C] Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls w/ Rice

$16.99

[10C] Pork Chop, Egg, Shredded Pork

$16.99

[11C] Pork Chop & Shredded Pork

$16.99

[12C] Shrimp Cake, Shredded Pork, Egg

$16.99

[13C] Pork Chop, Shrimp Cake

$16.99

Lo Mein

[1D] Seafood Combo Lo Mein

$17.99

[2D] Shrimp Lo Mein

$17.99

[3D] Beef Lo Mein

$16.99

[4D] Chicken Lo Mein

$16.99

[5D] Tofu & Veggie Lo Mein

$16.99

[6D] Combo Lo Mein

$17.99

Plain Lo Mein

$11.99

Beef

[7D] Mongolian Beef

$16.99

[8D] Beef Curry

$16.99

[9D] Beef w/ Lemongrass

$16.99

[10D] Beef w/ Mixed Veggies

$16.99

[11D] Beef & Broccoli

$16.99

[12D] Kung Pao Beef

$16.99

[13D] Basil Beef

$16.99

[14D] Shaking Beef

$19.99

Chicken

[15D] Chicken Curry

$15.99

[16D] Chicken w/ Lemongrass

$15.99

[17D] Chicken & Broccoli

$15.99

[18D] Chicken w/ Mixed Veggies

$15.99

[19D] Sesame Chicken

$15.99

[20D] Orange Chicken

$15.99

[21D] Kung Pao Chicken

$15.99

[22D] Teriyaki Chicken

$15.99

[23D] Basil Chicken

$15.99

[24D] Black Pepper Chicken

$15.99

Shrimp

[25D] Shrimp & Broccoli

$17.99

[26D] Shrimp w/ Mixed Veggies

$17.99

[27D] Shrimp w/ Lemongrass

$17.99

[28D] Kung Pao Shrimp

$17.99

[29D] Teriyaki Shrimo

$17.99

[30Da] Basil Shrimp

$17.99

[30Db] Curry Shrimp

$17.99

Pad Thai

[31D] Tofu Pad Thai

$16.99

[32D] Chicken Pad Thai

$16.99

[33D] Beef Pad Thai

$16.99

[34D] Combo Pad Thai

$17.99

[35D] Shrimp Pad Thai

$17.99

[36D] Seafood Combo Pad Thai

$17.99

Chow Mein

[37D] Seafood Combo Chow Mein

$17.99

[38D] Shrimp Chow Mein

$17.99

[39D] Beef Chow Mein

$16.99

[40D] Chicken Chow Mein

$16.99

[41D] Tofu Chow Mein

$16.99

[42D] Combo Chow Mein

$17.99

Fried Rice

[1F] Beef Fried Rice

$15.99

[2F] Chicken Fried Rice

$15.99

[3F] Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.99

[4F] Seafood Fried Rice

$16.99

[5F] Combo Fried Rice

$16.99

Plain Fried Rice

$11.99

Vegetarian

[1V] Vegetarian Spring Roll

$7.50

[2V] Vegetarian Egg Roll

$10.99

[3V] Deep Fried Tofu

$9.99

[4V] Vegetarian Pho Noodle Soup

$15.99+

[5V] Vegetarian Vermicelli Noodle Bowl

$14.99

[6V] Vegetarian Egg Noodle Soup

$14.99

[7V] Sesame Tofu

$14.99

[8V] Lemongrass Tofu & Veggies

$14.99

[9V] Dry Egg Noodle

$14.99

[10V] Vegetarian Vermicelli Noodle Bowl w/ Egg Rolls

$14.99

[11V] Sauted Tofu w/ Steamed Broccoli

$14.99

[12V] Kung Pao Veggies

$14.99

[13V] Veggie Fried Rice

$14.99

Kids Menu

[K1] Kids Meatball Pho

$7.99

[K2] Kids Rare Steak Pho

$7.99

[K3] Kids Chicken Pho

$7.99

[K4] Kids Shrimp Pho

$7.99

[K5] Kids Plain Noodle Pho

$6.99

[K6] Grilled Beef Noodle Bowl

$8.99

[K7] Grilled Pork Noodle Bowl

$8.99

[K8] Grilled Chicken Noodle Bowl

$8.99

[K9] Grilled Shrimp Noodle Bowl

$8.99

[K10] Grilled Beef Rice Plate

$8.99

[K11] Grilled Pork Rice Plate

$8.99

[K12] Grilled Chicken Rice Plate

$8.99

[K13] Grilled Shrimp Rice Plate

$8.99

Extras

Extra Rice

$3.00

Extra Broth

$5.00

Extra Hoison

$0.25

Extra Siracha

$0.25

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.25

Extra Chili Oil

$0.25

Extra Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Extra Fish Sauce

$0.50

Kimchi

$3.00

Bar Menu

Vodka

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Svedka

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose DBL

$15.00

Ketel One DBL

$17.00

Svedka DBL

$10.00

Titos DBL

$13.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$13.00

Tanqueray DBL

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi DBL

$10.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$10.00

Tequila

Casa Migos

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Claze Azul

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Casa Migos DBL

$21.00

Jose Cuervo Silver DBL

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$19.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$19.00

Claze Azul DBL

$55.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$55.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Blue Label

$40.00

Crown Royal DBL

$15.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$13.00

Jim Beam DBL

$13.00

Blue Label DBL

$75.00

Hot sake / Yager

Jagermeister

$6.00

Hot Sake

$10.00

Jagermeister DBL

$11.00

Cocktails

911

$16.00

Lava Girl

$16.00

It’s Not a Mule It’s a Horse

$14.00

Sorry Babe I’m Late

$15.00

The Abyss

$15.00

92 Hidden Sky

$20.00

Sunset Drive

$15.00

Adios Amigo

$18.00

Ocean Buster

$16.00

Golden Hour

$14.00

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Bottled Beer

Asahi

$8.00

Blue Moon

$7.50

Lucky Buddha

$8.00

Budlight

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Kirin

$7.00

Sapporo

$8.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Canned Beer

Tall Kirin

$11.00

Tall Asahi

$11.00

Red Wine

Merlot

$9.00

Cabernet

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Cabernet Bottle

$40.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

White Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chardonay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Riesling

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Chardonay Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Riesling Bottle

$36.00

Boba menu

Teas

Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Oolong Tea

$6.50

Honey Ice Tea

$6.50

Lychee Ice Tea

$6.50

Passion Fruit Ice Tea

$6.50

Lemon Ice Tea

$6.50

Mango Ice Tea

$6.50

Strawberry Ice Tea

$6.50

Lychee Rose Tea

$6.50

Sea Salt Black Tea

$6.50

Sea Salt Jasmine Tea

$6.50

Black Tea

$6.50

Wintermelon Tea

Kumquat Wintermelon Tea

Coffees

Black Coffee

$7.75

Traditional Vietnamese Coffee

$7.75

Coconut Hazelnut Coffee

$7.75

Mocha Hazelnut Coffee

$7.75

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar Pearl Fresh Milk

$7.50

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$7.50

Brown Sugar Oolong Milk Tea

$7.50

Matcha Pearl Fresh Milk

$7.50

Refreshments

Milk

$6.75

Coconut Juice

$6.75

Coconut Juice (Real coconut)

$6.75

Apple Juice

$6.75

Orange Juice

$6.75

Lemonade

$6.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.75

Mixed Flavor Tea

Strawberry Lychee Green Tea

$6.50

Mango Passionfruit Green Tea

$6.50

Apple Pineapple Green Tea

$6.50

Peach Mango Green Tea

$6.50

Tropical Tea

$6.50

Milk Teas

Caramel Black Milk Tea

$6.95

Caramel Oolong Milk Tea

$6.95

Chai Milk Tea

$6.95

Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.95

Green Apple Milk Tea

$6.95

Honey Black Milk Tea

$6.95

Honey Oolong Milk Tea

$6.95

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.95

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.95

Lychee Yogurt Milk Tea

$6.95

Mango Milk Tea

$6.95

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.95

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.95

Red Bean Milk Tea

$6.95

Royal Black Milk Tea

$6.95

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.95

Taro Milk Tea

$6.95

Thai Milk Tea

$6.95

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$6.95

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.95

Almond Milk Tea

$6.95

Green Thai Milk Tea

$6.95

Vanilla Milk Tea

$6.95

Slushes

Peach Slush

$7.75

Blueberry Slush

$7.75

Almond Slush

$7.75

Avocado Slush

$7.75

Chocolate Slush

$7.75

Coconut Slush

$7.75

Coconut Pineapple Slush

$7.75

Coconut Red Bean Slush

$7.75

Honeydew Slush

$7.75

Lychee Slush

$7.75

Mango Slush

$7.75

Matcha Slush

$7.75

Passionfruit Slush

$7.75

Passion Fruit Mango Slush

$7.75

Pineapple Slush

$7.75

Pineapple Passion Fruit Slush

$7.75

Red Bean Slush

$7.75

Strawberry Slush

$7.75

Strawberry Banana Slush

$7.75

Strawberry Mango Slush

$7.75

Strawberry Pineapple Slush

$7.75

Taro Slush

$7.75

Taro Coconut Slush

$7.75

Taro Red Bean Slush

$7.75

Banana Slush

$7.75

Vanilla Slush

$7.75

Soft Drink

SODA

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr.pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Jarritos

Jarrito Soda

$3.00