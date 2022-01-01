Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho 97 15540 George O'neal

review star

No reviews yet

15540 George O'neal

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

appetizer

1. egg roll/ cha gio

$9.00

cha gio - Pork, shrimp, clear vermicelli and carrot wrapped in thin rice paper and deep-fried until crisp

2. spring roll/ goi cuon

$6.00

goi cuon - Bean sprouts, cucumber, shrimp, pork, vermicelli and mint wrapped in thin rice paper

3. vegetarian roll/ goi cuon chay

$7.00

goi cuon chay

4. bbq pork roll/ goi cuon thit nuong

$7.00

goi cuon thit nuong - grill pork, bean sprout, cucumber, vermicelli and mint wrapped in thin rice paper

vietnamese salad

5. papaya salad/ goi du du

$12.00

goi du du

6. chicken salad/ goi ga

$12.00

goi ga

7. lemon beef salad/ goi bo tai chanh

$16.00

goi bo tai chanh

pho and soup

8. Pho with rare steak/ pho tai

$14.00

pho tai - Beef noodle soup with eye round steak

9. Pho with rare steak and flank/ pho tai nam

$14.00

pho tai nam - Beef noodle soup with eye round steak and well-done flank

10. pho with beef balls/ pho bo vien

$14.00

pho bo vien - Beef noodle soup with beef meatballs

11. pho with seafood/ pho hai san

$16.00

pho hai vi - Noodle soup with seafood (shrimp, fishballs & imitation crab soup)

12. pho with vegetables and tofu/ pho rau va dau hu

$14.00

pho rau and dau hu - Noodle soup with tofu, beef, chicken, or vegetarian Broth

13. pho with chicken/ pho ga

$14.00

pho ga - Chicken noodle soup with white meat chicken

15. pho combination/ pho dac biet

$15.00

pho dac biet - Eye round steak, well done flank, fatty brisket, soft tendon, white omasum beef tripe, beef meatballs

21. hue style hot and spicy beef soup/ bun bo hue

$15.00

bun bo hue - Hue style spicy thick vermicelli with soup, beef, and pork

14. pho 97 house special/ pho house special

$19.00

Ribs, eye round steak, well done flank, fatty brisket, soft tendon, white omasum beef tripe, beef meatballs

Pho only No meat

$9.00

saimin thin noodle and soup

22. house special udon/ banh canh

$15.00

banh canh -

23. vietnamese beef stew/ bo kho

$15.00

bo kho - vietnamese beef stew

24. chicken curry/ ca ri ga

$15.00

ca ri ga - chicken curry vietnamese style

16. phnom penh soup/ hu tieu nam vang

$15.00

hu tieu nam vang - nam vang style clear rice noodle soup served with prawn shrimp, pork, crab, fish ball, pork heart, pork liver, and quail egg

17. chicken thin noodle soup/ hu tieu ga

$12.00

hu tieu ga

18. wonton soup with saiman or thin noodle/ hoanh thanh mi or hu tieu

$15.00

hoanh thanh voi my hoac hu tieu

19. wonton soup/ hoanh thanh

$12.00

hoanh thanh

20. seafood soup with saimin or thin noodle/ hu tieu hai san

$16.00

hu tieu seafood - A combination bowl of seafood rice noodle. soup of prawn shrimp, imitation crab, fish ball, fish cake

rice plate

25. porkchop rice plate/ com suon nuong

$14.00

com suon nuong - Pork Chop with Rice

26. porkchop and egg meat loaf rice plate/ com suon nuong va cha

$14.00

com suon va cha - Pork Chop, Mixed Meat Cake with Rice

27. combination rice plate/ com dac biet

$15.00

com dac biet

28. bbq short ribs rice plate/ com suon bo

$17.00

com suon bo

29. bbq chicken rice plate/ com ga nuong

$14.00

com ga nuong

30. lemongrass chicken rice plate/ com ga xa ot

$15.00

com ga xa ot

31. house special fried rice/ com chien dac biet

$12.00

com chien dac biet

vermicelli

32. bbq chicken vermicelli/ bun ga nuong

$14.00

bun ga nuong - grilled sauteed chicken over vermicelli noodle

33. bbq pork vermicelli/ bun thit nuong

$14.00

bun thit nuong - delicious marinated sliced then grilled pork with vermicelli noodles.

34. bbq pork and shrimp vermicelli/ bun thit nuong va tom

$15.00Out of stock

bun thit nuong va tom - Grilled prawn shrimp and grilled pork with vermicelli noodles.

35. egg roll vermicelli/ bun cha gio

$14.00

bun cha gio - Deep fried egg rolls with vermicelli noodles.

36. egg roll and bbq pork vermicelli/ bun cha gio va thit nuong

$15.00

bun cha gio va thit nuong - Fried egg roll and grilled pork with vermicelli noodles.

37. sauteed beef vermicelli/ bun bo xao

$15.00

bun bo xao - Sautéed beef flank steak with fresh chopped lemon grass and onion over vermicelli noodles

38. lemongrass chicken vermicelli/ bun ga xa ot

$15.00

bun ga xa ot - Sautéed Boneless chicken with fresh chopped lemon grass in spicy chili sauce over vermicelli noodles.

sandwich

39. banh mi bbq chicken/ banh mi ga nuong

$7.00

banh mi ga nuong

40. banh mi bbq pork/ banh mi thit nuong

$7.00

banh mi thit nuong

41. banh mi pot roasted pork/ banh mi thit nguoi

$7.00

banh mi thit nguoi

Banh mi board

$28.00

desserts

che ba mau

$6.00

red bean, mung bean, pandan jelly, coconut

che thai

$6.00

jackfruit, lychee,palm seed, grass jelly, coconut, milk

beverage

club soda with lemon sugar

$6.00

soda chanh duong

fresh squeezed lemonade

$5.00

nuoc da chanh

fresh squeezed orange juice

$6.00

nouc cam vat tuoi

thai milk tea

$5.00

tra sua thai

coconut juice

$5.00

nuoc dua

passion fruit

$6.00

nuoc chanh day

pink lychee

$6.00

nuoc vai

soybean milk

$4.00

sua dau nanh

coke

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

cranberry

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

orange soda

$3.00

fruit punch

$3.00

Cafe sua da

$6.00

Hot tea

$5.00

Water

Green tea lemonade

$6.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Candy melon

$8.00

sweet tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15540 George O'neal, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Directions

