Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho A'mie

review star

No reviews yet

737 North Placentia Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92831

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINK

Viet Coffee

Viet Coffee

$6.00
Thai tea

Thai tea

$6.00
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$6.00
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00
Sunset Passion Juice

Sunset Passion Juice

$6.00
Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$6.00
Young Coconut Juice

Young Coconut Juice

$7.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Jasmine green tea

$3.00

Ice/ Hot Tea

Mint green tea

$3.00

Ice/ Hot Tea

Lemon ginger (non-caffeinated tea)

$3.00

Ice/ Hot Tea

Black Earl Gray

$3.00

Ice/ Hot Tea

Mango fruity green tea

Mango fruity green tea

$6.00
Peach black tea

Peach black tea

$6.00
Lychee Green tea

Lychee Green tea

$6.00
Strawberry green tea

Strawberry green tea

$6.00
Kumquat green tea

Kumquat green tea

$6.00
Soda Lemonade

Soda Lemonade

$7.00
Classic Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$6.00
Mango Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

$6.00
Lychee Lemonade

Lychee Lemonade

$6.00
Peach Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Water bottle

$2.00

Coke can

$3.00

Spite/ 7up can

$3.00

Root beer can

$3.00

Sunkist can

$3.00

Dr. Pepper can

$3.00

APPERTIZER

A'mie Sample Rolls

A'mie Sample Rolls

$10.00

Egg rolls, Spring Roll, Fresh Roll

A'mie Fresh Roll

A'mie Fresh Roll

Soft rice paper wrapped grilled pork, vermicelli, spring mix, cucumber, basil, pickle.

Crispy Egg Rolls

Crispy Egg Rolls

Shrimp, chicken, taro, carrot, onion, glass noodle.

Shrimp Spring rolls

Shrimp Spring rolls

Soft rice paper wrapped Shrimp, vermicelli, spring mix, cucumber, pickle.

Tofu Fresh Roll

Soft rice paper wrapped Tofu, vermicelli, spring mix, cucumber, pickle.

Beef Lemongrass rolls

Beef Lemongrass rolls

Soft rice paper wrapped grilled beef, vermicelli, spring mix, cucumber, pickle.

A'mie Viet Wing

A'mie Viet Wing

$12.00

Crispy wings are topped with A'mie house garlic tamarine chili sauce.

Garlic Wing

Garlic Wing

$12.00
Fries and Beef Belly

Fries and Beef Belly

$12.00

Parsley, parmesan, cheddar cheese

Cream Cheese Wonton

Cream Cheese Wonton

$6.00

Wonton wrap, cream cheese, parsley.

Beef Carpaccio A'mie Style

Beef Carpaccio A'mie Style

$15.00

Thin sliced beef, lime juice, onion, garlic, basil, herb, peanut, A'mie house fish sauce.

PHO

Oxtail Special Pho

Oxtail Special Pho

$22.00

Slow cooked bone in oxtail, steak, brisket & beef ball served in Stone pot or Bowl.

On the Grill Sizzling Pho

On the Grill Sizzling Pho

$17.00

Sizzling BBQ pork, rice noodle, broth

Filet Mignon Pho

Filet Mignon Pho

$17.00

Tender sliced clean cut filet mignon

Special Combo Pho

Special Combo Pho

$17.00

Eye round steak, brisket, tendon, beef ball

Helena's Pho Style

$17.00

Steam chicken, wonton, noodle, steam vegetable, chicken broth and ginger sauce.

Cossete's Pho Style

$17.00

Rare Steak, wonton, noodle, steam vegetable, beef broth and ginger sauce.

Baby Back Rib & Beef Belly

Baby Back Rib & Beef Belly

$19.00
Vegetable Tofu Pho

Vegetable Tofu Pho

$16.00

Tofu, cabbage, broccoli, carrot, corn, mushroom, onion.

Short Plate aka Beef Belly

$16.00

Thin sliced fatty beef belly

Grilled Chicken Pho

Grilled Chicken Pho

$16.00

BBQ chicken, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, corn, onion.

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$16.00

Steam chicken breast

Land N' Sea Pho

Land N' Sea Pho

$17.00

Rare steak, shrimp & brisket.

Wonton Egg Noodle

Wonton Egg Noodle

$17.00

Shrimp, Wonton wrapped with ground chicken, served with chicken broth.

Shrimp Pho

Shrimp Pho

$17.00

Shrimp only

Beef Ball Pho

$15.00

Well-done Brisket

$16.00
Rare Steak Pho

Rare Steak Pho

$16.00

Thin sliced lean eye round steak

Kids Bowl

$7.00

Noodle pho, Toppings optional

Plain Noodle

$9.00

Noodle & broth

Steak, Brisket Pho

$17.00

Steak, Tendon Pho

$17.00

Steak, Beef ball Pho

$17.00

Brisket, Tendon Pho

$17.00

Brisket, Beef Ball Pho

$17.00

Tendon only Pho

$16.00

Bun Bo Hue aka Beef Lemongrass Soup

$16.00

Lemongrass, beef shank thin cut, thick noodle

BANH MI

Banh Mi / Baguette

Banh Mi / Baguette

$8.00

Cucumber, pickle carrot, cilantro, A'mie sauce, jalapeno (option)

SMOOTHIES

Cookies N Cream Smoothies

Cookies N Cream Smoothies

$7.00
Softy Berries Smoothies

Softy Berries Smoothies

$7.00

Sunrise Breeze Smoothies

$7.00

Strawbananie Smoothies

$7.00

HOUSE SPECIAL

Banh Mi + Chao Beef Tenderloin and Eggs

Banh Mi + Chao Beef Tenderloin and Eggs

$18.00

Marinated cube cut beef A'mie sauce, sunny-side-up egg, pickle, cream cheese & bread.

Hủ Tiếu Khô aka Dry Noodle

Hủ Tiếu Khô aka Dry Noodle

$16.00

Chicken, quail egg, shrimp, rice noodle, fried garlic, soy sauce base, chicken soup on the side

Shrimp Sauté

Shrimp Sauté

$20.00

Half pound Peeled shrimp, tamarine, chili oil, served with rice, egg noodle or bread.

Beef Stew Soup

Beef Stew Soup

Slow cooked beef shank, tomato sauce, carrot, onion, lemongrass.

House Garlic Noodle

House Garlic Noodle

$18.00

Egg noodle, garlic butter, soy sauce, onion, parsley, oyster sauce.

A'mie Fried Rice

A'mie Fried Rice

$18.00

Egg, pea, carrot, green onion, shrimp, chicken, sausage.

Sizzling Shaken Beef Rice Dish

Sizzling Shaken Beef Rice Dish

$18.00

Pan seared Cube cut Tenderloin, onion, bell pepper, basil, garlic, Sunny-side-up egg, white rice.

BBQ House Vermicelli/ Cold Noodle

BBQ House Vermicelli/ Cold Noodle

$17.00

Spring mix, bean sprout, cucumber, pickle, peanut, fried onion, fish sauce.

Stir-fry Vermicelli Bowl

Stir-fry Vermicelli Bowl

$15.00

Spring mix, cooked bean sprout, cucumber, pickle, peanut, fried onion, onion, lemongrass. fish sauce on the side (optional).

BBQ Rice Dish

BBQ Rice Dish

$16.00

Fried Egg, white rice, salad, cucumber, fish sauce

Amie Vegi stir-fry

Amie Vegi stir-fry

Broccoli, carrot, onion, baby corn, mushroom, cabbage, house sauce, oyster sauce

Sizzling Tofu Rice Dish

Sizzling Tofu Rice Dish

$16.00

Cucumber, bell pepper, carrot, baby corn, mushrooms,onion, basil, garlic, served with white rice

Terriyaki Chicken Rice Dish

$15.00

SALAD DISH

Shaken Beef Salad

Shaken Beef Salad

$17.00

Spring mix, lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, cucumber, fried onion.

A'mie Special Salad

$17.00

Cabbage, lettuce, pickle, cilantro, bean sprout, shrimp, chicken, peanut, fried onion.

DESSERT

Maccarron Ice Cream

$4.00

Party Tray

Garlic Wing tray (40)

$75.00

Viet Wing tray (35)

$75.00

Amie Crunch Trio TRAY

$65.00

Shrimp, french-fries, cream cheese wonton

Sizzling Shaken Beef Rice Tray (5)

$85.00

Salad, and Rice

Amie Special Salad tray (5)

$75.00

Shaken Beef Salad tray (4)

$65.00

Vegetable Stir-fry with Egg noodle (4)

$65.00

Broccoli, carrot, onion, baby corn, mushroom, cabbage, house sauce, oyster sauce

Spring Roll Tray 25

$55.00

Egg Roll Tray 25

$55.00

Tofu Roll Tray 25

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Pho A'mie serves authentic, freshly made, and beautifully presented Vietnamese dishes. Pho A'mie has a family-friendly design, a dedicated staff team, and excellent service.

Location

737 North Placentia Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Juicyladas
orange starNo Reviews
741 N Placentia Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Bundoo Khan - Fullerton - 2736 Nutwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2736 Nutwood Avenue Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
FOURTEA - Fullerton - 2510 E Chapman Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2510 E Chapman Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Off the Boat Fish Grill - Placentia
orange starNo Reviews
194 Yorba Linda Boulevard Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston