Pho And Co 5310 Windward Pkwy. Milton GA 30004

5310 Windward Parkway

Milton, GA 30004

Popular Items

Tender Beef & Well-Done Brisket Pho
Spring Rolls (2pcs)
Beef Combo Pho (Dac Biet)

Pho

Beef Combo Pho (Dac Biet)

$14.95

Filet Mignon, Brisket, Meat Ball, Onions, Rice Noodles in a Beef Broth (Bean Sprout, Lime, Cilantro, Jalapenos on side)

Tender Beef Pho (Tai)

$13.95

Filet mignon, onion, rice noodles in a beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)

Well-Done Brisket Pho

$13.95

Well-done brisket, onions, rice noodles in a beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)

Tender Beef & Well-Done Brisket Pho

$13.95

Filet mignon, well-done brisket, onion, rice noodles in a beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)

Meat Ball Pho

$13.95

Meat Ball, onions, rice noodles in a beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)

Chicken Pho (Ga)

$13.95

Chicken breast, onions, rice noodles in a Beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)

Shrimp Pho (Tom)

$14.95

Shrimp, onions, rice noodles in a Beef broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)

Vegetarian Pho (Pho Chay)

$13.95

Pho Chay - Tofu, Bok choy, carrot, mushroom in vegetable broth. (Beansprouts, lime, cilantro, Jalapeno on the Side)

Apetizers

Egg Rolls (2pcs)

$5.00

Authentic Rice paper Egg Rolls filled with Pork, Egg, Vermicelli, Black Mushroom, Bean Sprout ,Carrots

Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$5.00

Roll of shrimp and pork. All fresh spring rolls are made with soft rice paper, rolled with steamed noodles, lettuce, beansprouts, and cilantro. Served with peanut sauce

Chicken Rolls (2pcs)

$5.00

Rolled with grilled chicken. All fresh spring rolls are made with soft rice paper, rolled with steamed noodles, lettuce, beansprouts, and cilantro. Served with peanut sauce

Tofu Rolls (2 Pcs)

$5.00

Rolls with fried tofu. All fresh spring rolls are made with soft rice paper, rolled with steamed noodles, lettuce, beansprouts, and cilantro. Served with peanut sauce

Banh Mi

Special Combo Banh Mi

$6.95Out of stock

Stuffed with Vietnamese pork sausage, paté and ham. Along with pickled daikon and carrots, mayonnaise, cucumber, jalapeno, and cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$5.95Out of stock

Marinated chicken with pickled daikon and carrots, mayonnaise, cucumber, jalapeno, and cilantro

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$5.95Out of stock

Marinated pork with pickled daikon and carrots, mayonnaise, cucumber, jalapeno, and cilantro

Lemongrass Beef Banh Mi

$6.95Out of stock

Marinated lemongrass beef with pickled daikon and carrots, mayonnaise, cucumber, jalapeno, and cilantro

Tofu Banh Mi

$5.95Out of stock

Fried tofu with pickled daikon and carrots, mayonnaise, cucumber, jalapeno, and cilantro

Vermicelli (Bun)

Egg Rolls Vermicelli

$12.95

Rice vermicelli noodles, egg rolls, cucumbers, lettuce, beansprout, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Fish Sauce

Beef Sauté Vermicelli

$12.95

Rice vermicelli noodles, Marinated Beef lemongrass , cucumbers, lettuce, beansprout, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Fish Sauce

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$12.95

Rice vermicelli noodles topped with 5 Spices grilled chicken, cucumbers, lettuce, beansprout, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Fish Sauce

Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli

$12.95

Rice vermicelli noodles, grilled shrimp, cucumbers, lettuce, beansprout, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Fish Sauce

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$12.95

Rice vermicelli noodles, grilled pork. cucumbers, lettuce, beansprout, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Fish Sauce

Vegetarian Vermicelli

$12.95

Rice Vermicelli noodles, Fried Tofu, Sauté Mushroom, cucumbers, lettuce, beansprout, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Soy Sauce

Rice Dish

Five Spices Chicken Rice

$12.95Out of stock

White rice topped with Five Spices oven baked chicken. Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Five Spices Sauce

Grilled Pork Rice

$12.95Out of stock

White rice topped with marinated grilled pork. Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Fish Sauce

Grilled Shrimp Rice

$13.95Out of stock

White rice topped with marinated grilled shrimp. Cucumbers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Veggies, cilantro, Fish Sauce.

Fried Rice

$12.95Out of stock

Catering

Egg Roll Tray (Nem)

$50.00+

Spring Rolls Tray

$50.00+

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.80
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank You For Your Order!

Location

5310 Windward Parkway, Milton, GA 30004

Directions

Gallery
Pho And Co image

