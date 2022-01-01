  • Home
Pho Big Bowl Vietnamese Kitchen 1025 W HEBRON PKWY STE 140

No reviews yet

1025 W HEBRON PKWY STE 140

CARROLLTON, TX 75010

APPETIZERS

A1. CRISPY EGG ROLLS (2PCS)

$4.00

A2. TRADITIONAL SPRING ROLLS (2PCS)

$5.00

A3. GRILLED CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS (2PCS)

$5.00

A4. GRILLED PORK SPRING ROLLS (2PCS)

$5.00

A5. SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS (2PCS)

$5.00

A6. TOFU & VEGGIE SPRING ROLLS (2 PCS)

$5.00

A7. PORK SANDWICH

$6.50

A8. CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.50

*Served W/ Cilantro, Pickled Carrots & Daikon, Cucumbers & Jalapenos

A9. CRAB RANGOON WONTONS (4 PCS)

$5.00

PHO

P1. COMBINATION PHO

$12.00+

(Sliced Steak, Brisket, Tendon & Tripe) Served with side of bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

P2. SLICED STEAK PHO

$12.00+

(Eye Round) Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

P3. SLICED STEAK & TENDON PHO

$12.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

P4. SLICED STEAK & TRIPE PHO

$12.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

P5. SLICED STEAK & BRISKET PHO

$12.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

P6. BRISKET PHO

$12.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

P7. MEATBALL PHO

$12.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

P8. CHICKEN PHO

$12.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

P9. PHO NO MEAT

$9.00+

P10. VEGGIE & TOFU PHO

$12.00+

(Chicken Broth) Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños.

TENDON PHO

$12.00+

BRISKET & TRIPE

$12.00+

SEAFOOD & EGG NOODS

H1. SHRIMP PHO

$13.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

H2. SHRIMP & PORK PHO

$13.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

H3. SEAFOOD PHO

$13.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

H4. SHRIMP EGG NOODLES

$14.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

H5. SHRIMP & PORK EGG NOODLES

$14.00+

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

H6. SEAFOOD EGG NOODLES

$14.00+

(Shrimp, Fish Balls, Squid & Imitation Crab) Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

VERMICELLI

B1. CHAR-BROILED PORK VERMICELLI

$12.00

Served with lettuce, green onions, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, garnished with peanuts and seasoned fish sauce

B2. CHAR-BROILED CHICKEN VERMICELLI

$12.00

Served with lettuce, green onions, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, garnished with peanuts and seasoned fish sauce

B3. CHAR-BROILED SHRIMP VERMICELLI

$12.00

Served with lettuce, green onions, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, garnished with peanuts and seasoned fish sauce

B4. FRIED EGG ROLL VERMICELLI

$12.00

Served with lettuce, green onions, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, garnished with peanuts and seasoned fish sauce

B5. CHAR-BROILED PORK & EGG ROLL VERMICELLI

$12.00

Served with lettuce, green onions, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, garnished with peanuts and seasoned fish sauce

B6. CHAR-BROILED PORK & SHRIMP VERMICELLI

$12.00

Served with lettuce, green onions, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, garnished with peanuts and seasoned fish sauce

B7.CHAR-BROILED PORK, SHRIMP & EGG ROLL VERMICELLI

$12.00

Served with lettuce, green onions, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts, pickled carrots and daikon, garnished with peanuts and seasoned fish sauce

RICE PLATES

C1. CHAR-BROILED PORK RICE PLATE

$12.00

Served w/ Steamed rice & seasoned fish sauce *SUBSTITUTE for fried rice +$2.00, ADD fried egg +$1.50*

C2. CHAR-BROILED PORK & PORK MEATLOAF RICE PLATE

$12.00

Served w/ Steamed rice & seasoned fish sauce *SUBSTITUTE for fried rice +$2.00, ADD fried egg +$1.50*

C3. CHAR-BROILED CHICKEN RICE PLATE

$12.00

Served w/ Steamed rice & seasoned fish sauce *SUBSTITUTE for fried rice +$2.00, ADD fried egg +$1.50*

C4. SHAKEN BEEF W/ SALAD & RICE (CUBED RIBEYE STEAK) RICE PLATE

$15.00

Served w/ Steamed rice & seasoned fish sauce *SUBSTITUTE for fried rice +$2.00, ADD fried egg +$1.50*

C5. HOUSE SPECIAL RICE PLATTER

$15.00

Served w/ Steamed rice & seasoned fish sauce *SUBSTITUTE for fried rice +$2.00, ADD fried egg +$1.50*

FRIED RICE

F1. CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.00

*fried with carrots, peas & eggs

F2. SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$13.00

*fried with carrots, peas & eggs

F3. BEEF FRIED RICE

$13.00

*fried with carrots, peas & eggs

F4. COMBINATION FRIED RICE

$14.00

*fried with carrots, peas & eggs

F5. PLAIN FRIED RICE

$8.00

*fried with carrots, peas & eggs

KIDS

DOES NOT COME WITH VEGGIES.

M1. CHAR-BROILED PORK W/ RICE

$7.00

M2. CHARBROILED CHICKEN W/ RICE

$7.00

M3. CHICKEN PHO

$7.00

M4. SLICED STEAK PHO

$7.00

M5. BEEF MEATBALLS PHO

$7.00

M6. RICE NOODLES W/SOUP

$4.00

M7. BRISKET PHO

$7.00

BEEF STEW

K1. BEEF STEW W/RICE NOODLES

$13.00

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

K2. BEEF STEW W/EGG NOODLES

$14.00

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

K3. BEEF STEW/ FRENCH BREAD

$13.00

Served with bean sprouts, basil, lime & jalapeños

SIDES | EXTRAS

BEEF MEATBALLS W/ SOUP (5 PCS)

$3.00

BOWL OF STEAMED RICE (CHEN COM)

$2.00

PLATE VINEGAR ONIONS (DIA HANH GIAM)

$1.00

PLATE WHITE ONIONSN (DIA HANH TAY)

$1.00

PLATE BASIL (DIA QUE)

$1.00

PLATE BEAN SPROUTS (DIA GIA)

$1.00

PLATE STEAMED SPROUTS (GIA 9)

$1.00

EGG (+ OP LA)

$1.50

LARGE BEEF BROTH (SOUP BO L)

$6.00

LARGE CHICKEN BROTH (SOUP GA L)

$6.00

SMALL BEEF BROTH (SOUP BO NHO)

$3.00

SMALL CHICKEN BROTH (SOUP GA NHO)

$3.00

Plate Steamed mixed veggies (DIA RAU LOUC)

$3.50

Bread (BANH MI 0)

$1.50

Rice noodles (CHEN BANH PHO)

$2.00

Grilled Pork (THIT NUONG)

$6.00

Grilled Chicken (GA NUONG)

$6.00

DRINKS

WATER

WATER NO ICE

WATER W/LIME

WATER (KID)

WARM WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

VIET BLK COFFEE

$3.50

VIET COFFEE W/CONDENSED

$4.50

JASMINE ICED TEA

$2.00

FRESH LIMEADE TEA

$4.00

FRESH LIMEADE

$4.00

YOUNG COCONUT JUICE

$4.00

SOY BEAN MILK

$3.00

THAI TEA

$4.00

MILK TEA

$4.00

JASMINE HOT TEA POT

$3.00

CANNED SODA

$2.00

APPLE JUICE

$2.00

ORGANIC MILK

$3.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated, specializing in Authentic Vietnamese Pho.

Location

1025 W HEBRON PKWY STE 140, CARROLLTON, TX 75010

Directions

