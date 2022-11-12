Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Pho Bytes

review star

No reviews yet

11211 A-B Lee Highway

Fairfax, VA 22030

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Eggrolls (2)
Eye Round Steak* Phở
Chicken Phở

Today Special

Crispy Chicken With Sweet-Sour Sauce

Crispy Chicken With Sweet-Sour Sauce

$13.75

Crispy Chicken with Sweet-Sour Sauce is served with white rice.

Grilled Pork Meatballs With Vermicelli (Bun Nem Nuong)

Grilled Pork Meatballs With Vermicelli (Bun Nem Nuong)

$13.75

Grilled Pork Meatballs With Vermicelli and Eggroll

$15.25
Pepper Steak With White Rice

Pepper Steak With White Rice

$16.25

Pepper Steak on hot iron pan served with white rice

Spicy Noodle (Bun Bo Hue)

Spicy Noodle (Bun Bo Hue)

$15.75Out of stock

Lemongrass beef noodle soup with beef shank, pork knuckle, pork blood curd, and pork hạm. If you don’t want the pork knuckle, blood curd, beef shank or pork ham, please select one or more options below.

Beef Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$15.25
Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$15.25
Chicken Broccoli Served With White Rice

Chicken Broccoli Served With White Rice

$14.25

Appetizers

Joy Rolls (2)

Joy Rolls (2)

$6.75

Pho Bytes Special Roll! Two (2) rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ GRILLED PORK and EGG ROLL, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with fish sauce.

Grilled Pork Rolls (2)

Grilled Pork Rolls (2)

$5.75

Two (2) rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ grilled pork, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with fish sauce.

Fried Eggrolls (2)

Fried Eggrolls (2)

$5.75

Two deep-fried rolls made with chicken and vegetables, served with fish sauce.

Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)

Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)

$5.75

Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)

Grilled Shrimp Summer Rolls (2)

$6.25

Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ grilled shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.

Tofu Summer Rolls (2)

Tofu Summer Rolls (2)

$5.75

Two rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ tofu, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with peanut sauce.

Shrimp Joy Rolls (2)

$6.75

Two (2) rice-paper rolls wrapped w/ grilled shrimps and eggroll, lettuce, bean sprouts, basil & vermicelli, served with fish sauce.

Chicken Dumplings (6 Pieces)

Chicken Dumplings (6 Pieces)

$7.25

Dumplings filled with chicken teriyaki, fresh vegetables served with a savory dipping sauce. Your choice of steamed or pan-fried.

Veggie Dumplings (6 Pieces)

Veggie Dumplings (6 Pieces)

$7.25

Dumplings filled with vegetables served with a savory dipping sauce. Your choice of steamed or pan-fried.

Vietnamese Banh Mi Sandwich - Baguette (10 inches long)

Grilled Pork Bánh Mì

Grilled Pork Bánh Mì

$11.75Out of stock

Bánh Mì filled with grilled pork, house mayonnaise, cucumbers, daikon & carrot pickles, cilantro, green onion, jalapeños, and topped with house special sauce.

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Bánh Mì

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Bánh Mì

$11.75Out of stock

Bánh Mì filled with grilled lemongrass chicken, house mayonnaise, cucumbers, daikon & carrot pickles, cilantro, green onion, jalapeños, and topped with house special sauce.

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Bánh Mì

Grilled Lemongrass Beef Bánh Mì

$13.25

Bánh Mì filled with beef, house mayonnaise, cucumbers, daikon & carrot pickles, cilantro, green onion, jalapeños, and topped with house special sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Banh Mi

Grilled Shrimp Banh Mi

$13.25Out of stock
Cold-Cut Combo Bánh Mì

Cold-Cut Combo Bánh Mì

$11.75Out of stock

Bánh Mì filled with cold-cut, Vietnamse sausage, house mayonnaise, cucumbers, daikon & carrot pickles, cilantro, green onion, jalapeños, and topped with house special sauce.

Tofu Bánh Mì

Tofu Bánh Mì

$11.75Out of stock

Bánh Mì filled with tofu, house mayonnaise, cucumbers, daikon & carrot pickles, cilantro, green onion, jalapeños, and topped with house special sauce.

Phở Noodle

Ginger Tenderized Eye Round Steak* Phở

Ginger Tenderized Eye Round Steak* Phở

$14.25

New special tenderized eye round steak technique with flavorful tasty ginger aroma.

Phở Bytes (Combination Pho)

Phở Bytes (Combination Pho)

$14.75

Thin sliced eyeround steaks*, brisket, flank, tendon, tripe, and meatballs are all combined in one special "Phở Bytes" bowl *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Build Your Own Phở

Build Your Own Phở

$14.25

Select up to 4 choices of meats *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Eye Round Steak* Phở

Eye Round Steak* Phở

$13.50

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Chicken Phở

Chicken Phở

$13.50

Chicken Phở served with white meat chicken.

Shrimp Phở

Shrimp Phở

$14.25

Choice of beef broth, chicken broth, or vegetarian broth with shrimps.

Meatballs Phở

Meatballs Phở

$13.50
No Meat Phở

No Meat Phở

$9.50

Beef soup served without meats.

Tofu Phở

Tofu Phở

$13.00

Choice of beef broth, chicken broth, or vegetarian broth with tofu.

Vegetarian Phở

Vegetarian Phở

$13.00

Vegetarian broth with tofu and mixed vegetables.

Grilled Chicken Pho

Grilled Chicken Pho

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Pho served with grilled white meat chicken

Rice or Vermicelli

Grilled Pork

Grilled Pork

$13.75
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$13.75
Grilled Lemongrass Beef

Grilled Lemongrass Beef

$15.25
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$14.75
Grilled Pork w/ Egg Roll

Grilled Pork w/ Egg Roll

$15.25
Grilled Lemongrass Chicken w/ Egg Roll

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken w/ Egg Roll

$15.25

Grilled Lemongrass Beef w/ Egg Roll

$16.25

Grilled Shrimp w/ Egg Roll

$15.75
Fried Egg Rolls

Fried Egg Rolls

$13.75

Lemongrass Tofu with vermicelli

$13.25

Fried Rice

Eggs Fried Rice

$12.75
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.75

Beef Fried Rice

$14.75
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$14.75
Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$15.75

SPECIALS

Bún Bò Huế Spicy Noodle

Bún Bò Huế Spicy Noodle

$15.75Out of stock

Lemongrass beef noodle soup with beef shank, pork knuckle, pork blood curd, and pork hạm

White Rice w/ Grilled Pork & Egg

$14.25

Drinks

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.95

Vietnamese iced coffee is prepared using traditional drip filter, mixed with condensed milk, and served over ice.

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$4.95
Young Coconut

Young Coconut

$4.25
Soda (please select your beverage of choice from the refrigerator)

Soda (please select your beverage of choice from the refrigerator)

$1.95
Fresh Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50
Salty Lemonade

Salty Lemonade

$3.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$1.00
S Pellegrino Water

S Pellegrino Water

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.00
Sunny D Orange Juice

Sunny D Orange Juice

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Modern Vietnamese Cuisine

Gallery
PHO BYTES image
PHO BYTES image
PHO BYTES image

