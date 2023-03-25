Pho City Vietnamese Cuisine 6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95824
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hao Bao Dumplings Stockton Blvd Store
No Reviews
6821 Stockton Blvd #100 Sacramento, CA 95823
View restaurant
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurant
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento - Florin
No Reviews
6013 Florin Road Sacramento, CA 95823
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant