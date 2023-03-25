  • Home
  • /
  • Sacramento
  • /
  • Pho City Vietnamese Cuisine - 6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200
Main picView gallery

Pho City Vietnamese Cuisine 6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200

review star

No reviews yet

6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200

Sacramento, CA 95824

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Pho

[DB] Dac Biet Special

$12.00

Our Special Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak, Beef Meatball, Brisket, Flank, Tendon & Tripe

[CNGGS] Flank, Skirt Flank, Brisket, Tendon, & Tripe

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Flank, Skirt Flank, Brisket, Tendon & Tripe

[T,G,G,S] Rare Steak, Brisket, Tendon, & Tripe

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak, Brisket, Tendon & Tripe

[T,N,G,S] Rare Steak, Flank, Tendon & Tripe

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak, Flank, Tendon & Tripe

[T,N,Gan] Rare Steak, Flank, Tendon

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak & Flank

[T,N,S] Rare Steak, Flank & Tripe

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak, Flank, & Tripe

[NVD] Skirt Flank

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Skirt Flank

[T,NVD] Rare Steak & Skirt Flank

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak & Skirt Flank

[T,Gau] Rare Steak & Brisket

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak & Brisket

[T,N] Rare Steak & Flank

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak & Flank

[T,Gan] Rare Steak & Tendon

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak & Tendon

[T,S] Rare Steak & Tripe

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak & Tripe

[T] Rare Steak

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak

[BV] Beef Meatball

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Beef Meatball

[PhoBoKho] Beef Stew

$12.00

Beef Stew Noodle Soup with cuts of Braised Flank Steak, Bak Choy, and Carrots

[PhoGA] Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

[Gau] Brisket

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Brisket

[T,BV] Rare Steak & Beef Meatball

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak & Beef Meatball

[T,N,Gau] Rare Steak, Flank, & Brisket

$12.00

Beef Noodle Soup with Rare Steak, Flank, & Brisket

Appetizers

[Goi Cuon] Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Rice Paper Rolls filled with Boiled Pork Belly, Shrimp, Vermicelli Noodles & Green Leaf Vegetables

[GouCuonTomTN] Grilled Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$8.00

Rice Paper Rolls filled with Grilled Pork , Shrimp, Vermicelli Noodles & Green Leaf Vegetables

(A3) Egg Rolls (3)

$7.00

Made with Ground Pork, Carrot, and Mushrooms

(A4) Fried Prawns (8)

$11.00

(A5) Fried Coconut Shrimp (8)

$11.00

(A6) Fried Calamari

$11.00

Fried Calamari with Sweet & Sour Dipping Sauce

(A7) Salt and Pepper Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly Breaded Calamari Fried and tossed with Onions, Bell Peppers & Jalapenos

(A8) Grilled Mussels

$16.00

Grilled Mussels Topped with Green Onion and Crushed Peanuts (10)

(A9) Fried Chicken Wings (8)

$11.00

Fried Chicken Wings with Sweet & Sour Dipping Sacue

(A10) Salt and Pepper Fried Chicken Wings (8)

$11.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Wings Fried and tossed with Onions, Bell Peppers & Jalapenos

(A11) Grilled Scallops (10)

$18.00

Grilled Scallops Topped with Green Onions and Peanuts (10)

(A12) Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Rice Paper Rolls filled with Boiled Pork, Vermicelli Noodles & Green Leaf Vegetables

(A13) Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Rice Paper Rolls filled with Boiled Shrimp, Vermicelli Noodles & Green Leaf Vegetables

(A14) Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (2)

$8.00

Rice Paper Rolls filled with Grilled Pork, Vermicelli Noodles & Green Leaf Vegetables

(A15) Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Rice Paper Rolls filled with Grilled Chicken, Vermicelli Noodles & Green Leaf Vegetables

(A16) Tofu Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Rice Paper Rolls filled with Fried Tofu, Vermicelli Noodles & Green Leaf Vegetables

(A17) Chinese Doughnut

$3.85

Light, airy and pleasantly chewy

(A18) Fried Tofu

$11.00

(A19) Salt and Pepper Fried Tofu

$11.00

Porridge

[Chao CA TBT] Fish & Pidan Egg Porridge

$12.00

[Chao Heo TBT] Pork & Pidan Egg Porridge

$12.00

[Chao Bo] Beef Porridge

$11.00

[Chao Ga] Chicken Porridge

$11.00

[Chao Long] Innard Porridge

$12.00

[Chao Huyet] Pork Blood Porridge

$11.00

Bun Rieu

Bun Rieu

$12.00

Vietnamese Crab Based Noodle Soup

Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

[BBH] Spicy Beef Noodle Soup

$12.00

Noodle Soup with a Rich Spicy Broth with Slices of Beef and Pork

Rice Noodle/Egg Noodle Soup

[HTDB] Combination Meat and Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.00

Choice of Rice Noodle, Fresh Rice Noodle, Clear Noodle, or Egg Noodle

[Mi VQ] Road Duck Egg Noodle soup

$14.00

Choice of Rice Noodle, Fresh Rice Noodle, Clear Noodle, or Egg Noodle

[Mi Tom] Shrimp Noodle Soup

$13.00

Choice of Rice Noodle, Fresh Rice Noodle, Clear Noodle, or Egg Noodle

[Mi Xa Xiu] BBQ Pork Noodle Soup

$12.00

Choice of Rice Noodle, Fresh Rice Noodle, Clear Noodle, or Egg Noodle

[Mi HT XX] BBQ Pork w/Wonton Egg Noodle Soup

$13.00

Choice of Rice Noodle, Fresh Rice Noodle, Clear Noodle, or Egg Noodle

[Sup HT TC] Combination Wor Wonton

$14.00

Does Not Come with Noodles

[Sup HT XX] BBQ Pork Wonton Soup

$12.00

Does Not Come with Noodles

[Mi Rau Cai]. Vegetable Noodle Soup

$12.00

Choice of Rice Noodle, Fresh Rice Noodle, Clear Noodle, or Egg Noodle

[Xup HT] Wonton Soup

$12.00

Does Not Come with Noodles

Rice Plates

[ComSN] Grilled Pork Chop with Rice

$13.00

[ComT,CG,SN] Grilled Pork Chop, Shrimp, and Egg Roll with Rice

$15.00

[ComBi,Cha,SN] Grilled Pork Chop, Shredded Skin Pork and Egg Foo Young with Rice

$15.00

[Com TN] Grilled Pork with Rice

$13.00

[ComT,CG,TN] Grilled Pork, Shrimp, and Egg Roll with Rice

$15.00

[Com,Bi,Cha,TN] Grilled Pork, Shredded Skin Pork, and Egg Foo Young with Rice

$15.00

[Com BN] Grilled Beef with Rice

$13.00

[ComT,CG,BN] Grilled Beef, Shrimp, & Egg Roll with Rice

$15.00

[ComBi,Cha,BN] Grilled Beef, Shredded Skin Pork and Egg Foo Young with Rice

$15.00

[Com GN] Grilled Chicken with Rice

$13.00

[Com T,CG,GN] Chicken, Shrimp, and Egg Roll with Rice

$15.00

[ComB,CG,GN] Grilled Chicken, Shredded Skin Pork and Egg Foo Young with Rice

$15.00

[Com Ga HN] Steamed Chicken with Garlic Rice

$15.00

[ComGaXXO] Spicy Lemon Grass Chicken with Rice

$13.00

[Com Bo Mong Co] Mongolian Beef with Rice

$13.00

[Com Bo Luc Lac] Shaken Beef with Rice

$15.00

[Com Vit Quay] Roast Duck with Rice

$15.00

[Com Ca Hoi] Grilled Salmon with Rice

$15.00

[Com Suon DH] Grilled Korean BBQ Ribs with Rice

$15.00

Stir Fry

[Com Chien] Fried Rice

$15.00

[Mi Xao] Chow Mein

$15.00

[Hu Tieu Xao] Chow Fun

$15.00

Vermicelli

[BunT,TN,CG] Grilled Pork, Prawn and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli

$14.00

[Bun,T,BN,CG] Grilled Beef, Prawn, and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli

$14.00

[Bun,T,GN,CG] Grilled Chicken, Prawn, and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli

$14.00

[Bun Tom N] Grilled Prawn w/Vermicelli

$13.00

[BunTomTN] Grilled Pork and Prawn w/Vermicelli

$13.00

[Bun,TN,CG] Grilled Pork and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli

$13.00

[Bun Bo N] Grilled Beef w/Vermicelli

$12.00

[Bun TN] Grilled Pork w/Vermicelli

$12.00

[Bun GN] Grilled Chicken w/Vermicelli

$12.00

[BunDauHuChien] Fried Tofu w/Vermicelli

$12.00

[Bun TN CG] Grilled Pork and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli

$13.00

[Bun BN CG] Grilled Beef and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli

$13.00

[Bun GN CG] Grilled Chicken and Egg Roll w/Vermicelli

$13.00

[Bun Tom BN} Grilled Beef and Prawn w/Vermicelli

$13.00

[Bun Tom GN] Grilled Chicken and Prawn w/Vermicelli

$13.00

Hot Pot

[Lau 1 Nguoi] Combination Hot Pot

$23.00

Served after 10AM.Served with: Beef, Fish, Vermicelli Noodle Scallop, Tofu, Fish Balls w/Roe, Egg Noodle, Shrimp, Mussels, Vegetables

Family-Style Dinner

[Com Phan] Family-Style Dinner

G-1 For 2 People

$48.00

Served after 10AMCatfish Clay Pot, Sweet and Sour Catfish or Shrimp Soup, Pork Chops

G-2 For 4 People

$68.00

Served after 10AMCatfish Clay Pot, Sweet and Sour Catfish or Shrimp Soup, Pepper Salted Shrimp, Beef w/Green Beans

G-3 For 6 People

$88.00

Served after 10AMCatfish Clay Pot, Sweet and Sour Catchfish or Shrimp Soup, Pepper Salted Shrimp, Steamed Chicken, Seafood Mixed Vegetables

Ala Carte

H-01. Sweet and Sour Chicken

$15.00

H-02. Catfish Clay Pot

$15.00

H-03. Sweet and Sour Catfish or Shrimp Soup

$23.00

H-04. Stir-fried Water Spinach w/Garlic

$14.00

H-05. Honey Walnut Shrimp

$18.00

H-06. Pepper Salted Pork Spare Ribs

$15.00

H-07. Pork Chop

$18.00

H-08. Shaken Beef

$20.00

H-09. Beef w/Green Beans

$15.00

H-10. Seafood Mixed Vegetables

$18.00

H-11. Pepper Salted Prawns

$18.00

H-12. Roast Duck

$20.00+

H-13. Steamed Chicken

$18.00+

Grilled Pork

$18.00

Lemon Grass Chicken

$15.00

Mongolian Beef

$15.00

Extra Add On's

Add On's

Rice

$3.85

Chinese Doughnut

$3.85

Sunny Side up Eggs

$3.85

Rice Noodles

$3.85

Shrimp Rice Cracker

$1.25

Cup of Soup (16oz)

Beef Soup Broth (16oz)

$2.00

Chicken Soup Broth (16oz)

$2.00

Hu Tieu Soup Broth (16oz)

$2.00

Bowl of Soup (32oz)

Beef Soup Broth (32oz)

$4.00

Chicken Soup Broth (32oz)

$4.00

Hu Tieu Soup Broth (32oz)

$4.00

Pho No Meat

Small

$7.00

Medium

$8.00

Large

$9.00

Special Items

Deep Fried Crispy Chow Mein DB

$15.00

Beef Brocolli over Rice

$15.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Soda Can

$2.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Black Coffee

$5.00

Hot Black Coffee

$5.00

Iced Coffee with Condensed Milk

$5.00

Hot Coffee with Condensed Milk

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade Soda

$5.00

Salted Lemon Soda

$5.00

Salted Plum Soda

$5.00

Egg Soda w/Condensed Milk

$6.00

Fresh Coconut Juice w/Coconut Meat

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Shakes

Passion Fruit Slushy

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Avocado Shake

$6.00

Coconut Shake

$6.00

Jackfruit Shake

$6.00

Durian Shake

$6.00

Mocha Shake

$6.00

Taro Shake

$6.00

Honeydew Shake

$6.00

Mango Shake

$6.00

Thai Tea Shake

$6.00

Red Bean Shake

$6.00

Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Pineapple Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Dessert

Three Color Bean

$6.00

Red Bean w/Grass Jelly

$6.00

Macaron Sandwich

$5.00

Amazing Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6175 Stockton Blvd Ste 200, Sacramento, CA 95824

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hao Bao Dumplings Stockton Blvd Store
orange starNo Reviews
6821 Stockton Blvd #100 Sacramento, CA 95823
View restaurantnext
Banh Cuon Tay Ho Sacramento
orange starNo Reviews
6840 65th st ste 125 Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
orange star4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Florin Rd. Sacramento - Florin
orange starNo Reviews
6013 Florin Road Sacramento, CA 95823
View restaurantnext
Stagecoach Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
4365 Florin Road Sacramento, CA 95823
View restaurantnext
Sac City Brews
orange starNo Reviews
3940 60th St Sacramento, CA 95820 Sacramento, CA 95820
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Jack's Urban Eats - Midtown
orange star4.5 • 12,706
1230 20th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
orange star4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Natomas - Natomas
orange star4.4 • 5,461
2721 Del Paso Road Sacramento, CA 95835
View restaurantnext
Fixins Soul Kitchen - Sacramento
orange star4.3 • 4,762
3428 3rd Ave Sacramento, CA 95817
View restaurantnext
Zócalo - Midtown Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 4,369
1801 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Crawfish - Sacramento - South Sacramento
orange star4.4 • 4,293
6519 Savings Pl Sacramento, CA 95828
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
West Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Cordova
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Davis
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston