APPETIZERS

EGG ROLL

$5.99

PORK EGG ROLLS

BASKET OF EGG ROLLS

$19.99

PORK EGG ROLLS

CHEESE STEAK EGG ROLLS

$9.99

STEAK/CHEESE/JALAPENOS

CHICKEN VIET SALAD

$8.99

SHRIMP VIET SALAD

$11.99

WONTON SOUP

PORK AND SHRIMP

FRIED WONTON APP

$7.99

PORK/SHRIMP

VIET TACOS

$8.99

CHICKEN/SHRIMP

SUMMER ROLL

BASKET OF WONTONS

$14.99

SANDWICH

BANH MI

SALAD ENTREE

NOODLE SALAD BOWL

VERMICELLI SALAD

SOUP ENTREE

PHO DELUXE

$18.99

NOOLDE SOUP

PHO

BEEF NOODLE SOUP

VEGGIE PHO

$11.99

NOODLE SOUP

HU TIEU

$14.99

NOODLE SOUP

HU TIEU KHO

$14.99

HOANH THANH MI

$16.99

NOODLE SOUP

HOANH THANH MI KHO

$17.99

NOODLE SOUP

NODU

$14.99

NOODLE SOUP

MIEN GA

$14.99

NOODLE SOUP

BEEF STEW(BO KHO)

$16.99

NOODLE SOUP

VEGAN NOODLE SOUP

$13.99

NOODLE SOUP

RICE ENTREE

GRILLED PORK CHOP (COM SUON)

$16.99

RICE/PORK/EGG/SOUP

GRILLED CHICKEN (COM GA)

$15.99

RICE/CHICKEN/EGG/SOUP

FRIED RICE

RICE/EGG/ONION

STIR ENTREE

SPICY LEMONGRASS

STIR FRY

CHICKEN/BEEF BROCCOLI

STIR FRY

SAVORY BEEF

$22.99

BO LUC LAC

CRISPY NOODLES

$19.99Out of stock

KIDS

KIDS NOODLE SOUP

$7.99

NOODLE/PROTEIN/SOUP

KIDS CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$7.99

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$5.99

VIETNAMESE DONUTS

$5.99

SIDES

SIDE CHICKEN BROTH

SIDE BEEF BROTH

SIDE SHRIMP

SIDE CHICKEN PROTEIN

SIDE GRILLED BEEF

$9.99

SIDE PORK

SHRIMP CHIPS

$4.99

SIDE BOK CHOY/BROCCOLI

$4.99

SIDE FRIED RICE

$5.99

SIDE STEAMED WHITE RICE

$2.50

SIDE FRIED EGG

$2.50

SIDE EGG YOLK

$2.75

SIDE THIN CUT FILET

$6.99

SIDE NOODLES

SIDE TOFU

$2.99

SIDE 4PCS WONTON

$4.99

SIDE FRIES

$3.99

SIDE BREAD

$1.99

SIDE PHO MEAT

$5.99

BEVERAGE

BOBA TEA

SMOOTHIES

LEMON LIME SODE

$4.99

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$5.99

FRESH COCONUT

$6.99

SOFT DRINKS

$3.79

SAN PELLEGRINO

$4.25