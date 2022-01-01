Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion

Pho Crimson Pho Crimson Cafe

1,353 Reviews

$

3000 Blackburn Street

STE. 140C

Dallas, TX 75204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho
Spring Rolls (2)
Chicken Eggrolls

Small Bites

Chicken Eggrolls

Chicken Eggrolls

$4.00
Veggie Eggroll

Veggie Eggroll

$4.00
Spring Rolls (2)

Spring Rolls (2)

$4.95

Wrap in rice paper with lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.

Cheese Wonton (4)

Cheese Wonton (4)

$6.45

Fried cream cheese wantons.

Fried Dumplings (6)

Fried Dumplings (6)

$6.95

Chicken Dumplings

Steamed Dumplings (6)

Steamed Dumplings (6)

$6.95

Chicken Dumplings

Fried Tofu (10)

Fried Tofu (10)

$7.45

Toss with salt and pepper seasoning with onions and jalapenos.

Wings (5)

Wings (5)

$7.95

Pho Bowl

Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Pho

Pho

$11.95

Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.

Plain Pho

$9.00

Plain pho are serve with just the garnish and rice noodle.

Vermicelli Bowl

Tofu Vermicelli

Tofu Vermicelli

$12.95

Vermicelli rice noodles with grilled protein, cucumbers, carrots, lettuce, beansprouts and cilantro with PEANUTS and a side of fish sauce.

Beef Vermicelli

$12.95

Chicken Vermicelli

$12.95

Pork Vermicelli

$12.95

Shrimp Vermicelli

$13.95

Chicken Eggroll Vermiceli

$12.95

Veggie Eggroll Vermiceli

$12.95

Stir Fry Noodle

Lo Mein

$13.45

Combo Lo Mein

$14.95

Pad Thai

$13.45

Combo Pad Thai

$14.95

Exclusive

Char-Grilled Rice

Char-Grilled Rice

$12.95
Beef and Broc

Beef and Broc

$14.45

Broccoli and carrots served with rice.

Chicken and Broc

$14.45
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$13.45

Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.

Combo Fried Rice

$14.95
Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$15.95

Grilled short ribs marinated in lemongrass with a side of kimchi.

Sunkissed Chicken

Sunkissed Chicken

$14.45

Stir-fry with yellow onions, orange peels, and red chili peppers.

Shaken Beef

Shaken Beef

$15.95

Stir-fry with yellow onions and red bell peppers.

Teriyaki Beef

Teriyaki Beef

$14.95Out of stock

Beef Lemongras

$14.95

Chicken Lemongrass

$14.95

Tofu Lemongrass

$14.95

Pork-Chop Rice

$14.45Out of stock

Mixed Veggies Stir-Fry

$13.45

Seafood Combo Fried Rice

$14.95

Burritos

Korean BBQ Burrito

Korean BBQ Burrito

$11.95

Grilled short ribs, rice, kim chi, house special soy sauce with grilled onions and jalapenos.

Banh Mi

Egg Banh Mi

Egg Banh Mi

$6.95

Beef Banh Mi

$7.95

Chicken Banh Mi

$7.95

Pork Banh Mi

$7.95

Tofu Banh Mi

$7.95

Shrimp Banh Mi

$8.95

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$3.50
Jasmine Iced Tea

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.50
Fresh Fruit Tea

Fresh Fruit Tea

$5.95

Serve with slice strawberries, kiwi and orange wedge.

Viet Ice Coffee

Viet Ice Coffee

$4.95
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$5.95
Soy Milk

Soy Milk

$3.45
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95Out of stock

Ice\water

$1.00

Milk Tea

Classic

$5.95

Taro

$5.95

Coconut

$5.95

Green Tea

$5.95

Almond

$5.95

Honeydew

$5.95

Sides

Sd Beef Soup

$4.00

Sd Chicken Soup

$4.00

Sd Curry Soup

$5.00

Sd Tom Yum Soup

$5.00

Sd Beef Soup TOGO

$4.00

Sd Large Beef Soup TOGO

$6.00

Sd Chicken Soup TOGO

$4.00

Sd Large Chicken Soup TOGO

$6.00

Sd Curry Soup TOGO

$5.00

Sd Large Curry Soup TOGO

$7.00

Sd Tom Yum Soup TOGO

$5.00

Sd Large Tom Yum Soup TOGO

$7.00
Sd Kim Chi

Sd Kim Chi

$4.00
Sd White Rice

Sd White Rice

$2.00
Sd Fried Rice

Sd Fried Rice

$5.00
Sd Steam Veggie

Sd Steam Veggie

$3.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00

Scramble Egg

$2.00

Bread

$1.50

Extras

Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$1.00
Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$1.00
Dumpling Sauce

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00
Fish Sauce

Fish Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Hoisin

$1.00

Condiments

$1.00

Chili Oil

$1.00

Chili Paste

$1.00

Pho Veggie Bag

$1.00

Xtra Pho Noodle

$1.00

Dessert

Classic Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut/Pandan Flan

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3000 Blackburn Street, STE. 140C, Dallas, TX 75204

Directions

Gallery
Pho Crimson image
Pho Crimson image
Pho Crimson image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dalat Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Asian mint
orange star4.6 • 3,482
4246 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
Sky Blossom - Sky Blossom
orange star3.9 • 449
1514 Elm St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum - Deep Ellum
orange starNo Reviews
2807 Commerce St. Dallas, TX 75226
View restaurantnext
Red Stix Asian Street Food - SMU, Hillcrest & University
orange star4.5 • 92
6501 Hillcrest Ave Dallas, TX 75205
View restaurantnext
DanSungSa - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
11407 Emerald Street Dallas, TX 75229
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Sixty Vines - Crescent
orange star4.6 • 3,011
500 Crescent Ct Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Uptown
orange star4.5 • 1,632
3220 McKinney Avenue Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 019 - Uptown Dallas
orange star4.8 • 1,427
3000 Blackburn Street Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Hook Line & Sinker
orange star4.2 • 950
3103 Lemmon Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Dock Local Uptown
orange star4.7 • 781
3839 McKinney Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Uptown
orange star4.5 • 746
3411 McKinney Ave. Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
South Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston