Pho Cyclo Cafe (Bellevue) 500 108th Ave NE

review star

No reviews yet

500 108th Ave NE

Beaux Arts, WA 98004

Popular Items

Fresh Spring Rolls
Chicken Banh Mi
Tofu Salad

Appetizers

Fresh Spring Rolls

$6.50

Vietnamese fresh spring rolls with noodles, lettuce, fragrant herbs and bean sprout.

Crispy Spring Rolls

$6.50

A twist on an old favorite, grilled garlic pork, crispy, wonton skin and refreshing greens, served with peanut sauce.

Eggrolls

$6.00

Vietnamese eggrolls with minced chicken, shrimp, and vegetables.

Rice

$3.00

Sauce

$0.50

To Go

Giao

$3.00

Salads

Chicken salad

$13.00

Grilled lemongrass chicken over a bed of lettuce, sliced tomato, cucumber and garlic vinaigrette.

Beef Salad

$13.00

Sauteed beef with garlic, onions, spices, refreshing greens, and house vinaigrette.

Tofu Salad

$13.00

Stir-fried tofu over a bed of lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and cucumber with garlic vinaigrette.

Ginger Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Minced chicken sautéed with ginger, straw mushrooms; to be wrapped with crisp lettuce wedge, julienne carrots, and sweet and sour sauce for dipping.

To Go

Pho

Tai

$12.00

Noodle soup with rare steak.

Tai Nam

$12.00

Noodle soup with rare steak and flank.

Tai Bo Vien

$12.00

Noodle soup with rare steak and meatball.

Tai Nam Bo Vien

$12.00

Noodle soup with steak, flank, and meatball.

Ga

$12.00

Noodle soup with chicken breast.

Chai

$12.00

Vegetarian broth with vegetable medley and noodles.

Seafood

$12.00

Noodle soup with shrimp and squid

Tai L

$13.50

Tai Nam. L

$13.50

Tai Bovien L

$13.50

Tai Nam Bovien. L

$13.50

Ga L

$13.50

Chai L

$13.50

Seafoood L

$13.50

Soup

$5.00

Nam

$12.00

Nam L

$13.50

Bovien

$12.00

Bovien L

$13.50

Nam Bovien

$12.00

Nam Bovien L

To Go

Extra Bun

$1.00

S Soup

$3.00

Bun

Bun Thit Nuong

$13.50

Charbroiled pork with rice noodles.

Bun Thit Tom Nuong

$14.00

Charbroiled pork and shrimp with rice noodles.

Bun Thit Cha Gio

$13.50

Charbroiled pork and eggroll with rice noodles.

Bun Nem Nuong

$13.50

Charbroiled pork meatball with rice noodles.

Bun Dac Biet

$14.00

Thit, tom, nem, special rice noodles combination with pork, shrimp, and meatball.

Bun Ga Nuong

$14.00

Charbroiled chicken with rice noodles.

Bun Ga Xao

$14.00

Stir-fried chicken over fresh rice noodles.

Bun Bo Xao

$14.00

Sliced beef stir fried with lemon grass, garlic, onion over fresh rice noodles.

Bun Tofu Xa Ot

$14.00

Spicy Tofu stir-fried with lemon grass and onion served over steam rice or noodles with vegetables.

To Go

Banh Mi

Tofu Banh Mi

$7.50

tofu, slaw, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo, soy sauce

Pork Banh Mi

$7.50

charbroiled pork, slaw, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo, soy sauce

Chicken Banh Mi

$7.50

chicken, slaw, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo, soy sauce

Beef Banh Mi

$7.50

beef, slaw, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo, soy sauce

Bread

$2.00

Cyclo

$3.50

Extra Meat

$2.00

No Ngo

No Cay

No Mayo

No Cucumber

No Slaw

More Cay

To Go

No Mushroom

Com

Com Thit Nuong

$13.50

Charbroiled pork.

Com Thit Tom Nuong

$13.50

Charbroiled pork and grilled shrimp.

Com Ga Nuong

$13.50

Grilled chicken with rice and side salad.

Com Nem Nuong

$13.50

Charbroiled pork meatball.

Com Dac Biet

$14.00

Thit, nem, tom. Combination of charbroiled pork, charbroiled meatball and grilled shrimp.

Com Xao Ga

$14.00

Choice of beef, chicken, tofu, or shrimp stir fried with seasonal vegetable.

Com Xao Xa Ot Ga

$14.00

Choice chicken, beef, shrimp or tofu stir fried with lemon grass, onion, chili pepper.

Spicy Curry Ga

$14.00

Sauteed with fresh vegetables and spicy curry sauce.

To Go

Com Xao Bo

$14.00

Com Xao Xa Ot Bo

$14.00

Spicy Curry Bo

$14.00

Com Xao Tofu

$14.00

Com Xao Xa Ot Tofu

$14.00

Spicy Curry Tofu

$14.00

Com Xao Tom

$14.00

Com Xao Xa Ot Tom

$14.00

Spicy Curry Tom

$14.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.50

Vietnamese coffee

$4.90

Tea

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 108th Ave NE, Beaux Arts, WA 98004

Directions

