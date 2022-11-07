Pho Dai Viet Restaurant 4279 Roswell Rd Ne Ste 206
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dining EXPERIENCE HOSPITALITY AND FOOD LIKE NOWHERE ELSE. At Pho Dai Viet in Atlanta we strive to bring you the best customer experience and make you feel at home. We have carefully crafted our menu so you can experience the best of authentic Vietnamese food.
4279 Roswell Rd Ne Ste 206, Atlanta, GA 30342
