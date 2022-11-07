  • Home
Pho Dai Viet Restaurant 4279 Roswell Rd Ne Ste 206

No reviews yet

4279 Roswell Rd Ne Ste 206

Atlanta, GA 30342

APPERTIZER

EGGROLL

$6.00+
SPRING ROLL

$6.00+
SHRIMP SKEWER

$7.50
BEEF SKEWER

$7.50
WINGS

$8.00+

BANH MI

BANH MI GRILL PORK

$8.00
BANH MI GRILL CHICKEN

$8.00
BANH MI FRIED TOFU

$8.00
BANH MI EGGS

$8.00+
BANH MI FILET MIGNON

$12.00

BANH MI GRILLED SHRIMP

$12.00

PHO

PHO NOODLE (togo)

$15.50
VEGAN PHO (togo)

$15.50
TOFU PHO (togo)

$15.50
CHICKEN PHO (togo)

$15.50
BEEF STEW (togo)

$15.50

VERMICELLI

VERMICELLI

$14.50
VERMICELLI SAUTE TOFU

$15.00
VERMICELLI SAUTE CHICKEN

$15.00
VERMICELLI FILET MIGNON

$16.00

RICE

GRILL PORK.

$14.00+
GRILL CHICKEN.

$14.00+
SAUTE TOFU.

$14.00+
SAUTE CHICKEN.

$15.00+
FILET MIGNON.

$16.00+
SHORT RIB.

$16.00+
HOUSE FRIED RICE.

$16.00
VEGGIE HOUSE F.RICE.

$15.00
CHICKEN HOUSE F.RICE.

$16.00

Shrimp fired rice

$16.00

KID

KID PHO

$8.00

KID FRIED RICE

$9.00+

KID RICE

$8.00+

DRINKS

SODA

$2.00+

LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

$5.50+

THAI TEA

$5.50

SMOOTHIES

GREEN TEA FRAPPE

$6.00
CAFFEE LATTE FRAPPE

$6.00
MAGARITA FRAPPE

$6.00
PINA COLADA FRAPPE

$6.00
NON-FAT GREEK YOGURT FRAPPE

$6.00
STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.00
MANGO SMOOTHIE

$6.00
APPLE SMOOTHIE

$6.00Out of stock
COCONUT SMOOTHIE

$6.00
AVOCADO SMOOTHIE

$6.00Out of stock
RASPBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.00Out of stock
PEACH SMOOTHIE

$6.00
PASSION FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$6.00

BEER

Tiger

$6.00

Asahi

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Singha

$5.00

CRAFT BEER

Sweetwater 420

$4.75

Scofflaw Basement

$4.75

Sweetwater Coastal

$4.75

Terrapin Luau

$4.75

Terrapin Golden Ale

$4.75

Angry Orchard Peach & Mango

$4.75

NON-Alcohol

COORS EDGE

$5.00

LAGUNITAS IPNA

$5.00

FRE BRUT

$7.00+

FRE CHARDONNAY

$7.00+

FRE MERLOT

$7.00+

FRE MOSCATO

$7.00+

FRE RED

$7.00+

FRE WHITE ZINFANDEL

$7.00+

RED WINE

FARMHOUSE RED BLEND

$9.00+

BERINGER PINOT NIOR

$10.00+

PROEMIO MALBEL

$8.00+

SALMON CREEK CABERNET

$6.00+

WENTE CABERNET

$11.00+

ARROW CREEK CABERNET

$8.00+

WHITE WINE

CORVO PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00+

SALMON CREEK CHARDONNAY

$6.00+

WENTE CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

ST. CHRISTOPHER RIESLING

$7.00+

MANU

$8.00+

PROSECCO SPARLKING

$7.00+

BEER/WINE PROMO

1/2 BEER

$3.00+

MIMOSA

$15.00

SOUP ADD-ON

Side of Steak

$3.00

Side of Flank

$3.00

Side of Brisket

$3.00

Side of Meatball

$3.00

Side of Shrimp

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$3.00

Side of Tofu

$3.00

Side of carrot/broccoli

$3.00

Side of soup

$2.00

Side of Noodle

$3.00

One Eggroll

$3.00

One vegan Eggroll

$3.00

One Springroll shrimp

$3.00

One Springroll pork

$3.00

One Springroll chicken

$3.00

Extra Broth

$4.00+

CUSTOM ITEM

Meatball Pho Small

$9.50

CUSTOMER NAME

ADD UTENSILS

NO UTENSIL

EXTRA BEAN SPROUT

Pad viet

Pad Shrimp

$15.50

Pad Chicken

$15.50

Pad Tofu

$15.50

Pwd Veggie

$15.50

Curry

Curry shrimp

$15.50

Curry chicken

$15.50

Curry tofu

$15.50

Curry veggie

$15.50

Lomein

Lomien shrimp

$15.50

Lomien tofu

$15.50

Lomien beef

$15.50

Lomien veggie

$15.50

Lomien chicken

$15.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dining EXPERIENCE HOSPITALITY AND FOOD LIKE NOWHERE ELSE. At Pho Dai Viet in Atlanta we strive to bring you the best customer experience and make you feel at home. We have carefully crafted our menu so you can experience the best of authentic Vietnamese food.

4279 Roswell Rd Ne Ste 206, Atlanta, GA 30342

