Appetizers

All appetizers come as a pair

A1. Chả Giò

$4.15

Fried Vietnamese eggrolls with ground pork & vegetable

A2a. Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Thịt

$4.50

Fresh spring rolls with shrimp and boiled pork

A2b. Gỏi Cuốn Tôm

$4.99

Fresh spring rolls with shrimp only

A3a. Gỏi Cuốn Thịt Nướng

$4.75

Fresh spring rolls with grilled pork

A3b. Gỏi Cuốn Gà Nướng

$4.75

Fresh spring rolls with grilled chicken

A4. Gỏi Cuốn Tofu

$4.15

Fresh spring rolls with tofu

A5. Chả Giò Chay

$4.15

Fried vegetarian eggrolls

A6. Bì Cuốn

$4.75

Fresh spring rolls with shredded pork skin

A7. Gỏi Cuốn Bò

$5.25

Fresh spring rolls with charbroiled beef

Beef Noodle Soup

**Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase risks of foodborne illnesses

0. Beef Soup

$11.50+

1. Phở Chín

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with Lean Brisket

* 2. Phở Tái

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak

* 3. Phở Tái Chín

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and lean brisket

4. Phở Chín Bò Viên

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with lean brisket and meatballs

* 5. Phở Tái Bò Viên

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and meatballs

6. Phở Bò Viên

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with beef meatballs

* 7. Phở Tái Nạm

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and well-done flank

* 7A. Phở Tái Về Dòn

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and skirt flank

8. Phở Chín Nạm

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with well-done lean meat and well-done flank

* 9. Phở Tái Sách

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and book tripe

* 10. Phở Tái Nạm Gầu

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, well-done flank, and marble brisket

* 11. Phở Tái Gân

$11.50+

Steak Plate Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and soft tendon

* 11A. Phở Tái Gân Bò Viên

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak soft tendon, meatballs

* 12. Phở Tái Nạm Gân

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, flank, and soft tendon

* 13. Phở Tái Gầu Gân

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, marble brisket, and tendon

* 14. Phở Tái Gân Sách

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, soft tendon, and book tripe

15. Phở Nạm Gân Về Dòn

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with flank, soft tendon, and skirt flank

16. Phở Nạm Gân Sách

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with well-done flank, soft tendon, and tripe

* 17. Phở Tái Nạm Gầu Gân Sách (Đặc Biệt)

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, flank, marble brisket, soft tendon, and tripe

18. Phở Chín Nạm Gầu Gân Sách

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with brisket, flank, marble brisket, soft tendon, and book tripe

19. Phở Chín Nạm Gầu Gân Về Dòn

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with brisket, flank, marble brisket, soft tendon, and skirt flank

* 20. Phở Tái Nạm Gân Sách

$11.50+

Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, well-done flank, soft tendon, and book tripe

B1. Phở Đồ Biển

$11.75+

Rice noodles beef soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid

B2. Phở Tôm

$12.15+

Rice noodles beef soup with shrimp

Chicken/Pork/Seafood Noodle Soup

21. Phở Gà

$11.50+

Chicken rice noodle soup with white and dark meat

21a. Phở Gà Trắng

$11.50+

Chicken rice noodle soup with white meat only

21b. Phở Gà Đen

$11.50+

Chicken noodle soup with dark meat only

22. Bún Sườn Tôm Giò Heo

$13.95+

Vermicelli noodle soup with shrimp balls and pork

23. Bún Bò Huế

$11.75+

Imperial hot beef noodle soup with thick vermicelli beef shank, sliced pork leg, pork blood

23a. Bún Bò Huế Chín & Về Dòn

$12.15+

Imperial hot beef noodle soup with thick vermicelli, skirt flank, and brisket

24. Hủ Tiếu (Mềm) Thập Cẩm Nước

$11.50+

Rice noodle soup with pork, shrimp, and chicken

25. Hủ Tiếu (Mềm) & Mì Thập Cẩm Nước

$11.50+

Rice and egg noodle soup with pork, shrimp, and chicken

26. Hủ Tiếu Dai Nước

$11.50+

Clear noodle soup with pork, shrimp, and chicken

27. Mì Thập Cẩm Nước

$11.50+

Skinny or Wide Egg noodle soup with pork, shrimp, and chicken

28. Mì Đồ Biển Nước

$11.75+

Skinny or Wide Egg noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid

28a. Hủ Tiếu (Mềm) Đồ Biển Nước

$11.75+

Rice noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid

29. Hủ Tiếu Mì Đồ Biển Nước

$11.75+

Rice noodle and egg noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid

Vegetable Noodle Soup

Comes with your choice of Beef soup, Chicken soup, or Vegetarians soup.

B1. Phở Đồ Biển

$11.75+

Noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid

B2. Phở Tôm

$12.15+

Noodle soup with shrimp

B3. Phở Không Thịt

$9.50+

Noodle soup with no meat

B4. Phở Tofu Rau Cải

$11.25+

Noodle soup with Tofu, broccoli

Steamed Rice Plate

32a. Cơm Sườn Nướng

$11.95

Steamed rice with charbroiled Pork Chop

32b. Cơm Gà Nướng

$11.50

Steamed rice with charbroiled Chicken

32c. Cơm Thịt Nướng

$11.50

Steamed rice with charbroiled Sliced Pork

33a. Cơm Bì Gà Nướng - Bì Thịt Nướng

$12.50

Steamed rice with shredded pork skin and Sliced pork or Chicken

33b. Cơm Bì Sườn

$12.95

Steamed rice with shredded pork skin with Porkchop

33c. Cơm Thịt Nướng Chả-Cơm Gà Nướng Chả

$12.50

Steamed rice with egg pork cake and Sliced pork or Chicken

33d. Cơm Sườn Chả

$12.95

Steamed rice with egg pork cake with Porkchop

34. Cơm Bì Chả

$12.50

Steamed rice with shredded pork skin and egg pork cake

35a. Cơm Bì Chả Thịt Nướng Or Gà

$13.75

Rice with Pork skin & Egg pork cake with sliced pork or Chicken

35b. Cơm Sườn Bì Chả

$14.15

Rice with Pork skin & Egg pork cake or Porkchop

36a. Cơm Thịt Nướng Bì Chả Trứng (Đặc Biệt

$14.50

Rice with pork skin, egg cake, a fried egg, and sliced pork

36b. Cơm Sườn Đặc Biệt

$15.15

Rice with pork skin, egg cake, a fried egg with Porkchop

36c. Cơm Bì Gà Chả Trứng (Gà Đặc Biệt)

$14.50

Steamed rice with charbroiled Chicken, shredded pork skin, eg pork cake, and a fried egg

37a. Cơm Thịt Nướng Chả Giò

$12.50

Steamed rice with char sliced pork and fried egg rolls

37b. Cơm Sườn Nướng Chả Giò

$12.95

Steamed rice with char pork chop and fried egg rolls

38. Cơm Gà Nướng Chả Giò

$12.95

Steamed rice with char chicken and fried egg rolls

39a. Cơm Tôm Nướng Rau Cải

$13.25

Steamed rice with char shrimp, carrots, and broccoli

39b. Cơm Tôm Thịt Nướng Or Tôm Gà

$13.15

Rice with char shrimp and Sliced pork or CHICKEN

39c. Cơm Tôm Sườn

$13.99

Rice with char shrimp and Porkchop

40a. Cơm Bò Nướng

$13.15

Steamed rice with charbroiled sliced beef

40b. Cơm Bò Nướng Chả Giò

$14.15

Steamed rice with charbroiled beef and egg rolls

40c. Cơm Bì Chả Trứng (Bò Đặc Biệt)

$15.50

Steamed rice Beef Combo

Vermicelli Bowls

(All Vermicelli bowls are dry and contain shredded lettuce, cucumber, basil, sprout)

41a. Bún Thịt Nướng

$11.50

Vermicelli with charbroiled sliced pork

41b. Bún Gà Nướng

$11.50

Vermicelli with charbroiled chicken

41c. Bún Chả Giò

$11.50

Vermicelli with fried egg rolls

42a. Bún Thịt Nướng Chả Giò

$12.50

Vermicelli with charbroiled sliced pork and fried egg rolls

42b. Bún Gà Nướng Chả Giò

$12.50

Vermicelli with charbroiled chicken and fried egg rolls

43. Bún Bì Chả Giò

$12.50

Vermicelli with shredded pork skin and fried egg rolls

43a. Bún Bì Thịt Nướng/Bún Bì Gà Nướng

$12.50

Vermicelli with shredded pork skin and charbroiled sliced pork/or chicken

44a. Bún Bì Thịt Nướng Chả Giò/Thịt Nướng Đặc Biệt

$13.75

Vermicelli with shredded pork skin, charbroiled sliced pork, and egg rolls

44b. Bún Bì Gà Nướng Chả Giò (Bún Gà Đặc Biệt)

$13.75

Vermicelli with shredded pork skin, charbroiled chicken, and egg rolls

45. Bún Tôm Nướng Rau Cải

$13.25

Vermicelli with charbroiled shrimps, carrots, and broccoli

45a. Bún Tôm & Thịt Nuớng/Gà Nướng

$13.25

Vermicelli charbroiled shrimps & char Sliced pork or Chicken

46. Bún Bò Nướng

$13.15

Vermicelli with charbroiled sliced beef

46a. Bún Bò Nướng Chả Giò

$14.15

Vermicelli with charbroiled sliced beef with egg rolls

46b. Bún Bò Nướng Đặc Biệt

$14.85

Vermicelli with charbroiled beef, sliced pork skin, and egg rolls

47. Bún Đậu Hũ Chiên Rau Cải

$11.15

Vermicelli with fried tofu, carrots, and broccoli

47a. Cơm Bún Đậu Hũ Chiên Rau Cải

$11.15

Kids Menu

K1. Phở Không Thịt

$4.15

Kid Beef Noodle soup with no meat

K2. Phở Chín Bò Viên

$5.99

Kid Beef noodle soup with brisket and meatballs

K3. Phở Gà Trẻ Em

$5.99

Kid Chicken noodle soup with white and dark meat

K4. Phở Tofu Rau Cải

$5.99

Kid Noodle soup with tofu, carrots, and broccoli

K5. Cơm Trẻ Em Thit Nướng Or Gà Nướng

$5.99

Kid Rice plate with sliced pork or chicken

K5. Cơm Trẻ Em Cơm Sườn

$6.15

Kids Rice Plate with with Porkchop

Coffee Drinks

D1. Café Đen

$3.85

Hot black coffee

D2. Café Đá

$3.85

Iced black coffee

D3. Cafe Sữa Nóng

$3.85

Hot coffee with condensed milk

D4. Cafe Sữa Đá

$3.85

Iced coffee with condensed milk

Drinks

D5. Soft Drinks

$1.99

Coke-Diet Coke-Sprite-Dr. Pepper

D6. Trà Đá

$2.00

Iced jasmine tea

D7. Trà Nóng

$2.00

Hot jasmine tea

D8. Trà Đường

$3.85

Sweet Tea

D9. Lemon Ice Tea

$3.75

D10. Trà Thái

$4.15

Thai tea

D11. Đá Chanh

$3.50

Fresh lemon drink

D12. Chanh Muối

$3.50

Salty lemon drink

D13. Xí Muội

$3.50

Salty plum drink

D14. Soda Chanh

$4.15

Fresh lemon soda

D15. Soda Chanh Muối

$4.15

Salty lemon soda

D16. Soda Xí Muội

$4.15

Salty plum soda

D17. Soda Sữa Hột Gà

$4.99

Iced soda with whipped egg yolk and condensed milk

D19. Nước Dừa

$4.15

Coconut drink

Smoothies

D22. Sinh Tố Mãng Cầu

$4.99

Soursop smoothie

D23. Sinh Tố Sầu Riêng

$4.99

Durian smoothie

D24. Sinh Tố Dâu

$4.99

Strawberry smoothie

D25. Sinh Tố Mít

$4.99

Jackfruit smoothie

D26. Sinh Tố Bơ

$4.99

Avocado smoothie

Dessert

D27. Chè Đặc Biệt (Chè 3 Màu)

$4.50

Combination bean pudding

D28. Chè Đậu Đà Lạt

$4.50

White bean pudding

D29. Chè Đậu Đỏ

$4.50

Red bean pudding

D30. Chè Trái Cây

$4.50

D32. Nhãn Nhục

$5.50

Longans in syrup

D33. Sâm Bổ Lượng

$5.50

Sides

Extra Bò Viên

$2.00

Extra meatballs

Chén Bò Viên

$7.99

Bowl of meatballs

Bowl of Meat (1-2)

$7.15

Bowl of Rice Noodles

$2.50

Bowl of Egg Noodles

$3.85

Bowl Of Soup

$2.00

Bowl of limes

$1.75

Chén Cơm

$2.50

Bowl of Steamed Rice

Đĩa Tái

$5.50+

Plate of raw eye round steak

Đĩa Thịt Nướng

$5.50+

Plate of charbroiled sliced pork

Đĩa Gà Nướng

$5.50+

Plate of charbroiled chicken

Đĩa Sườn Nướng

$4.85

Plate of charbroiled pork chop

Đĩa Bò Nướng

$6.75+

Plate of charbroiled beef

Extra sauce (fish sauce or peanut sauce)

$0.50

Extra Vegetables

$1.50

Extra Tofu

$1.50

Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Pork Skin

$3.00

Extra Egg Cake

$2.00

Extra Eggroll

$2.00

16 oz Soup

$3.00

32 oz Soup

$4.99

16 oz Sauce

$4.50

32 oz Sauce

$6.75

Extra Meat/Seafood

$3.00

Extra Beef

$3.50