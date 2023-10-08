Pho Dan | AUSTIN
11220 N Lamar Blvd B-200
Austin, TX 78753
Appetizers
A1. Chả Giò
Fried Vietnamese eggrolls with ground pork & vegetable
A2a. Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Thịt
Fresh spring rolls with shrimp and boiled pork
A2b. Gỏi Cuốn Tôm
Fresh spring rolls with shrimp only
A3a. Gỏi Cuốn Thịt Nướng
Fresh spring rolls with grilled pork
A3b. Gỏi Cuốn Gà Nướng
Fresh spring rolls with grilled chicken
A4. Gỏi Cuốn Tofu
Fresh spring rolls with tofu
A5. Chả Giò Chay
Fried vegetarian eggrolls
A6. Bì Cuốn
Fresh spring rolls with shredded pork skin
A7. Gỏi Cuốn Bò
Fresh spring rolls with charbroiled beef
Beef Noodle Soup
0. Beef Soup
1. Phở Chín
Rice noodles beef soup with Lean Brisket
* 2. Phở Tái
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak
* 3. Phở Tái Chín
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and lean brisket
4. Phở Chín Bò Viên
Rice noodles beef soup with lean brisket and meatballs
* 5. Phở Tái Bò Viên
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and meatballs
6. Phở Bò Viên
Rice noodles beef soup with beef meatballs
* 7. Phở Tái Nạm
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and well-done flank
* 7A. Phở Tái Về Dòn
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and skirt flank
8. Phở Chín Nạm
Rice noodles beef soup with well-done lean meat and well-done flank
* 9. Phở Tái Sách
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and book tripe
* 10. Phở Tái Nạm Gầu
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, well-done flank, and marble brisket
* 11. Phở Tái Gân
Steak Plate Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak and soft tendon
* 11A. Phở Tái Gân Bò Viên
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak soft tendon, meatballs
* 12. Phở Tái Nạm Gân
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, flank, and soft tendon
* 13. Phở Tái Gầu Gân
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, marble brisket, and tendon
* 14. Phở Tái Gân Sách
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, soft tendon, and book tripe
15. Phở Nạm Gân Về Dòn
Rice noodles beef soup with flank, soft tendon, and skirt flank
16. Phở Nạm Gân Sách
Rice noodles beef soup with well-done flank, soft tendon, and tripe
* 17. Phở Tái Nạm Gầu Gân Sách (Đặc Biệt)
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, flank, marble brisket, soft tendon, and tripe
18. Phở Chín Nạm Gầu Gân Sách
Rice noodles beef soup with brisket, flank, marble brisket, soft tendon, and book tripe
19. Phở Chín Nạm Gầu Gân Về Dòn
Rice noodles beef soup with brisket, flank, marble brisket, soft tendon, and skirt flank
* 20. Phở Tái Nạm Gân Sách
Rice noodles beef soup with eye round steak, well-done flank, soft tendon, and book tripe
B1. Phở Đồ Biển
Rice noodles beef soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid
B2. Phở Tôm
Rice noodles beef soup with shrimp
Chicken/Pork/Seafood Noodle Soup
21. Phở Gà
Chicken rice noodle soup with white and dark meat
21a. Phở Gà Trắng
Chicken rice noodle soup with white meat only
21b. Phở Gà Đen
Chicken noodle soup with dark meat only
22. Bún Sườn Tôm Giò Heo
Vermicelli noodle soup with shrimp balls and pork
23. Bún Bò Huế
Imperial hot beef noodle soup with thick vermicelli beef shank, sliced pork leg, pork blood
23a. Bún Bò Huế Chín & Về Dòn
Imperial hot beef noodle soup with thick vermicelli, skirt flank, and brisket
24. Hủ Tiếu (Mềm) Thập Cẩm Nước
Rice noodle soup with pork, shrimp, and chicken
25. Hủ Tiếu (Mềm) & Mì Thập Cẩm Nước
Rice and egg noodle soup with pork, shrimp, and chicken
26. Hủ Tiếu Dai Nước
Clear noodle soup with pork, shrimp, and chicken
27. Mì Thập Cẩm Nước
Skinny or Wide Egg noodle soup with pork, shrimp, and chicken
28. Mì Đồ Biển Nước
Skinny or Wide Egg noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid
28a. Hủ Tiếu (Mềm) Đồ Biển Nước
Rice noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid
29. Hủ Tiếu Mì Đồ Biển Nước
Rice noodle and egg noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, crab sticks, and squid
Vegetable Noodle Soup
Steamed Rice Plate
32a. Cơm Sườn Nướng
Steamed rice with charbroiled Pork Chop
32b. Cơm Gà Nướng
Steamed rice with charbroiled Chicken
32c. Cơm Thịt Nướng
Steamed rice with charbroiled Sliced Pork
33a. Cơm Bì Gà Nướng - Bì Thịt Nướng
Steamed rice with shredded pork skin and Sliced pork or Chicken
33b. Cơm Bì Sườn
Steamed rice with shredded pork skin with Porkchop
33c. Cơm Thịt Nướng Chả-Cơm Gà Nướng Chả
Steamed rice with egg pork cake and Sliced pork or Chicken
33d. Cơm Sườn Chả
Steamed rice with egg pork cake with Porkchop
34. Cơm Bì Chả
Steamed rice with shredded pork skin and egg pork cake
35a. Cơm Bì Chả Thịt Nướng Or Gà
Rice with Pork skin & Egg pork cake with sliced pork or Chicken
35b. Cơm Sườn Bì Chả
Rice with Pork skin & Egg pork cake or Porkchop
36a. Cơm Thịt Nướng Bì Chả Trứng (Đặc Biệt
Rice with pork skin, egg cake, a fried egg, and sliced pork
36b. Cơm Sườn Đặc Biệt
Rice with pork skin, egg cake, a fried egg with Porkchop
36c. Cơm Bì Gà Chả Trứng (Gà Đặc Biệt)
Steamed rice with charbroiled Chicken, shredded pork skin, eg pork cake, and a fried egg
37a. Cơm Thịt Nướng Chả Giò
Steamed rice with char sliced pork and fried egg rolls
37b. Cơm Sườn Nướng Chả Giò
Steamed rice with char pork chop and fried egg rolls
38. Cơm Gà Nướng Chả Giò
Steamed rice with char chicken and fried egg rolls
39a. Cơm Tôm Nướng Rau Cải
Steamed rice with char shrimp, carrots, and broccoli
39b. Cơm Tôm Thịt Nướng Or Tôm Gà
Rice with char shrimp and Sliced pork or CHICKEN
39c. Cơm Tôm Sườn
Rice with char shrimp and Porkchop
40a. Cơm Bò Nướng
Steamed rice with charbroiled sliced beef
40b. Cơm Bò Nướng Chả Giò
Steamed rice with charbroiled beef and egg rolls
40c. Cơm Bì Chả Trứng (Bò Đặc Biệt)
Steamed rice Beef Combo
Vermicelli Bowls
41a. Bún Thịt Nướng
Vermicelli with charbroiled sliced pork
41b. Bún Gà Nướng
Vermicelli with charbroiled chicken
41c. Bún Chả Giò
Vermicelli with fried egg rolls
42a. Bún Thịt Nướng Chả Giò
Vermicelli with charbroiled sliced pork and fried egg rolls
42b. Bún Gà Nướng Chả Giò
Vermicelli with charbroiled chicken and fried egg rolls
43. Bún Bì Chả Giò
Vermicelli with shredded pork skin and fried egg rolls
43a. Bún Bì Thịt Nướng/Bún Bì Gà Nướng
Vermicelli with shredded pork skin and charbroiled sliced pork/or chicken
44a. Bún Bì Thịt Nướng Chả Giò/Thịt Nướng Đặc Biệt
Vermicelli with shredded pork skin, charbroiled sliced pork, and egg rolls
44b. Bún Bì Gà Nướng Chả Giò (Bún Gà Đặc Biệt)
Vermicelli with shredded pork skin, charbroiled chicken, and egg rolls
45. Bún Tôm Nướng Rau Cải
Vermicelli with charbroiled shrimps, carrots, and broccoli
45a. Bún Tôm & Thịt Nuớng/Gà Nướng
Vermicelli charbroiled shrimps & char Sliced pork or Chicken
46. Bún Bò Nướng
Vermicelli with charbroiled sliced beef
46a. Bún Bò Nướng Chả Giò
Vermicelli with charbroiled sliced beef with egg rolls
46b. Bún Bò Nướng Đặc Biệt
Vermicelli with charbroiled beef, sliced pork skin, and egg rolls
47. Bún Đậu Hũ Chiên Rau Cải
Vermicelli with fried tofu, carrots, and broccoli
47a. Cơm Bún Đậu Hũ Chiên Rau Cải
Kids Menu
K1. Phở Không Thịt
Kid Beef Noodle soup with no meat
K2. Phở Chín Bò Viên
Kid Beef noodle soup with brisket and meatballs
K3. Phở Gà Trẻ Em
Kid Chicken noodle soup with white and dark meat
K4. Phở Tofu Rau Cải
Kid Noodle soup with tofu, carrots, and broccoli
K5. Cơm Trẻ Em Thit Nướng Or Gà Nướng
Kid Rice plate with sliced pork or chicken
K5. Cơm Trẻ Em Cơm Sườn
Kids Rice Plate with with Porkchop
Coffee Drinks
Drinks
D5. Soft Drinks
Coke-Diet Coke-Sprite-Dr. Pepper
D6. Trà Đá
Iced jasmine tea
D7. Trà Nóng
Hot jasmine tea
D8. Trà Đường
Sweet Tea
D9. Lemon Ice Tea
D10. Trà Thái
Thai tea
D11. Đá Chanh
Fresh lemon drink
D12. Chanh Muối
Salty lemon drink
D13. Xí Muội
Salty plum drink
D14. Soda Chanh
Fresh lemon soda
D15. Soda Chanh Muối
Salty lemon soda
D16. Soda Xí Muội
Salty plum soda
D17. Soda Sữa Hột Gà
Iced soda with whipped egg yolk and condensed milk
D19. Nước Dừa
Coconut drink
Smoothies
Dessert
Sides
Extra Bò Viên
Extra meatballs
Chén Bò Viên
Bowl of meatballs
Bowl of Meat (1-2)
Bowl of Rice Noodles
Bowl of Egg Noodles
Bowl Of Soup
Bowl of limes
Chén Cơm
Bowl of Steamed Rice
Đĩa Tái
Plate of raw eye round steak
Đĩa Thịt Nướng
Plate of charbroiled sliced pork
Đĩa Gà Nướng
Plate of charbroiled chicken
Đĩa Sườn Nướng
Plate of charbroiled pork chop
Đĩa Bò Nướng
Plate of charbroiled beef
Extra sauce (fish sauce or peanut sauce)
Extra Vegetables
Extra Tofu
Extra Egg
Extra Pork Skin
Extra Egg Cake
Extra Eggroll
16 oz Soup
32 oz Soup
16 oz Sauce
32 oz Sauce
Extra Meat/Seafood
Extra Beef
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
11220 N Lamar Blvd B-200, Austin, TX 78753