Vietnamese

Pho Deli 2628 11th St NW

review star

No reviews yet

2628 11th St NW

Washington, DC 20001

Popular Items

N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth
N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho
A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Sweet Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.00

Jasmine Boba Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Boba Milk Tea

$5.00

Matcha Boba Tea

$5.00
Thai Boba Tea

Thai Boba Tea

$5.00

Coconut Boba Tea

$5.00

Taro Boba Tea

$5.00

Sea-salt Milk Foam Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Ume Plum Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Lemongrass Honey IcedTea

$5.00Out of stock
Star Anise Tea

Star Anise Tea

$5.00Out of stock

Dalgona Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Coconut Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Egg Coffee

$6.75Out of stock

Order Attention Required

Thai Tea (No Boba)

$4.50

Appetizers

A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps

A1. Spring Rolls w/ Shrimps

$8.00+

Rice papers, vermicelli, steamed shrimps, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce

A2. Veggie Spring Rolls w/ Tofu

A2. Veggie Spring Rolls w/ Tofu

$8.00+

Rice papers, vermicelli, fried tofu, basils, lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, served with peanut sauce

A5. CRISPY SHRIMP DUMPLING

A5. CRISPY SHRIMP DUMPLING

$8.00

Fried 4 dumplings, shrimps, white onions, and black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce.

A8. Spring Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken

$8.00+

Order Attention Require

A9. SUMMER -ROLLS WITH GRILL PORK

$8.00Out of stock
A10. COMBO PLATTERS

A10. COMBO PLATTERS

$19.00

2 summer rolls, 3 spring rolls, and 4 dumplings.

A12. BAO BUN GRILLED CHICKEN

A12. BAO BUN GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00Out of stock

Lemongrass grilled chicken, 2 buns, pickles, onion with Mayo Sauce.

A14. BAO BUN STIR-FRIED BRISKET

$9.00Out of stock

Stir fried brisket, 2 buns, onion with Mayo Sauce

A16. SHRIMP AND PORK DUMPLING

$9.00Out of stock

4 fried dumpling pieces with shrimps, pork, white onions, and black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Pho (Noodles Soup)

N5. Special Combo Pho

N5. Special Combo Pho

$14.00

Rare steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatball served with beef broth

N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho

N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho

$13.00

Rare steak & brisket only, served with beef broth

N7. Chicken Pho

N7. Chicken Pho

$12.00

White chicken meat served with chicken broth

N8. Seafood Pho

N8. Seafood Pho

$13.00

Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats served with chicken broth

N9. Shrimps Pho

$13.00

Peeled shrimps served with chicken broth

N10. Veggie Pho

N10. Veggie Pho

$13.00

Carrots, baby corns, broccoli, mushrooms, tofu and served with veggie broth

N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth

N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Broth

$13.00

Vermicelli served with rare steaks and briskets, served with special lemongrass beef broth

N12. Meatball Pho

N12. Meatball Pho

$13.00

Meatball only served with beef broth

Rice

R13. Special Combo Rice

R13. Special Combo Rice

$12.00

Steamed white rice served with grilled chicken, stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth

R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice

R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice

$12.00

Steamed white rice served with stir-fried shrimps, tomatoes, lettueces, cucumbers, basils, vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth

R15. Veggie Rice

R15. Veggie Rice

$12.00

Steamed white rice served with fried tofu, broccoli, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of veggie broth

R16. Boneless Chicken Rice

R16. Boneless Chicken Rice

$12.00

Steamed white rice served with grilled chicken, tomatoes, lettuces, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, fish sauce and a small bowl of chicken broth

R17. Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

White chicken meat, corn, white onions, green onions, carrots, egg

R18. Seafood Fried Rice

R18. Seafood Fried Rice

$14.00

Peeled shrimps, fish balls, imitation crab meats, white onions, green onions, carrots, egg

Dried Noodles

DN19. Noodles Combo

DN19. Noodles Combo

$14.00

Vermicelli served with one veggie eggroll, grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce

DN20. Shrimps Noodles

DN20. Shrimps Noodles

$13.00

Vermicelli served with stir-fried shrimps, lettuce, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanuts, dried shallots, fish sauce

DN21. Veggie Noodles

DN21. Veggie Noodles

$13.00

Vermicelli served with fried tofu, broccoli, lettuces, cucumbers, basils, Vietnamese pickles, peanuts, dried shallots, fish sauce

DN23. Grilled Lemongrass Chicken Noodles

$13.00

Banh Mi

B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi

$12.00

9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)

B24. Tofu Banh Mi

B24. Tofu Banh Mi

$12.00

9-inch sub served with tofu and veggies, butter, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie or chicken)

Banh Xeo

P1. BANH XEO CRISPY VIETNAMESE CREPES

$16.00Out of stock

Onion, bean sprouts, shrimp, beef

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2628 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

