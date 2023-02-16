Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pho & Grill Gaithersburg

No reviews yet

18310 Contour Road

Montgomery Village, MD 20877

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

P7 - CUSTOMIZED PHO (up to 4 meat toppings)
A3 - SPRING ROLLS
P8 - CHICKEN Choice of White, Dark or Mixed

Pho & Grill Menu

Appetizer

A1 - GRILLED PORK ROLLS

A1 - GRILLED PORK ROLLS

$7.95

2 fresh rolls, rice paper, grilled pork, crunchy wheat roll, lettuce, mint, carrot, cucumber, special dipping sauce

A2 - SUMMER ROLLS

A2 - SUMMER ROLLS

$6.95

2 fresh rolls, rice paper, shrimp, lettuce, mint, vermicelli, peanut dipping sauce

A3 - SPRING ROLLS

A3 - SPRING ROLLS

$6.95

2 crispy rolls, pork, shrimp, vermicelli, carrot, onion, fish sauce

A4 - VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS

A4 - VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS

$6.95

3 crispy rolls, carrot, onion, cabbage, vermicelli, sweet & sour sauce

A5 - TOFU ROLLS

A5 - TOFU ROLLS

$6.95

2 fresh rolls, rice paper, tofu, lettuce, mint, noodles, peanut dipping sauce

A6 - GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER

A6 - GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER

$6.25

chicken, lemon zest, special house marination

A7 - GRILLED BEEF SKEWER

A7 - GRILLED BEEF SKEWER

$6.95

ribeye, sesame seeds, lemongrass, special house marination

A8 - GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWER

A8 - GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWER

$6.95

shrimp, special house marination

A9 - CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS

A9 - CHICKEN SPRING ROLLS

$6.95Out of stock

2 crispy rolls, minced chicken, vermicelli, carrot, onion, fish sauce

A10 - FRIED SHRIMP

A10 - FRIED SHRIMP

$7.95

5 shrimps, dipping sauce

A11 - CHICKEN WINGS

A11 - CHICKEN WINGS

$9.95

6 wings, onion, bell peppers, jalapeño, special house seasoning

Pho

P1 - *EYE-ROUND

P1 - *EYE-ROUND

$12.95

Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

P2 - MEATBALLS

P2 - MEATBALLS

$12.95
P3 - *EYE-ROUND & MEATBALLS

P3 - *EYE-ROUND & MEATBALLS

$12.95

Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

P4 -*EYE-ROUND, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON & TRIPE

P4 -*EYE-ROUND, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON & TRIPE

$12.95

Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

P5 - BRISKET, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON & TRIPE

P5 - BRISKET, FLANK, FATTY FLANK, TENDON & TRIPE

$12.95
P6 - SPECIAL COMBO *Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs

P6 - SPECIAL COMBO *Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs

$13.95

Consuming raw or undercooked meats can increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

P7 - CUSTOMIZED PHO (up to 4 meat toppings)

P7 - CUSTOMIZED PHO (up to 4 meat toppings)

$12.95

*Eye round, Brisket, Flank, Fatty Flank, Tendon, Tripe, Meatballs

P8 - CHICKEN Choice of White, Dark or Mixed

P8 - CHICKEN Choice of White, Dark or Mixed

$12.95
P9 - VEGETARIAN

P9 - VEGETARIAN

$12.95

Broccoli, tofu, straw mushroom, carrot

P10 - Noodle Soup NO Meat

P10 - Noodle Soup NO Meat

$8.95+

Cooked rice noodles with broth topped with white onion, green onion and cilantro.

P11 - Bowl of Broth

P11 - Bowl of Broth

$6.95

Choice of Beef Bone, Chicken or Vegetable

Grill

G1 - GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN

G1 - GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN

$14.95

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.

G2 - GRILLED LEMONGRASS PORK

G2 - GRILLED LEMONGRASS PORK

$14.95

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.

G3 - GRILLED LEMONGRASS PORK & SPRING ROLLS

G3 - GRILLED LEMONGRASS PORK & SPRING ROLLS

$14.95

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.

G4 - SPRING ROLLS

G4 - SPRING ROLLS

$14.95

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.

G5 - GRILLED SESAME BEEF

G5 - GRILLED SESAME BEEF

$15.95

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.

G6 - GRILLED SHRIMP

G6 - GRILLED SHRIMP

$15.95

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.

G7 - GRILLED LEMONGRASS PORK & SHRIMP

G7 - GRILLED LEMONGRASS PORK & SHRIMP

$15.95

Served with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, fried green onion and ﬁsh sauce. Roasted peanut & bean sprouts are served with rice vermicelli.

Chef's Special

S1 - SPICY LEMONGRASS BEEF NOODLE SOUP

S1 - SPICY LEMONGRASS BEEF NOODLE SOUP

$15.95

beef shank, vietnamese ham, tendon, served with bean sprouts, lime and jalapeño

S2 - CRISPY SALTED CALAMARI

S2 - CRISPY SALTED CALAMARI

$15.95

white onion, jalapeño, salt, black pepper

S3 - CRISPY SALTED SHRIMP

S3 - CRISPY SALTED SHRIMP

$15.95

white onion, jalapeño, salt, black pepper

S4 - OCEAN TREASURE New!

S4 - OCEAN TREASURE New!

$16.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, pineapple, white onion, green & red bell peppers, tomatoes, scallions, ginger. Served with rice.

S5 - SHAKY BEEF

S5 - SHAKY BEEF

$15.95

filet mignon, white onion, bell pepper, jalapeño

S6 - STIR-FRIED LEMONGRASS BEEF

S6 - STIR-FRIED LEMONGRASS BEEF

$15.95

filet mignon, served with vermicelli

Fried Rice

R1 - CHICKEN

R1 - CHICKEN

$14.95

Chicken, white onion, egg, scallion

R2 - BEEF

R2 - BEEF

$15.95

Beef, white onion, egg, scallion

R3 - SHRIMP

R3 - SHRIMP

$15.95

Shrimp, white onion, egg, scallion

R4 - SEAFOOD

R4 - SEAFOOD

$16.95

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, white onion, egg, scallion

R5 - COMBINATION

R5 - COMBINATION

$16.95

Shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, beef, white onion, egg, scallion

Eggs Noodle

N1 - Crispy Eggs Noodle CHICKEN

N1 - Crispy Eggs Noodle CHICKEN

$15.95

chicken, white onion, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot

N2 - Crispy Eggs Noodle BEEF

N2 - Crispy Eggs Noodle BEEF

$16.95

beef, white onion, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot

N3 - Crispy Eggs Noodle SEAFOOD

N3 - Crispy Eggs Noodle SEAFOOD

$16.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, white onion, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot

N4 - Crispy Eggs Noodle COMBINATION

N4 - Crispy Eggs Noodle COMBINATION

$17.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, beef, white onion, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot

N5 - Soft Eggs Noodle CHICKEN

N5 - Soft Eggs Noodle CHICKEN

$15.95

Chicken, white onion, bean sprouts, bok choy, carrot

N6 - Soft Eggs Noodle BEEF

N6 - Soft Eggs Noodle BEEF

$16.95

Beef, white onion, bean sprouts, bok choy, carrot

N7 - Soft Eggs Noodle SEAFOOD

N7 - Soft Eggs Noodle SEAFOOD

$16.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, white onion, bean sprouts, bok choy, carrot

N8 - Soft Eggs Noodle COMBINATION

N8 - Soft Eggs Noodle COMBINATION

$17.95

Shrimp, scallop, calamari, chicken, beef, white onion, bean sprouts, bok choy, carrot

Pan Fried Rice Noodle

H1 - CHICKEN

H1 - CHICKEN

$15.95

chicken, white onion, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot, egg

H2 - BEEF

H2 - BEEF

$16.95

beef, white onion, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot, egg

H3 - SEAFOOD

H3 - SEAFOOD

$16.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, white onion, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot, egg

H4 - COMBINATION

H4 - COMBINATION

$17.95

shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, beef, white onion, bamboo, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot, egg

Vegetarian

V1 - CRISPY SALTED TOFU

V1 - CRISPY SALTED TOFU

$14.95

fried tofu, white onion, jalapeño, bell pepper served with white rice

V2 - FRIED RICE

V2 - FRIED RICE

$14.95

white onion, scallion, carrot, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, eggs

V3 - CRISPY EGG NOODLES

V3 - CRISPY EGG NOODLES

$15.95

white onion, scallion, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot

V4 - SOFT EGG NOODLES

V4 - SOFT EGG NOODLES

$15.95

white onion, scallion, bean sprouts, bok choy, carrot

V5 - PAN-FRIED RICE NOODLES

V5 - PAN-FRIED RICE NOODLES

$15.95

white onion, scallion, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, bok choy, carrot

Sandwich

M1 - VIETNAMESE HAM

M1 - VIETNAMESE HAM

$8.95

French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

M2 - VIETNAMESE HAM & JAMBON

M2 - VIETNAMESE HAM & JAMBON

$8.95

French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

M3 - CLASSIC COLD CUT

M3 - CLASSIC COLD CUT

$8.95

French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

M4 - VEGETARIAN WITH TOFU

M4 - VEGETARIAN WITH TOFU

$8.95

French baguette, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

M5 - GRILLED CHICKEN

M5 - GRILLED CHICKEN

$8.95

French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

M6 - GRILLED PORK

M6 - GRILLED PORK

$8.95

French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

M7 - GRILLED BEEF

M7 - GRILLED BEEF

$9.95

French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

M8 - GRILLED SHRIMP

M8 - GRILLED SHRIMP

$9.95

French baguette, pâté, house special mayo, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño

Beverage

D1- THAI ICED TEA

D1- THAI ICED TEA

$5.95

our specialty

D2 - VIETNAMESE COFFEE

D2 - VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$5.95

house blend with sweetened milk

D3 - FRESH LIMEADE

D3 - FRESH LIMEADE

$5.50Out of stock
D4 - SOFT DRINK (CAN)

D4 - SOFT DRINK (CAN)

$2.25
D5 - TEA hot/cold

D5 - TEA hot/cold

$1.95

Jasmine Tea

D6 - BUBBLE TEA

D6 - BUBBLE TEA

$5.95Out of stock
D7 - YOUNG COCONUT JUICE

D7 - YOUNG COCONUT JUICE

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy authentic Vietnamese food!

Website

Location

18310 Contour Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20877

Directions

